November 13, 2016 (JUBA) – South Sudan rebel leader, Riek Machar has appointed a new humanitarian affairs director to direct operations of aid agencies in areas controlled by the armed opposition movement.
Yien Thiang Luany’s appointment took effect from 1 November.
“I, Riek Machar Teny-Dhurgon, Chairman and Commander -in-Chief, SPLM/SPLA (IO) hereby appoint Cde Yien Thiang Luany as Executive Director of Humanitarian Affairs with effect from 11th November 2016,” partly read the decreed issued by Machar.
Several members of the armed opposition confirmed Luany’s appointment.
The position had been held by the ex-deputy governor of Jonglei State, Hussein Mar Nyuot, who is currently the Humanitarian Affairs Minister in South Sudan’s Transitional Government of National Unity (TGoNU).
Nyuot, an ally of Machar’s successor, remained in the South Sudanese capital, when the rebel leader fled renewed outbreak of violence last July.
(ST)
