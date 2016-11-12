 
 
 
Minister claims U.S. Obama administration meant to destroy S. Sudan

November 11, 2016 (JUBA) - South Sudanese government has expressed disappointment with the manner in which the U.S. President Barack Obama’s administration has been dealing with it, claiming the latter was determined to destroy the young nation.

US president Barack Obama meets with South Sudanese president Salva Kiir Mayardit in New York on 21 September 2011 (Photo: AP/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Government Spokesperson doubling up and Information and Broadcasting Minister Michael Makuei Lueth claimed in reaction to the election of the new US president that he would be better than Obama.

“Trump will be better after all for his nation”, Minister Lueth told reporters on Wednesday.

He added he doubted whether the incumbent U.S. administration had good intention for the country than destroying it.

“I really doubt President Obama had any clear policy to South Sudan other than to destroy it.”

Since the independence of South Sudan in July 2011, the United States has spent billions of dollars, (estimated $600 million per year) to help build the nation, including allowing weapons sales to its government and security training for its forces.

Also, Obama administration during the past three years put pressures on the South Sudanese warring parties to end an armed conflict that ravaged the whole country.

However, Juba during the first year of the conflict accused Washington of favouring the former First Vice-President Riek Machar. Also the South Sudanese officials repeated that former SPLM Secretary General has the support of Washington.

Lueth’s comments have generated mixed reactions from members of the general public, with government critics and members of the civil society accusing the minister of trying to deny a sustained, visible and critical role which the successive U.S. administrations stood with the cause of liberation struggle.

“No country in the whole world has ever stood with the cause of the liberation struggle than the United States governments and American people. This is a history which nobody should mess with it. It is a history beyond the whims of political parties and governments, said a MP from the governing Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM) of President Kiir to express his disapproved the comments of the minister on Friday.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 12 November 07:48, by Midit Mitot

    Makeui Kayaya (Lueth)
    Donald Trump administration will not favor your dead regime, don,t wast your energy to air-out your voiceless,

    repondre message

    • 12 November 11:43, by Akuma

      Midit,

      Every South Sudanese knew all beautiful things American people did especially during George W. Bush administration. US Administration on South Sudan change when Obama administration come with regime change by assisting terrorists groups of Riek Machar and Pagan Amum. South Sudan will remain South Sudan no matter what.

      repondre message

      • 12 November 16:07, by jubaone

        Akuma,
        Makuei only joined the SPLM around 2001 as a late comer. He never served in any SPLA battalion nor in action. He was not a member in politburo or even had any office. After unsuccessfully trying to do his BLL in Law by correspondence, he got a chance to represent Greater Twic/Bor and was to be first minister

        repondre message

        • 12 November 16:14, by jubaone

          ..of Legal and Constitutional Affairs in 2005. Has no credentials and experience in Law. His uncontrolled and vulgar outbursts are proof of his unpredictability. He has no idea how the U.S. helped SPLA till independence of SS. Like many in GoSS, most are impostors, with fake certificates. Simply idiots. That’s why the country is messed up.

          repondre message

  • 12 November 08:35, by Eastern

    This is what you get to hear from a government mouth-piece when a country is led by fools who are rotten to the core!

    repondre message

  • 12 November 09:22, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    Shifting blame to different quarters do not help you and fellow tribal supremacists called Jieng Council of Elders. You send illiterate, indiscipline soldiers to rape, kill citizens for demanding electoral, party reforms and you blame Obama for that! You failed to build a cohesive country due to tribalism and say blah, blah.

    repondre message

    • 12 November 09:30, by Midit Mitot

      Mr Jur,
      You have said all bro, the foolish and lose talk person can blame others.

      repondre message

      • 12 November 09:37, by Wehoop

        Its for sure Trump administration will definitely support the current regime in Juba. There is no doubt about it.

        repondre message

        • 12 November 10:01, by Mayom County Troops

          It is really a good point from Govt of South Sudan
          to point out a article like this on sudanetribune website

          repondre message

        • 13 November 18:08, by jubaone

          Wehoop,
          Oh yes! Trump will be distributing US$ to all rapists and thugs and murderers in Juba for having raped US aid workers. Oh yes! Trump cares so much for some hungry jienge in Aweil more than some African American in the US. Kiir the ISIS agent will be a good friend of Trump. God bless SS, God bless USA.

          repondre message

  • 12 November 10:02, by Dengda

    @ Makuei lueth
    What about your policies as government of ? It was meant to develop South Sudan or Sale South Sudan to Uganda, Kenya and Sudan?. Very weak statement indeed and that mean is out of touch with reality. Scapegoating and blame on others won’t help at all. USA shouldn’t baby seated South Sudan for life. USA has one policy and that is Africa policies which cover all countries in Africa.

    repondre message

  • 12 November 12:45, by Mopedi

    Readers,

    Truly people like makuei do not understand the intention of Obama’Administration that is why he(makuei) does,t know what to say in regards to foreign policy, I wish I were Kiir I would have fired him.
    In fact, Obama was funding conflict and coz Kiir and his cohorts are all dulls, to reason out all these why blaming Obama, blame your ignorance.

    repondre message

  • 12 November 13:55, by Monye Kurok

    Look at this ignorant bastard, don’t be surprised that your expectations aren’t met.

    repondre message

  • 12 November 14:06, by Mopedi

    Readers
    Makuei has uttered all the nonsenses he and his government has, tomorrow government should not blame journalist and this is not Obama Administration they played with, Donald is a Lion he cares less about the dollar Kiir use to bribe in order to gain favour from powerful individuals like Ban, Uhuru and Museveni, Donald is a tycoon you deserve definite termination boy

    repondre message

  • 12 November 15:19, by Nyesi Ta

    Makuei Liar like his boss Kiir al Awiir are known for lies. Since Mr. Liar became Minister everything that he said was built on lies that’s why his boss kept him in the position. The US has a bipartisan policy towards South Sudan, no question about it even if Makuei comes to Washington and kiss Trump’s ass nothing would change.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



