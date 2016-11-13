 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 13 November 2016

Ugandan political delegation visits Sudan

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

November 13, 2016 (KHARTOUM) -Sudan’s ruling National Congress Party (NCP) announced the arrival on Sunday of a delegation from Uganda’s ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) to discuss joint cooperation and bilateral relations

JPEG - 29.1 kb
Omar al-Bashir (R) welcomes Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni at Khartoum Airport for talks during an official visit to Sudan September 15, 2015. (Photo Reuters/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah)

In press statements, the chairwoman of NCP’s Foreign Affairs Sector Amira al-Fadil said that the visit considered as a start of partisan relations between the two countries and to complete the official efforts between Kampala and Khartoum.

She added that the visit of the Ugandan delegation came at the invitation of the Deputy Chairman of the NCP for party’s affairs, Ibrahim Mahmoud. The talks aim to foster ties between the two political groups and to exchange view on regional and global issues of shared concern.

Al-Fadil further explained that the visiting delegation headed by NRM Secretary General Justine Kasule, , would meet during its four-day visit with NCP youth and woman secretariat, the economic sector and General Secretariat of the Council of the African Political Parties.

Ugandan officials accused Sudan of supporting the Lord Resistance Army (LRA) rebels and harbouring their leader Joseph Kony even after the secession of South Sudan. While, Khartoum accused Museveni’s government of supporting rebel groups from Darfur, Blue Nile and South Kordofan.

The Year 2016, witnessed a steady rapprochement between the two countries, accelerated, by the South Sudanese crisis and their joint efforts to end the three-crisis in the neighbouring nation.

The visit of President Museveni to Khartoum last October to take part in the closing conference of the government-led national dialogue is seen as a turning point in the relationship between the two countries.

Last September, the Ugandan government facilitated informal talks between the Sudanese government and armed groups in Darfur and Sudan’s Blue Nile and South Kordofan areas, in a bid to support the African Union High Implementation Panel (AUHIP) efforts to bring peace in the east African country.

Last October, Museveni met with Minni Arko Minnawi the leader of a Sudan Liberation Movement faction and the Leader of Sudan’s Justice and Equality Movement (JEM), Jibril Ibrahim to convince them to join the national dialogue process.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED

 
 

The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Final Stretch: UNSC to sanction South Sudan 2016-12-22 05:46:25 By Steve Paterno In a last ditch effort to exert some semblance of influence over South Sudan, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is finally bracing to table a US proposed sanctions (...)

Sudan: The bite of Civil Disobedience shifts the ballance 2016-12-21 13:03:33 By Trayo A. Ali The December 19 - 2016 Civil disobedience Action (CDA) called by the Internet Empowered Youth (IEY) has effectively earnestly and sucessfuly kicked off in time and across the (...)

South Sudan at a crossroads 2016-12-21 08:47:15 By Tobias Ellwood, UK Minister for Middle East and Africa In August 2015 I attended the signing of the peace agreement that we hoped would start to repair the damage of almost two years of civil (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Conspiracy, rumour mongering and power struggle behind alleged case of corruption in president’s office 2016-12-05 05:36:45 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 4 December, 2016 Legal Watch Associates South Sudan has been following up the alleged case of corruption in the Office of the Pesident. The case involved 16 people from (...)

Amnesty urges to investigate chemical weapons Sudan’s Jebel Marra 2016-10-12 12:52:01 Sudan: International chemical weapons investigation urgently needed into horrific Jebel Marra attacksAMNESTY INTERNATIONAL NEWSFLASH 11 October 2016 Sudan: International chemical weapons (...)

UNAMID JSR’s statement read to the media on peace in Darfur 2016-10-10 20:57:56 African Union United Nations Mission in Darfur Though the region of Darfur is relatively peaceful at this time, a small portion of Jebel Marra within Darfur continues to be intermittently (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2016 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.