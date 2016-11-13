SPLM-N calls to launch vigorous campaign to release political prisoners

November 12, 2016 (KHARTOUM) - The rebel Sudan People’s Liberation Movement/North (SPLM-N) has called on the political and civil society forces to launch a large-scale campaign to pressure the Sudanese government to release political prisoners.

Omer al-Digair (ST Photo)

In press statements on Sunday, SPLM-N Secretary General Yasser Arman demanded the civil society and political forces to launch a joint campaign to put more pressure on the regime to release all political detainees, saying the campaign should also expose the lies of the regime about freedoms and dialogue and express solidarity with the Sudanese press.

“The joint campaign inside Sudan and abroad must exert pressure on the Khartoum regime to release all detainees including leaders of the Sudanese Congress Party (SCoP), doctors, National Umma Party (NUP) members, Sudanese Communist Party (SCP) members, students, journalists and activists affiliated with the Centre for Training and Human Development (TRACKS),” he said.

The rebel leader pointed that the SPLM-N is making contacts with multiple circles including regional and international organizations on issues of political detainees and the use of chemical weapons by the Sudanese army in war areas.

He revealed that they met with influential figures from four African nations besides a number of international envoys, saying these “contacts are still ongoing”.

Arman stressed that the recent arrest campaign would deepen the crisis of the regime and won’t prevent the inevitable change, urging the opposition umbrella Sudan Call to pay attention to the issues of detainees.

Following the government decision to raise fuel and electricity price on November 3rd, the National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS) launched a large arrest.

campaign and detained 20 leading figures from the SCoP besides several members of the NUP, SCP, Arab Ba’ath Party as well as civil society activists and journalists.

Also, the NISS detained and summoned dozens of the Sudanese doctors participating in the strike that has been ongoing since last month.

Meanwhile, TRACKS employees who were arrested by the NISS on May 22 are still in detention and have been charged with counts that could lead to the death sentence and life imprisonment.

Arman further warned against the regime’s intensions to commit more atrocities in war areas in South Kordofan and Blue Nile during the upcoming summer military campaign.

The Sudanese army has been fighting SPLM-N rebels in Blue Nile and South Kordofan since 2011.

(ST)