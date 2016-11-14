Sudanese doctors increase the number of strike days

November 13, 2016 (KHARTOUM) - The independent doctors union, Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors (CCSD) on Saturday announced it would go on a three-day strike every week instead of two days saying the Health Ministry has ignored the doctors’ demands.

On 6 October, Sudanese doctors staged a strike and refused non-emergency treatments to patients to protest the poor working conditions, lack of medicines and protection of doctors after increasing attacks by frustrated patients and their families.

On 13 October, the CCSD called off the strike following government pledges to introduce a bill to the parliament to protect doctors, improve training conditions for registrars and improve work environment in hospitals.

However, the CCSD on November 8th announced resumption of a two-day strike every week during November, saying the government didn’t honour its commitments.

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune on Saturday, CCSD said it decided to increase the number of days on which strike action will take place to three days, saying the Health Ministry continues to drag its feet on the implementation of the agreement.

“Fifteen days have passed and [we haven’t seen] anything new from the [Health Ministry] but further intransigence and lack of seriousness in dealing with our legitimate demands” read the statement.

The statement pointed to the continued detention campaign against the doctors, saying they wouldn’t back down from their position unless their demands were met.

The statement further praised the unity of doctors and their commitment to their professional cause and just demands.

It is noteworthy that 11 doctors from CCSD and subcommittees have been detained by National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) since 13 days.

Last week, Amnesty International urged the Sudanese government to release ten doctors arrested and to halt security summons to the striking members of CCSD.

