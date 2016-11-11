November 10, 2016 (JUBA) – The United States Ambassador to South Sudan, Mary Catherine (Molly) Phee, said Washington policy for South Sudan is supported by both Republican and Democrat parties.

U.S. Ambassador to South Sudan Mary Catherine (Molly) Phee (courtesy photo)

In an interview with the state-owned South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation (SSBC) TV on Wednesday evening, U.S envoy in Juba said the election of Republican Donald Trump will not usher in a new agenda for South Sudan.

“I don’t think you should expect any immediate changes towards South Sudan, and in fact, there is sometimes a misunderstanding in South Sudan about the policies of different U.S. administrations,” said Phee.

“We say in the United States that policies which enjoy support from both Democratic and Republican parties are bipartisan. For decades there has been bipartisan support for the people of South Sudan, and I don’t have any anticipation that it will change,” she stressed.

President Salva Kiir and former First Vice President and chairman of the armed SPLM Riek Machar congratulated U.S. President-elect Trump. The rival parties are hoping to benefit from a new position of the American administration on the three-year conflict.

In the ten minutes interview, Ambassador Phee said the strength of American democracy is the acceptance of results by all parties and putting the nation’s interest first. She said women like defeated Democratic Presidential nominee have realized their dreams in America.

"Women like myself have leadership positions in the United States, and they will continue to have leadership positions. As Hillary Clinton said, you have to knock on the glass ceiling, and I am sure there will be other women who will come forward to knock on the glass ceiling,” she said.

(ST)