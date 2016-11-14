 
 
 
Monday 14 November 2016

S. Sudan rebel leader appoints new humanitarian chief

South Sudan's rebel leader Riek Machar addresses a news conference in Uganda's capital Kampala January 26, 2016 (Reuters photo)

November 13, 2016 (JUBA) – South Sudan rebel leader, Riek Machar has appointed a new humanitarian affairs director to direct operations of aid agencies in areas controlled by the armed opposition movement.

Yien Thiang Luany’s appointment took effect from 1 November.

“I, Riek Machar Teny-Dhurgon, Chairman and Commander -in-Chief, SPLM/SPLA (IO) hereby appoint Cde Yien Thiang Luany as Executive Director of Humanitarian Affairs with effect from 11th November 2016,” partly read the decreed issued by Machar.

Several members of the armed opposition confirmed Luany’s appointment.

The position had been held by the ex-deputy governor of Jonglei State, Hussein Mar Nyuot, who is currently the Humanitarian Affairs Minister in South Sudan’s Transitional Government of National Unity (TGoNU).

Nyuot, an ally of Machar’s successor, remained in the South Sudanese capital, when the rebel leader fled renewed outbreak of violence last July.

(ST)

  • 14 November 09:18, by Midit Mitot

    Congratulation uncle Yien Thiang Luony! you deserve this position, let Hassien and Gatwech Kulang enjoy their fruitless in Taban and Kiir government, men at work.

    repondre message

    • 15 November 07:45, by Joyuma John

      Mittot, what maar and Taban did to remain in Juba at aftermath of J1 crisis helped a lot of Nuer innocent civilians in Juba, although to delay in bush to come to Juba, still u must join them with no much achievement gain for your delay in bush by waiting Riek at his hospital bed in S.Africa, whose his probability to recover to his full political activities is almost zero.

      repondre message

      • 15 November 20:06, by Midit Mitot

        Ajyuma or John,
        I hope you had proved it that your gang militia are murdering civilian in Juba right?, If Haasien and Taban did not knee down to this fake government, then civilians would have been killed by Mathaing Anyoor.

        repondre message

    • 15 November 09:48, by Junubi

      Congratulation Comrade Yien Thiang, your appointment will make changes on the humanitarian access to all IO territories, by allowing humanitarian access to all locations without Optical.

      repondre message

    • 15 November 12:32, by Junubi

      Congratulation Comrade Yien Thiang, your appointment will make changes on the humanitarian access to all IO territories, by allowing humanitarian access to all locations without Optical.

      repondre message

Comment on this article



