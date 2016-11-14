 
 
 
South Sudan presidency denies new theft of $280m

Soldiers stand guard outside the bullet-scarred main gate of the presidential palace in Juba on July 15, 2016, where clashes between rival units this week left scores dead and set off battles elsewhere in the city. (AFP-Pater Martell Photo)
November 13, 2016 (JUBA)- A South Sudanese official in the office of President Salva Kiir denied on Sunday rumours about the theft of an astronomical amount of money, describing it as a "political machination".

The high ranking presidential advisor was reacting to rumours claiming that up to 280 million U.S. dollars had been stolen from the office of the president on Sunday.

He categorically denied the allegations saying that he personally in the early morning went to the office of President Kiir and verified the rumours, adding that the rumours reached him from several people since 06:00 am.

"When I went to the main office where the incident had allegedly taken place, I did not find anything to confirm the allegation. So it is not true and I must repeat it is not," the presidential adviser told Sudan Tribune when reached for comment.

"The intention of the people circulating is to tarnish the image of the president,” further said the official who is not authorized to speak to the press.

In a separate interview, a member of the presidential guard told Sudan Tribune they had been told on Saturday evening that 280 millions are lost from the safe in the main office and they must all be investigated.

“They showed us a safe which has been broken but I am not sure whether any of my colleagues has done that. We had been at the gate from around 08:pm on Saturday," the presidential guard said on Sunday.

The spokesperson of the president was not reachable for comment. Also, officials at the ministry of finance declined to comment on the matter, saying they have no information.

If confirmed, it will be the third incident to occur in the highest office of the country in less than two years after top presidential aides were sentenced to life in prison over theft and forgery in the name of the president.

(ST)

  • 13 November 18:37, by Eastern

    Body guards, Kiir keeps millions of USD in his drawers and let you and your families sterve for months on end. You have become like zombies. Many of your colleagues have died of AIDS related complications which required some cheap medications! You continue standing there guarding Kiir, your next!!!

    repondre message

    • 13 November 19:03, by nobets wanis

      Nono what new theft sudani heheheh your next rebublic of south africa rich hehehehe living life in luxurary in sandton city this is the life riches z

      repondre message

    • 13 November 20:25, by Midit Mitot

      where is my best friend Mr AKUMA?
      Look at your government, this is Salva Kiir and Taban Deng government habit, it is big NO today, but it will be big YES tomorrow, just stay tune, and this is the fourth time to steal money from president office, shame on Juba government.

      repondre message

      • 14 November 06:54, by Akuma

        Mitot,

        Yes, I agree with you, I always advocate for justice and accountability to those who misused public funds. However, President Kiir and Taban Deng has nothing with this loss of $280M in president office. Minister in president will be held accountable on this matter. All loss are under minister docket and need relieving to make his case fair.

        repondre message

        • 14 November 08:38, by Mopedi

          Akuma

          How much are you going to get out of this stolen amount of dollars?

          repondre message

          • 14 November 13:53, by Akuma

            Mopedi,

            Instead of making noise here over the loss of millions of Dollars, please follow Riek Machar and let him bring back all public funds that he banked in Poland & UK banks. Riek is criminal like Minister in President Office

            repondre message

        • 14 November 13:52, by Hardlinner

          280 millions dollar, it too unreal to to be true. but the question is why does kiir keep money in his office and not the bank. whether it is a million dollar or 50,000, storing money in public office is dumb and need to stop.

          repondre message

    • 14 November 05:47, by jubaone

      The only money left is for operations and the presidency. According to informed sources, about US$2.4m was used by the 10 Jieng officials who headed to Kinshasa to bribe DRCs security officials to get the 700 SPLA-IO deported to Juba. Another US$2.1m for 6 Equatorian govt. agents to track down fellow Equatorians in Uganda by bribing Ugandan security. The rest??

      repondre message

      • 14 November 07:52, by Mopedi

        Jubaone

        Your sentiment makes sense, 10 million used to bribe for deportation of Mr James Gatdet to Juba and this money is needed to provide basic service delivery to the population, one of the world stupid histories Kiir has made by looking for resources to destroy resources. and at the end, he and his cohorts do not know how to account for all the episode sorry!

        repondre message

        • 14 November 08:31, by jubaone

          Kenya, Uganda, Ethiopia, DRC all are beneficiaries of this grand theft from a rotten system. As long as you have idiots around you can screw, why not? Kiir is good to them cuz he has no oversight, no control and doesn’t know what is taking place. These countries don’t want Riak and a reformed SS cos they will not screw us anymore.

          repondre message

    • 14 November 08:45, by Mun Loal

      Thefts, corruptions, nepotism in the house of the president, I never see a father steal from his OWN PROPERTIES. Dinka are know for all those things in the world and its good that this shows the lack of leadership from u. Theft can not occurred every times in the president’s house, why keeping millions of dollars at home while we have National Bank? Mr. thieve known for theft ur days are numbered!

      repondre message

  • 13 November 20:32, by Naath

    A Dinka’s thief will never acknowledge that money has been stolen since the thief is a Dinka as well. A thief always defend another thief.

    repondre message

    • 14 November 04:26, by Chong Thow

      Dinka government never stop stealing. They don’t care about development this country. What they do, they are caring about themselves. Verybodies know this country will not
      develop under Dinka leadership.

      repondre message

  • 13 November 23:52, by nobets wanis

    Nathh an midiot its good for prezident to take that cash when he retires he’s be in jecuzi in addis abba villas emperor hele selese styley https://www.inyourpocket.com/johannesburg/sandton-city-and-nelson-mandela-square_123891v
    RSA South africa great destination capetown city drive here this is the lifes yeahs good to be richhhh lot paste link https://
    m.youtube.com/watch?v=khRDs2SKS0k
    life so ve

    repondre message

  • 14 November 05:31, by lino

    How comes public money set in the President Office anyway? What happens to the Ministry of Finance and the bank?!!!

    repondre message

    • 14 November 08:09, by Mopedi

      Readers,

      I have been in this govt for 2yrs and resigned in 2012 having seen nothing will come out of it, sure President supposes to have some money for specific uses such as grant, charitable, and donation in consultation with ministry of finance in any of the above-mentioned circumstances, he(president) authorises his chief accountant to coordinate with Finance for procedural release, but today Kiir govt uses no system.

      repondre message

  • 14 November 06:40, by Whortti Bor Manza

    Thievery in Dinka culture is no a crime. Don’t expect anything new as they will always deny. I once witnessed prize awarded by a Dinka paramount chief in Gogrial in 1978 to the greatest liar in that area. See a community promoting crimes and lies.

    repondre message

  • 14 November 07:42, by Dengda

    @ all commenters no word Dinka please and refrain from or we will lost political war, I kindly advises you.
    Thievery in president office is not new and not news either, 280 Millions sitting in president office, it completely shocking and this amount could either construct highway from Juba to Malakal or Juba to Awiel. We are sitting on thorn and we often say we are sitting on mattress.

    repondre message

  • 14 November 08:01, by real Dinka

    Where really this government is heading to, everyday theft theft theft, i wish those theft could steal president himself.

    repondre message

  • 14 November 08:19, by Mopedi

    Kiir organisation is not a public entity neither a registered companies in South Sudan bcoz there is no legal institution and its framework to do so therefore why calling Kiir’s organisation a government? a Government has all systems in place, with its three independent branches, today if someone is talking about regime change, somebody over there is thinking about Nuer or Dinka NO LET REMOVE KIIR

    repondre message

    • 14 November 08:27, by Mopedi

      AND HIS COHORTS for peace and stability to be realised in South Sudan, Makuei was announcing loud that Obama administration was the cause of South Sudan failure by providing and military logistic, but was Obama administration part of those money scandals happening in Kiir’s office or SS? or should Obama provide them guideline on usage of their resources his claim and what is going on demand our

      repondre message

      • 14 November 08:35, by Mopedi

        The logical ability for the sustainable solution.
        we are part and parcel of this failure, we are letting Kiir sit on the chair he is not fitting
        allowing him extravagantly uses taxpayers money for his personal gain rather than national agenda.
        we understood that Kiir is not a developer to develop South Sudan Why give such a huge chance to this unfit craal man? wake up guyz

        repondre message

        • 14 November 16:21, by S. Sudan Nationalist

          We South Sudanese know how to quarrel over a problem which is out of our control. This is clearly spilled milk which we will never recover. I have said time and again that we need to participate in positive discussions rather than dwelling on negatives which will cause psychological problems for many of us. We need to find a way to engage in decision making both rebels and government supporters.

          repondre message

  • 14 November 08:29, by Dijango

    Our Country ooh, God!
    The snatched resources of the declining populaces of my Motherland..
    Coercing unpredictable starvation against poor beloved national inhabitants.
    speedily sending them into jaws of egocentric-selves claimed perfection aspects of destruction.
    The visio’-mission of the duos of millions epitomized to had cemented the very national foundation sung on belittled national anthem..

    repondre message

  • 14 November 12:42, by De Maybe

    Honestly the Media can not create what never existed somehow, the truth shall previal soon and those involved shall be held accountable, its time for presidency to start picking up such rumours and act immediately before spoiling the name of whoever is running the office on behalf of the public or Nation. I believe that protecting the legacy of whoever is in power counts for all leaders.

    repondre message

  • 14 November 13:11, by White Nation

    Very very very big sorry to Salva Kiir and people who are working in his office. Kiir will finish resource of South Sudan with word theft to enrich himself with our money, shame on you unqualified President.

    repondre message

