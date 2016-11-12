Ethiopia’s PM congratulates Trump on election victory

October 11, 2016 (ADDIS ABABA) – Ethiopia’s Prime Minister, Hailemariam Desalegn has congratulated Donald Trump on his election as the United States new President.

Trump, the Republican party candidate, became the 45th President of the U.S after a hard-fought campaign against Democratic party candidate, Hillary Clinton.

Hailemariam wished Trump a happy and fruitful tenure as the new U.S president.

Hailemariam expressed conviction that the long standing friendship between USA and Ethiopia would grow up to a new height and the people to people relations as well as trade and multifaceted ties would also be reinvigorated during his presidency.

Ethiopia, Africa’s second-most populous country, is a key U.S ally in the fight against Islamist militants in East Africa. Ethiopian troops are currently participating in the African Union mission fighting al-Shabaab terrorists in Somalia.

The country has also deployed forces in the disputed Abyei region between Sudan and South Sudan, where the Ethiopian National Defence Force (ENDF), police and civilian personnel make up most of the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA).

World leaders have continued to react over Trumps election the new U.S president.

The Russian President, Vladimir Putin sent a message in which he expressed “hope for joint work to restore Russian-American relations from their state of crisis”.

Putin said the two countries would jointly collaborate to address challenges concerning global security.

China has also expressed keenness to work with the new US government in a bid to boost bilateral ties.

"U.S-China trade relations are mutually beneficial. Two mature big powers like the US and China will handle things well," foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang said.

Japan’s Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe also conveyed a congratulatory message to Trump.

“Japan and the United States are unshakeable allies connected by common values such as freedom, democracy, basic human rights and rule of law," said Abe.

While congratulating Trump, the UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said that the unity in diversity of the United States is one of the country’s greatest strengths.

“I encourage all Americans to stay true to that spirit”, said Ki-moon.

“As a founding member of the United Nations and permanent member of the Security Council, the United States is an essential actor across the international agenda. People everywhere look to the United States to use its remarkable power to help lift humanity up and to work for the common good," he added.

He said the world body will count on the new US administration to strengthen the bonds of international cooperation as we strive together to uphold shared ideals, combat climate change, advance human rights, promote mutual understanding and implement the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to achieve lives of peace, prosperity and dignity for all.

