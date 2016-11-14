South Sudanese official sacked for meeting SPLM-IO leader

 
 
 
November 13, 2016 (JUBA)- A gubernatorial adviser in the newly created Tonj state of Bahr el Ghazal region, home to President Salva Kiir has been arrested and relieved from his position for meeting the former First Vice President and the leader of armed opposition, Riek Machar last April.

South Sudan’s rebel leader Riek Machar, center, greets unidentified participants after lengthy peace negotiations in Addis Ababa, Aug. 17, 2015 (Photo AP/Mulugeta Ayene)

“Yes, I have been relieved from position as an adviser to the governor and arrested. I don’t know the reason because I was not told. But now I’m hearing from the personnel of the National Security Service that the order to arrest me came from the above,” Andrew Kuac Mayol told Sudan Tribune on Sunday.

Mayol admitted meeting Machar in April after returning to the country in accordance with the provision of the August 2015 peace agreement which he and President Salva Kiir signed to the conflict which erupted in 2013.

“Yes, I met Dr. Riek Machar in April. It was nothing secret. I met him with other officials not only from Tonj from different states and areas in South Sudan who are still in the government holding key position," Mayol said.

"We went to congratulate him for accepting to come to Juba so that this senseless war stops," he added.

The sacked official said he was actually implementing a call by President Kiir.

"We did it so because President Salva Kiir himself called on all the SPLM leaders and members to help him lead reconciliation and forgiveness. It was not because I wanted to join him."

The official claimed that he is being mistreated in the detention for no reason.

  • 14 November 06:11, by Midit Mitot

    Nonsense, what are doing with Taban in Juba if you had relieved Kuac Mayol because he met Dr Machar in April? this is hatred, there is no reason to arrest Mayol at all.

    • 14 November 07:03, by Akuma

      Mitot,
      Kuac Mayol is idiot, why he is still with government since he already join Riek militias movement. Kuac should follow Riek in the bush rather talking nonsense here. Riek & Kuac are birds of the same feathers. You can’t be advisor in the government that you are opposing. It is good he has been relieved. Let Riek Machar employed him. Congratulation to Governor for doing that good work

      • 14 November 07:52, by Dengda

        @ Akuma in April Dr Riek was FVP in government second to president and nothing Mayol done wrong, if he got that chance to meet top government official. Just like many now who are busy meeting Taban. this indicated and surface what was conspiracy and plan to assassinated and ousted Dr Riek by then.

      • 14 November 08:07, by Junubi

        Dear Akuma,
        Kuach was not an idiot the idiot person is you, because in April up to July 6/2016 every body meet Dr Riek Machar including your idiot President Kiir, if it means defection Kiir also defect to Dr Riek because he met him.
        When your foolishness is going to finish if you are mistreating South Sudan citizen for no reason? Think like a human being.

      • 14 November 08:51, by Mopedi

        Akuma

        Dr Riek is a south Sudanese and has right to speak to any south Sudanese on a matter of personal or national interest regardless of location, political affiliation. It’s funny, today if Kiir quarrelled his wife can he stop his children from communicating with their mother? that Governor is crazy and mentally challenged this is cases supposed to be handled by a hybrid court

      • 14 November 09:00, by jubaone

        Akuma,
        This is very good warning-shot especially for jienges who may betray the jienge-cause of ruling the South for another 200yrs. All must adore Kiir and fear him. Anyone who deviates or rebels against the jieng-cause will be punished; no more money for food and children in Uganda or Kenya. So all jienge think twice and the Benydit has the final word. Don’t mess around.

      • 14 November 12:45, by White Nation

        Kuac Mayol cannot be dismissed for that reason, because when Dr. Riek Machar return to Juba everybody met him included Salva Kiir meet with Dr. Riek many time in Juba and others Government officials also meet too. So dismissal of Mayol by Governor is miss using of Power.

  • 14 November 16:15, by nobets wanis

    Yo woonwalker thriller emperor helle sellese ethopia empire 1000 year empire AD I like it Yes makes sure he does it right heheheh make sure they don’t. Sack him before they sign peace agreement for the south in addis abba I love legacy ethopia empire history 1000 empire heheh good to be wealthy heheh

  • 14 November 16:19, by nobets wanis

    Yo hoonwalker thriller emperor helle sellese ethopia empire 1000 year empire AD I like it Yes makes sure he does it right heheheh make sure they don’t. Sack him before they sign peace agreement for the south in addis abba I love legacy ethopia empire history 1000 empire heheh good to be wealthy heheh

  • 14 November 16:24, by nobets wanis

    Yoyyy hoonwalker thriller emperor helle sellese ethopia empire 1000 year empire AD I like it Yes makes sure he does it right heheheh make sure they don’t. Sack him before they sign peace agreement for the south under legacy of john garang 1980s in addis abba ethopia empire history 1000 empire heheh good to be wealthy heheh

