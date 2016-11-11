November 10, 2016 (JUBA) - South Sudan President Salva Kiir has sent a congratulatory message to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, saying he hopes the new administration can advance "respectful bilateral political and diplomatic relations."

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gives the thumbs up (AFP Photo)

President Kiir, whose congratulatory message to Trump was broadcast by the official South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation TV on Wednesday as a lead broadcast expressed hopes that a new chapter between the two countries will see “respect for non-intervention in internal affairs."

The head of state did not say anything about the conflict which the leader of armed opposition, Riek Machar, appealed the attention of the new U.S. administration, saying he hopes it would play a role in ending the conflict in the country.

“I hope the coming into power of Donald Trump in America through elections, albeit of how he was polarized would tell Riek Machar and his supporters that the only way to get to power must always be through elections,” said Presidential spokesperson Ateny Wek Ateny.

Machar in his congratulation message to Trump accused President Salva Kiir of pursuing a war agenda, and committing genocide in December 2013.

Kiir who was under huge pressure by Obama administration, called Trump last March to express his support and described him as the right candidate deserving support to win the race.

(ST)