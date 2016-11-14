Authorities dismiss army’s alleged involvement in shootings

November 12, 2016 (YAMBIO) – Authorities Gbudue, one of South Sudan’s new states, have dismissed the South Sudanese army’s (SPLA) alleged involvement in recent clashes with armed youth within Yambio county.

South Sudanese SPLA soldiers in Pageri in Eastern Equatoria state on August 20, 2015 (Photo AFP/Samir Bol)

The mayor of Yambio municipality, Daniel Badagbu said those who attacked the civilians and looted their properties were armed elements who were repulsed by youth in Hai Kuba residential area.

“When the armed group attacked the house of Chan in Hai Kuba, the youth and Dinka community immediately responded to chase the attackers out of the town,” he said, adding that those who were repulsed turned their frustrations on civilians.

The army, according to the mayor, arrived late at the scene and immediately took charge of the volatile situation, which is now calm.

“Government forces did an excellent job by protecting civilians,” he said.

Area residents, however, blamed the attack on uniformed men whose identities could not easily be established by the time it happened.

Two dead bodies were recovered from within the residential area.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack, which is seen as a major setback the amnesty given by government to all armed groups in the state.

(ST)