 
 
 
Home | News    Saturday 12 November 2016

South Sudanese authorities shutdown independent radio

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

November 11, 2016 (JUBA) - South Sudanese authorities ordered on Friday the immediate closure an independent radio station funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

No reason was given for closure of the Juba-based Eye Radio.

One of the station’s editors, in a short message, however, confirmed the notice from the country’s national security service to its management.

"This is to let you know that the only independent radio in the country, Eye Radio has been shut down. No reason given yet," said the editor who preferred anonymity.

A separate message sent out to its Twitter followers read, "This is to you, our esteemed listener that we are unfortunately shutting down our broadcast 2day [today] for reasons beyond our control."

It is not clear why the decision to close the radio was taken, with its management arguing that it has never been critical of the regime.

The media environment in South Sudan has deteriorated since the outbreak of a violent conflict in the country in mid-December 2013. Also, several journalists have been killed and newspapers closed.

South Sudan’s information ministry has not reacted to the radio’s closure.

Eye Radio went on air in June 2010, but changed its name in August, 2012. It began as a project of Education Development Center (EDC), a US-based international non-governmental entity, with support from the US aid arm.

The radio is managed as a partnership between Internews and Eye Media.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 11 November 22:57, by Ajongtar

    May be Eye Radio might have interviewed Rebels that’s why they are shutdown.

    Michael Makuie, lueted at all the madia Houses and in particular Eye Radio, and Milaya FM to stop interviewing Rebels of Riek Mangar otherwise they will face the quensequence.

    Riek Machar is coming to his IO liabrated Areas.

    repondre message

    • 11 November 23:11, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

      No rebels in South Sudan, freedom fighters. They stand for multi-racial, multi-ethnic, multi-religious South Sudan where women should not be raped, citizens not molested and murdered innocently. They strive to build a nation in which freedom of speech, freedom of press and association are accepted. They stand for social justice, economic freedom and political independence.

      repondre message

      • 12 November 06:00, by Kerem

        Jur likang

        You are crystal lying. These are not even rebels but "TERRORISTS" They target the civilians too based on their ethnicities and you keep on bubbling here that they are freedom fighters. Shame on you

        repondre message

        • 12 November 09:32, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

          Kerem,

          Your name alone is a qualification for terror. You can suggest to me that rapists of citizens, looters, land grabbers, mass-murderers of citizens are not terrorists. You killed many in Juba in 2013, in Wonduruba, Mundri, Yambio, Wau, Bentiu and Malakal and think you are clean. You are the worst specie of mankind that God almighty created.

          repondre message

      • 12 November 08:47, by Akuma

        Jur,

        Do we have another freedom apart from those who fought the independent of South Sudan. Riek Machar militias are not fighters but terrorists like ISIS/ISIL of Arab world, Al-Shabaab of Somalia, Boka Haram of Nigeria. So believe me today that Riek militias are terrorists of South Sudan

        repondre message

        • 12 November 09:39, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

          Akuma,

          SPLM/IO has a political agenda that you people fear. They stand for democracy, federalism, reformation of defence, police and security forces that you dislike because you think South Sudan is your village. You will not succeed with all your evil plan as long as peace loving people of South Sudan live. Your lies and misinformation about the country will not help you.

          repondre message

        • 12 November 10:14, by Mayom County Troops

          I hope Eyes radio is tricking wrongly in the country
          by broadcasting system news coverage , that may be the reason behind is shutting down yesterday .

          repondre message

    • 12 November 04:46, by Shadrack Nuer Machut

      Eye Radio might have crossed the borderline of media operation. S. Sudan media houses are good & promptly active at news against the gov’t. Media have freedom but with limitations if personalities take unethically absolute roles that predispose to risks of instability & insecurity.

      repondre message

    • 12 November 06:55, by Midit Mitot

      Ajongtar,
      Your unprofessional agents are seeing only internal issues not external ones that every agents can deal with, what is the problem from eye radio? you need to training them well.

      repondre message

      • 12 November 08:49, by Akuma

        Midit,

        Eye radio is part of Riek Machar militias who are terrorists of South Sudan

        repondre message

  • 12 November 09:05, by Eastern

    We have people in Juba posing as government officials who are obsessed with non-issues when their kith and kin are killing themselves over non-issues. Imagine in the world of dinka 22 youth can lay down their lives for a dog! https://radiotamazuj.org/en/article/22-dead-41-injured-inter-clan-fighting-rumbek-north

    repondre message

  • 12 November 10:42, by Gabriel KK

    Where is democracy in this Country?

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED

 
 

The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Final Stretch: UNSC to sanction South Sudan 2016-12-22 05:46:25 By Steve Paterno In a last ditch effort to exert some semblance of influence over South Sudan, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is finally bracing to table a US proposed sanctions (...)

Sudan: The bite of Civil Disobedience shifts the ballance 2016-12-21 13:03:33 By Trayo A. Ali The December 19 - 2016 Civil disobedience Action (CDA) called by the Internet Empowered Youth (IEY) has effectively earnestly and sucessfuly kicked off in time and across the (...)

South Sudan at a crossroads 2016-12-21 08:47:15 By Tobias Ellwood, UK Minister for Middle East and Africa In August 2015 I attended the signing of the peace agreement that we hoped would start to repair the damage of almost two years of civil (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Conspiracy, rumour mongering and power struggle behind alleged case of corruption in president’s office 2016-12-05 05:36:45 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 4 December, 2016 Legal Watch Associates South Sudan has been following up the alleged case of corruption in the Office of the Pesident. The case involved 16 people from (...)

Amnesty urges to investigate chemical weapons Sudan’s Jebel Marra 2016-10-12 12:52:01 Sudan: International chemical weapons investigation urgently needed into horrific Jebel Marra attacksAMNESTY INTERNATIONAL NEWSFLASH 11 October 2016 Sudan: International chemical weapons (...)

UNAMID JSR’s statement read to the media on peace in Darfur 2016-10-10 20:57:56 African Union United Nations Mission in Darfur Though the region of Darfur is relatively peaceful at this time, a small portion of Jebel Marra within Darfur continues to be intermittently (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2016 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.