U.S. policy on South Sudan is bipartisan, says envoy

November 10, 2016 (JUBA) – The United States Ambassador to South Sudan, Mary Catherine (Molly) Phee, said Washington policy for South Sudan is supported by both Republican and Democrat parties.

JPEG - 96.2 kb
U.S. Ambassador to South Sudan Mary Catherine (Molly) Phee (courtesy photo)

In an interview with the state-owned South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation (SSBC) TV on Wednesday evening, U.S envoy in Juba said the election of Republican Donald Trump will not usher in a new agenda for South Sudan.

“I don’t think you should expect any immediate changes towards South Sudan, and in fact, there is sometimes a misunderstanding in South Sudan about the policies of different U.S. administrations,” said Phee.

“We say in the United States that policies which enjoy support from both Democratic and Republican parties are bipartisan. For decades there has been bipartisan support for the people of South Sudan, and I don’t have any anticipation that it will change,” she stressed.

President Salva Kiir and former First Vice President and chairman of the armed SPLM Riek Machar congratulated U.S. President-elect Trump. The rival parties are hoping to benefit from a new position of the American administration on the three-year conflict.

In the ten minutes interview, Ambassador Phee said the strength of American democracy is the acceptance of results by all parties and putting the nation’s interest first. She said women like defeated Democratic Presidential nominee have realized their dreams in America.

"Women like myself have leadership positions in the United States, and they will continue to have leadership positions. As Hillary Clinton said, you have to knock on the glass ceiling, and I am sure there will be other women who will come forward to knock on the glass ceiling,” she said.

(ST)

  • 10 November 22:49, by Naath

    Mary Catherine (Molly) Phee,

    I agree you that the United states has a strong democracy systems that all Americans are proud off. However, why you the Americans deny other people democracy? Why are you supporting dictators who do not want to see election in their own countries?

    • 11 November 04:18, by Joyuma John

      Naath, please you need to put Nuer problem correctly, Nuer problem is not about democracy in s.sudan, it is about Power greediness of Riek Machar who want to rule by any cost. The Americans’ democracy that you expressed here with a lot of force was not based initially on vision less like Machar who shielded himself with the community that lost political direction, like Nuer!

      • 11 November 05:55, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

        Mr Joyuma,

        What about Dinka problem? Is not about power greediness? You have turned to rape, mass murder to hold on to political power!! What a cursed people!!

        • 11 November 06:41, by Akuma

          Jur,

          Dinka are well known in the world because of their hard work and commitment to achieved what South Sudanese people by liberating South Sudan when other tribes including Nuer collaborate with Arab. Even God knows who are founders of South Sudan. So, if you don’t know believed in Dinka tribe, begin now boy, South Sudan is now today because of Dinka

          • 11 November 07:40, by Chong Thow

            Akuma, you sound like don’t know anything about southern sudan history.if you went back to begin of southern sudan struggle, Nuer were formed any-any1. Dinka were not there during that time.They were came out from 1983. What you are saying is not true at all. I don’t blame you maybe you are bone at that time. I encourage you to check information before you say something,and also encourage you to r

            • 11 November 10:24, by Akuma

              Chow,

              Hahahaha, you make laugh loudly. Do Nuer really found any war in South Sudan without Dinka. You need to update your modular boy unless this war that you are engineering. They only war Nuer knows is to collaborate with South Sudan enemies. Why big numbers of Nuer militias from Nuer? Simple question for you Chow to answer

              • 11 November 11:36, by Chong Thow

                Akuma, Yes, they do. Nuer were fought the war without Dinka.I knew verything from my father. He was a military from any1.Dinka like to proud themselves they do verything from Southern sudan,but they do not. Now their leadership fail because they are not capable to lead people. If you lead people you have to be fair for very bodies,but Dinka leader do not. Dinka leadership like to control verythin

                • 11 November 13:12, by Akuma

                  Chow,

                  That leadership failed because Kiir trust useless and greedy leaders to work with him like Riek, Majak, Oyai, Lam Akol, Aduok and others who have self-interest above South Sudanese people. What great achievement have they did other than killing innocent South Sudanese people when their families are enjoy outside South Sudan. You need to rethink again other you will die poor like your dad

                  • 11 November 18:50, by Chong Thow

                    Akuma, My father dead like others southern sudan those who dead for struggle. You mention that kir fail because he works with useless people. I do not think is the case of his failure. The case is leadership abilities. He doesn’t know how to lead people. He is tribe leadership. He is using prime elderly from his tribe to run the country. What kind of leadership is that? This is show that the Dink

          • 11 November 08:32, by Mopedi

            Akuma
            The first time i shaw Dinka in 1989 my village all were nacade, secondly i went to Bor i found men dig while sitting, thirdly, from 2013 todate Dinka are rapers, looters, and murderers. South Sudan will never be the same any more how ever much Some tribe claim being special than other his has informed us for those who reads and witnessing what Anyoor is doing

            • 11 November 13:22, by Akuma

              Mopedi,

              To proved you wrong, ask governors of Yei River State who is providing State security for them now. Is it not mathiang Anyoor whom you are denying today. South Sudan don’t belong to dinka but you force it to be the agenda. Better be proud of Jieng, They are bless of South Sudan

          • 11 November 10:16, by jubaone

            Akuma,
            Your thinking is the reason why Equatorians want all MTNs out of Equatoria so that they can establish their own state exclusively for jienges. What kept us together was our fight against the jellaba now that is gone each one must go to his home area. Jienges have no business in Equatoria cos they are lazy and just wasting our time. We are progressive people and not parasiting on others.

            • 11 November 12:54, by Akuma

              Jubaone,

              So you are the agent MTN Equatoria that innocent Dinka tribe who have connection with gov’t be targeted. Please keep doing that but we get rid of Equatoria soon otherwise South Sudan was liberated without Equatoria & Nuer participation.

          • 11 November 10:41, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

            Akuma,

            I believe you have mad in your skull. South Sudan was/is not founded by Dinka. Fool other people but not pure South Sudanese. Who filled Kakuma camp during the war? You fled and left Nuba, Funj and Equatorians to do your dirty job and now you claim credit!! No wonder you have no shame, sorry or thank u in your language!! U slaves of Misseria and Baggara!!

            • 11 November 13:05, by Akuma

              Jur,
              You better be proud of what Dinka tribe did for you for liberating you from Arab. Arab you again contributing young girls to Arabs Soldiers? Hope not because Dinka sacrifice lots to liberate all South Sudanese people out from that Arab mess. Can you please look back how Bari people crying when SPLA commandos went to Juba in 2005. You need to appreciate people when they are still there.

            • 11 November 13:51, by Hardlinner

              jur dinka population is not 80,000. kakuma at it highest was hosting 80,000 people some of whom were not dinka. 80% of all combatants were dinka soldiers 10% were of people from nuba mountains and blue nile 5% shilluk. only 5% were contribution made by other south sudanese.

              • 11 November 23:44, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

                Hardliner,

                As usual you are nothing other than recreating history and misinforming people. Who are called lost boys overseas? You know to talk a lot, yet do little. The fact of the matter is most of you were either bundled by Baggara and Misseria for slavery in Sudan or ran for refuge in Kakuma when the war was at its peak.

          • 11 November 14:36, by jubaone

            Akuma,
            Your arguments suggest you could be a school dropout who keeps reciting that jienge bullshit "we liberated" the South. Nonsense. Equatoria fought in 1955 while jienges were walking naked after their cows and some were with jellaba. 1972, a jienge Abel Alier signed Addis Ababa Agreement on behalf of his masters, jellaba. So?

    • 11 November 05:27, by S. Sudan Nationalist

      The US can contribute to the solution of the problems of South Sudan only if we South Sudanese put our house in order. Every side to the conflict sticking to their own point of view is not helpful in addressing these problems. We simply need a national reconciliation initiative with an open mind. Insults or character defamation is not going to help us.

      • 11 November 08:10, by Dengda

        @ South Sudan nationalist,I came to like your impartiality. We are problem of our own. Solution was reached when the August peace agreement was signed, and broke in July some of the chapters was violet and argued over it and want government think Taban is better than Riek in implementation of the agreement. However, Taban is not signatory to the agreement. You can’t substituted the husband with.

        • 11 November 08:14, by Dengda

          Wife and saying they are family and this one good than other one. You can’t peace with friend either, but peace is alternative to fighting partners. If government genuine and truth worthy, it would have better to complete peace agreement with Riek, thinking side line him in politic is mysterious mistake and miscalculation. the status quo would have been decided voters in 2018 election.

          • 11 November 08:19, by Dengda

            Problem lies with us we Dinka, we rush and forces things on others, instead we should play things at everyone tune. We Bahsir would have substituted Dr Garang with anyone of his interests, if that was the game to be played. I am for restatement of Dr Riek in his position and continuous of ACRSS implementation until the citizenry have their says in 2018 election. Not so, don’t of think of peace.

            • 11 November 08:24, by Dengda

              If no bipartisan, then let us embracing for more turbulences to come. We can’t be selective in implementing peace to solves conflict, that is weir. Lets Dr Riek Continues in implementing of CPA/ACRSS and I know whom I will vote coming 2018/19 election. GB has disadvantaged their future because of Kiir and Malong. Suppose to be students are now soldiers at their schooling ages. Have thought of that

              • 11 November 08:29, by Dengda

                It what is called lost generation, what war are you depriving these generation for? Education is what will determine next leadership coming decades and young people with potential are now dying in vain try to protect two positions. it shameful and you will pay for that next decade to come. Riek leadership is not a threat to everyone lives of progress, why we don’t let him to fail or success?

              • 11 November 08:43, by Mopedi

                Dengda

                You are civilized Dinka, if all Jieng to reason out thing in your own way people whould not have been suffering, Let me recall how Kiir being looked at back in 2011 as Junubin’only savour, he could move without body gurds from Juba to Torit,but shame JCE spoiled their naive vision and non of them will become a leader any more in SS.

                • 11 November 12:23, by S. Sudan Nationalist

                  Dengda and Mopedi, it is high time that we think differently about the political problems of this country. I am thankful to Dengda that he has been fair in his opinion and that is the starting point to bring South Sudanese together. I also thank Mopedi for his acknowledgement of Dengda’s impartiality. Unity is not preached but it is practised. Let us continue to take independent positions. Thank U

            • 11 November 13:59, by Hardlinner

              dengda, don’t be ashamed of your nuer background you are not dinka pls. any reasonable person would rather have kiir and Riek resigned from politics for good. remember what Riek did in 1991, 100,000 dinka bor people lost their lives either directly or indirectly through Riek stupid quest for power. Riek is Dog number 1 and kiir is second.

    • 11 November 07:44, by Mun Loal

      I don’t understand Phee’s language. American opted to support dictator regime which is backed by those thief (Kenyan) I wishes I can not look for support from those thugs to bolster me for getting wealth with the blood of the innocent civilians. No change will come from the US, we will liberate ourselves till change come.

  • 10 November 23:30, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    While USA is blessed with enormous military, diplomatic and politico-economic power, little had been done by Obama government to alleviate the suffering of unfortunate Soth Sudanese who continue to suffer under a brutal, despotic, tribal government. South Sudan is bi-partisan USA project that went to wolves and this needs correction. Silence from USA is unhelpful.

  • 11 November 03:52, by Whortti Bor Manza

    Only foolish people can listen to this white whore. This is a misleading statement which has no logic at all. Thus woman is not impartial as she has taken side with the Dinkas out of ignorant and foolishness. South Sudanese should mind their own business.

  • 11 November 05:02, by Angelo Achuil

    I think the ambassador is trying to tell the gov’t, don’t get too excited thinking Trump is somehow going to be your Savior. Because unlike our president,Trump will have to operate within checks and balances of power. The door into USA secret foreign policy is democracy, capitalism and military cooperation or actionable intelligence. No true friendship outside these no matter whether you are China

  • 11 November 07:08, by Uglami

    Guys foreign intervention can’t solve your problems, it is historical problems.

  • 11 November 07:10, by Tharjiath

    new administration of US under President-elect, will give more afford to support south Sudan by switch off those like Keir and Susan Rice who has dictator to leadership of Obama .

  • 11 November 07:18, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

    That correct, the US new elected president has no immediate policy towards changing the problem of south Sudan.

  • 11 November 07:21, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

    South Sudan shouldn’t stand with any body despite the itself.

  • 11 November 08:18, by Mopedi

    The victory of Donald creates fear to Kiir’regime though America may not have immediate direct political impact to SS, but the August shaky peace agrrement can be resurrected.now those of STD, Malong and JCE have met to discuss way forwards, Museveni and Mogabe are all swivering

    • 11 November 13:28, by Akuma

      Why Kiir regime fear Donald Trump leadership. It’s the government that will not support terrorist groups and militias like Riek and his group to sabotage elected government. Even Assad of Syria is now relieve after Donald victory and President Kiir is now happy. Cathy is soon going back as their term end. Hope to see new ambassador soon in Juba that will create beautiful atmosphere for two nation

      • 11 November 14:25, by Dengda

        @ monotonous Akuma, do you Juba is South Sudan or everyone in Juba are South Sudanese? We need peace in Malakal, Rent, Aweil, Raja, Wau, Bentiu, Nassir, Pachalla, Boma, Kapeota, Nimule, Yambio, Yei, Bor, Pibor, Rumbek, Kaya and Many more. If there is not peace in J1 why you think the country security normal? you deceived yourself, I am Nuer for information, I am Dinka of Jonglei.

  • 11 November 08:20, by TRUE WATCHDOG

    Mrs.Mary Catherine it’s quite shabby and derisive of you to think that south Sudan prefers Republicans to Democrats but it’s the whole which is not happy with American administration under Obama because there’s no democratic principle which supports coup d’etat or terrorists as the case of today.Democrats who reigned before Obama can’t be forgotten for the good work the have done in the world.

  • 11 November 08:28, by TRUE WATCHDOG

    If I become the head of the state for the RSS I can easily and for all find the solution to prejudice of the western countries to the leadership here because reasons for being against the current government started before Riek and his cohorts’ rebellion.This doesn’t need one,two,three.

  • 11 November 10:15, by real Dinka

    We expect any immediate change in South Sudan

    • 11 November 10:56, by Uglami

      No one will change you unless you change yourselves first,,,you brought shame to your young nation

    • 11 November 11:08, by Mopedi

      Real Dinka
      It is possible, Kiir should take advantage of new administration in US to deal with his main rivals such as Malong, JCE and those of Wani cohorts who are wishing Kiir’death-
      he(Kiir) should releives, Malong,Makuei,STD,Wani and distance him self from JCE and Museveni for peace to return to SS and then repartriate all Anyoor to Bahel-El-Ghazal

  • 11 November 14:48, by Adiik Junub

    Dear South Sudanese I hope this message will taught us a lesson that no body from the outside world will solve our problems rather ourselves as South Sudanese should find a way of dealing with our own problems.

    • 11 November 17:43, by Uglami

      Absolutely right Junub! They should think of this.

