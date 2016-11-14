South Sudan presidency denies new theft of $280m



November 13, 2016 (JUBA)- A South Sudanese official in the office of President Salva Kiir denied on Sunday rumours about the theft of an astronomical amount of money, describing it as a "political machination".

The high ranking presidential advisor was reacting to rumours claiming that up to 280 million U.S. dollars had been stolen from the office of the president on Sunday.

He categorically denied the allegations saying that he personally in the early morning went to the office of President Kiir and verified the rumours, adding that the rumours reached him from several people since 06:00 am.

"When I went to the main office where the incident had allegedly taken place, I did not find anything to confirm the allegation. So it is not true and I must repeat it is not," the presidential adviser told Sudan Tribune when reached for comment.

"The intention of the people circulating is to tarnish the image of the president,” further said the official who is not authorized to speak to the press.

In a separate interview, a member of the presidential guard told Sudan Tribune they had been told on Saturday evening that 280 millions are lost from the safe in the main office and they must all be investigated.

“They showed us a safe which has been broken but I am not sure whether any of my colleagues has done that. We had been at the gate from around 08:pm on Saturday," the presidential guard said on Sunday.

The spokesperson of the president was not reachable for comment. Also, officials at the ministry of finance declined to comment on the matter, saying they have no information.

If confirmed, it will be the third incident to occur in the highest office of the country in less than two years after top presidential aides were sentenced to life in prison over theft and forgery in the name of the president.

(ST)