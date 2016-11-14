 
 
 
Monday 14 November 2016

Authorities dismiss army’s alleged involvement in shootings

November 12, 2016 (YAMBIO) – Authorities Gbudue, one of South Sudan’s new states, have dismissed the South Sudanese army’s (SPLA) alleged involvement in recent clashes with armed youth within Yambio county.

JPEG - 26 kb
South Sudanese SPLA soldiers in Pageri in Eastern Equatoria state on August 20, 2015 (Photo AFP/Samir Bol)

The mayor of Yambio municipality, Daniel Badagbu said those who attacked the civilians and looted their properties were armed elements who were repulsed by youth in Hai Kuba residential area.

“When the armed group attacked the house of Chan in Hai Kuba, the youth and Dinka community immediately responded to chase the attackers out of the town,” he said, adding that those who were repulsed turned their frustrations on civilians.

The army, according to the mayor, arrived late at the scene and immediately took charge of the volatile situation, which is now calm.

“Government forces did an excellent job by protecting civilians,” he said.

Area residents, however, blamed the attack on uniformed men whose identities could not easily be established by the time it happened.

Two dead bodies were recovered from within the residential area.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack, which is seen as a major setback the amnesty given by government to all armed groups in the state.

(ST)

  • 14 November 09:10, by Mopedi

    Daniel Badagbu,
    "those who attacked the civilians and looted their properties were armed elements who were repulsed by youth in Hai Kuba residential area.When the armed group attacked the house of Chan in Hai Kuba, the youth and Dinka community repulsed them" contradicting statement of this kind should not be reported to media we are aware that mathiang anyoor attacked our youth period.

    • 14 November 10:15, by Eastern

      Mopedi,

      What do you expect Daniel Badagbu, your brother under the threat of the Mathiang Anyoor to say? Every "government" official is operating under fear to the extend that they can lie that their wives, daughters, sisters, nieces, etc were not raped by Mathiang Anyoor just to save their butts!

      • 14 November 10:21, by Mopedi

        Eastern

        Daniel and others servicing in the current Kiir’s organisation sold their manhood to mathiang anyoor can their wife respect their decisions. noo
        God forbid.

        • 14 November 13:45, by Morthon Akol

          Imagine the those unti peace do on social media?

    • 14 November 18:55, by Midit Mitot

      Idiot Mayor,
      According to you, Youths and Dinka responded immediately, who is the government? contradictory statement.

  • 14 November 15:37, by sabit

    thanks to the tribunes administrator for granting me this chance of today to log in to post just a word.
    my message is going directly to the tribunes admin and the users, my dear country mates we are spoiling our own country by spreading the hate messages on tribunes and face, if i were this admin, i could be blocking all the hate messages or articles that are based on tribe not political.
    thanks

    • 14 November 18:34, by jubaone

      Sabit,
      You’re new and delusional. People are at cyber-war. If you are not comfortable, just quit and look for forums where they flatter and talk sweet 🍬 lovely words.

    • 14 November 18:58, by Midit Mitot

      Sabit or habit,
      What are you trying to narrate now? just learn first, then commend, don,t lecturing nonsense.

  • 14 November 16:30, by nobets wanis

    Yoyoy please remember the legacy of john garang who taught you guys in Juba when he signed and brought unification addis peace agreement addis abba and bring preace in this lawless land crazy land living the luxuary life sandton city south africa

  • 15 November 10:08, by deng kual acot

    Badagabu should be praised for doing an excellent job in gbudue state. He is paid well with full allowances and his family in Yambio and Uganda are doing excellenly and progressing. He tells the trues always.

