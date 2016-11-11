 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 11 November 2016

S. Sudan Kiir sends congratulatory message to U.S. President-elect

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

November 10, 2016 (JUBA) - South Sudan President Salva Kiir has sent a congratulatory message to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, saying he hopes the new administration can advance "respectful bilateral political and diplomatic relations."

JPEG - 10.7 kb
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gives the thumbs up (AFP Photo)

President Kiir, whose congratulatory message to Trump was broadcast by the official South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation TV on Wednesday as a lead broadcast expressed hopes that a new chapter between the two countries will see “respect for non-intervention in internal affairs."

The head of state did not say anything about the conflict which the leader of armed opposition, Riek Machar, appealed the attention of the new U.S. administration, saying he hopes it would play a role in ending the conflict in the country.

“I hope the coming into power of Donald Trump in America through elections, albeit of how he was polarized would tell Riek Machar and his supporters that the only way to get to power must always be through elections,” said Presidential spokesperson Ateny Wek Ateny.

Machar in his congratulation message to Trump accused President Salva Kiir of pursuing a war agenda, and committing genocide in December 2013.

Kiir who was under huge pressure by Obama administration, called Trump last March to express his support and described him as the right candidate deserving support to win the race.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 10 November 22:40, by Naath

    Kiir,

    Why are you sending congratulatory messages to country that have fair elections and you do not want election in your country? Who gonna vote for you this time and you killed more than half your voters? Dinka’s chief you are so confuse.

    repondre message

    • 11 November 04:42, by Shadrack Nuer Machut

      Donald Trump the man whose policies are problem-solving. Bravo President elect Donald Trump! Ur actions will effectively speak louder than ur antagonists! Donald Trump is a symbolic role model of self-reliance & lasting peace of the world.

      repondre message

    • 11 November 06:46, by Akuma

      Naath,

      President Kiir support Donald Trump from one day since his endorsement as Republican nominee for US President. US policies will change as long Trump is President of US against South Sudan. US & UN as been on South Sudan problems because Obama & Ban Ki-Moon interests in South Sudan

      repondre message

      • 11 November 07:35, by jubaone

        Akuma,
        Trump is democratically chosen while Kiir is not. Kiir was chosen as president of Southern Sudan in 2010 and was also FVP of the Sudan according to Interim CSS. Since 2011, no elections were done in SS in the Transitional CSS. He has no legal basis and therefore a dictator. Trump must treat him as an ISIS cos he has beards and intolerant views as ISIS.

        repondre message

    • 11 November 19:11, by Chong Thow

      Naath, yes I agree with you. He does not need to send message from president elect. He thinks president elect will follow the foot for other leader. In which he does not. I hope dictator leadership will end very soon.

      repondre message

  • 10 November 23:19, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    When liberal democracy is under siege by those who know little about the vice, then the likely situation is what occurred in 2013 and continues to go on. It should be noted that the present useless civil war is as a result of failure by the government to accept a call for party reformation. Riek and colleagues were hunted for assassination. Then how can election be conducted in a such situation?

    repondre message

    • 11 November 01:52, by Dinka Aliap Chawul

      Riak should have formed there his own party and leave SPLm but he fail because he knew his background can’t let’s him win outside Splm,he vested his hopes to be Splm as a way to circumvent his wrong doing in the past but it failed him.Look,nobody plans to killed this man and if its was planned he’d never gone. Let’s be objective dear Juri-likang.

      repondre message

      • 11 November 05:59, by Paul Chadrack

        Bhar el gazels are happy for nothing, Trump will not stand with your genocidal president kiir. Americans policies are clear, they don’t support human right abusers like ur leaders kiir and malong. what I know president Trump will fight kiir and bring him down.

        repondre message

        • 11 November 06:08, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

          Truly the government of South Sudan is in total confusion because for a dictator to congratulate a democrat is unthinkable. They claimed they went to bush to fight oppression, injustice and dependence yet when they were assisted to get a country, they brought what they fought against. What a group of hypocrites!!

          repondre message

      • 11 November 23:20, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

        Mr Dinka,

        What is wrong with instituting democracy within the party? This sets a benchmark for national democracy for the country. Riek and others had the right to bring true democracy within SPLM/A. The party is not owned by an individual for his personal interests ya jena haram, son of Baggara.

        repondre message

  • 11 November 07:29, by Dengda

    President is really foolish and he is not aware that his era is coming to end. He doesn’t understand republican are conservative, look how many war Bush Senior and bush Junior waged. I don’t think there’s green for Kiir in Trump watch. He was once said he will put behind bars Magube and Mseveni. Do Kiir think he is exceptional of that. Democrat ideology is to approaching things softly.

    repondre message

    • 11 November 07:36, by Dengda

      Trump as republican at his watch will not entertain heavy China and Russia involvement in Africa and particular South Sudan. I think Kiir has to go to school of politics. America was once supporting South Sudan transition to independent in return of investment, fews year later we turn our back to America and support China and Russia now America shifting their support to Sudan.

      repondre message

      • 11 November 07:42, by Dengda

        You can’t afford to have bull elephants fought in your farm and expect to harvest good yield. The term scramble for Africa mean all colonisers heavy weigh group were competing for African resources. Now South Sudan want both China, Russia, America and India to scramble over South Sudan resources! Remember Trump is business man and he would always like to have interest and profit going.

        repondre message

  • 11 November 08:43, by TRUE WATCHDOG

    I don’t know what kind of democracy do you people need in south Sudan when the president contested in National Election and won for presidency?Democracy is being executed in this country only that some people think there should be short cut to power is the main problem.Elections would have been conducted in 2015 if Riek Had not rebelled.So be smart and support the right thing. Don’t get misled!

    repondre message

    • 11 November 08:56, by Mopedi

      True watchdog
      the current regime was demotrically elected in 2011 as you stated, swifted to dictarship style in 2013, today this very government is killing,raping and looting it own citizen with stipslope of economy-Kiir should have not ask for election but step down and allow SPLM nominate the suitable candidate to take the country forwards

      repondre message

    • 11 November 11:00, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

      True Watchdog,

      Elections vary depending on situations. Election with soldiers urging people the way they think is not a credible, unbiased election that lacks legitimacy. For instance Alfred Gore won in Central Equatoria but Clement Konga was erroneously declared the winner!! What election are you talking about? Is it about one man one gun or one man one vote?

      repondre message

  • 11 November 12:47, by Majongdulthii Anyang-majongduldit

    Many thanks president Kiir you send a congratulatory message to US president-elect on all South Sudanese

    repondre message

  • 11 November 13:39, by real Dinka

    Bravo mr. president kiirdit, your congratulation message to the newly elect president of USA has been the best ever, but we also need you to work hand in hand with him in order to restore stability in the young nation.

    Thanks for the message

    repondre message

    • 11 November 20:00, by Paul Chadrack

      look at this stupid bhar el gazel calling himself real dinka, what’s after congratulation message?, if Mugabe and museveni are not needed by Trump, where will kiir be left, since his mentor museveni will be pushed out?, I think kiir’s days are numbered.

      repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED

 
 

The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Final Stretch: UNSC to sanction South Sudan 2016-12-22 05:46:25 By Steve Paterno In a last ditch effort to exert some semblance of influence over South Sudan, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is finally bracing to table a US proposed sanctions (...)

Sudan: The bite of Civil Disobedience shifts the ballance 2016-12-21 13:03:33 By Trayo A. Ali The December 19 - 2016 Civil disobedience Action (CDA) called by the Internet Empowered Youth (IEY) has effectively earnestly and sucessfuly kicked off in time and across the (...)

South Sudan at a crossroads 2016-12-21 08:47:15 By Tobias Ellwood, UK Minister for Middle East and Africa In August 2015 I attended the signing of the peace agreement that we hoped would start to repair the damage of almost two years of civil (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Conspiracy, rumour mongering and power struggle behind alleged case of corruption in president’s office 2016-12-05 05:36:45 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 4 December, 2016 Legal Watch Associates South Sudan has been following up the alleged case of corruption in the Office of the Pesident. The case involved 16 people from (...)

Amnesty urges to investigate chemical weapons Sudan’s Jebel Marra 2016-10-12 12:52:01 Sudan: International chemical weapons investigation urgently needed into horrific Jebel Marra attacksAMNESTY INTERNATIONAL NEWSFLASH 11 October 2016 Sudan: International chemical weapons (...)

UNAMID JSR’s statement read to the media on peace in Darfur 2016-10-10 20:57:56 African Union United Nations Mission in Darfur Though the region of Darfur is relatively peaceful at this time, a small portion of Jebel Marra within Darfur continues to be intermittently (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2016 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.