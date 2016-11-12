Sudan’s UPFLJ urges opposition to end dialogue talks with the government

November 11, 2016 (KHARTOUM) - Eastern Sudan opposition group, the United Popular Front for Liberation and Justice (UPFLJ) led by Zeineb Kabashi has called on the opposition umbrella Sudan Call to stop talks with the Sudanese government on national dialogue.

Zainab Kabashi (ST photo)

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune on Friday, UPFLJ leadership office said the regime has disavowed the comprehensive dialogue and opted for the military solution to end the Sudanese crisis.

Accordingly, UPFLJ leadership urged the Sudan Call to "declare the end the dialogue (with the regime) and forfeit all its commitments" in response to statements made earlier by President Omer al-Bashir in which he stressed that the end of the government-led dialogue closes the door in front of any negotiations with the opposition.

Last month, the Sudan Call Leadership Council approved the negotiating position paper on the preparatory meeting for the national constitutional dialogue, including the vision of its principles, objectives and confidence building measures.

The opposition coalition said they will no longer be committed to the Roadmap Agreement brokered by the African mediation, if the government continues to show lack of seriousness to reach a cessation of hostilities and holding the preparatory meeting.

The UPFLJ underscored its rejection to the recent austerity measures saying it would multiply the Sudanese people’s suffering.

“The regime has squandered the nation’s resources on futile [civil] wars and its affiliates have looted the public funds,” read the statement.

“This corrupt regime sought to make the Sudanese people bear consequences of its failure to resolve economic problems,” it added.

On 3 November, Sudanese government lifted fuel subsidies and increased electricity price in a bid to stop the surge in inflation and control the fall of Sudanese pound in the black market.

The government move stirred up small-scale protests in several towns across the country, including the capital Khartoum, Atbara, Wad Madani and Nyala leading to the detention of several opposition activists and in particular from the Sudanese Congress Party (SCoP).

The statement also called on the Sudanese, particularly in eastern Sudan, to take to the streets to overthrow the regime, demanding release of the SCoP’s detainees.

The UPFLJ further expressed solidarity with the doctors’ strike, describing it as “just”.

On 6 October, Sudanese doctors staged a strike and refused non-emergency treatments to patients to protest the poor working conditions, lack of medicines and protection of doctors after increasing attacks by frustrated patients and their families.

(ST)