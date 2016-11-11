 
 
 
SLM’s Minnawi calls on U.S. Trump to end "ongoing genocide" in Darfur

U.S. President George W. Bush (R) shakes hands with Minni Minnawi, SLM leader during a meeting in the Oval Office at The White House July 25, 2006 in Washington (AFP photo)
November 10, 2016 (KHARTOUM) - Minni Minnawi, the leader of a Sudan Liberation Movement faction (SLM-MM) Thursday congratulated the U.S. President-elect Donald Trump for winning the presidential race, and called him to "put into an end the ongoing genocide" in Darfur.

One of Trump’s foreign policy advisers Walid Phares said the future president would support Sudanese in the marginalized areas and would work to implement the decisions of the International Criminal Court against President Omer al-Bashir.

"On behalf of the Sudan Liberation Movement /Army (SLM/A) would like to seize this opportunity to extend to you my sincere congratulations for being elected as president of the United States of America (USA);" said Minnawi in a congratulation message seen by Sudan Tribune.

He further reminded Trump that he is the president-elect of a country that always stood in support of our legitimate cause, pointing that people of Darfur continue to be "subjected to genocide and ethnic cleansing by their own government on racial basis" for more than a decade.

Darfurians "are anxiously waiting to see your administration to swiftly move and put into an end the ongoing genocide," he said.

Also he called on Trump to implement "promises made by the previous U.S. administrations" of former George Bush and the outgoing Barak Obama to rescue Darfur people from the "genocidal regime".

Sudanese armed groups are frustrated by the dialogue engaged by the administration of President Obama with the Sudanese government and several times regretted the "belle epoque" of Bush administration.

Obama’s Special Envoy Donald Booth worked hard during this year to bring the armed groups to the negotiating table with the government in a process brokered by the African Union High-Level Implementation Panel (AUHIP) led by President Thabo Mbeki.

Talks on Darfur conflict however are stalled as the armed groups want to open the framework agreement of thr Doha Document for Peace in Darfur but the government rejects their demand.

(ST)

  • 11 November 03:13, by Akol Liai Mager

    Whilst waiting for a response from Trump, you (Minni Minnawe) must end SLM/A’ division by returning to the Mainstream lead by Ustaz Abdul Wahid Mohamed Nur. Doing so will unite the suffering people of Darfur and will also help in reuniting them with rest of their Sisters in other Marginalised Areas and this could help defeat the genocidal regime before Trump’ intervention. Good luck buddy!

    • 11 November 09:18, by Uglami

      You are right Dude, their division is the one leading them into failure and to depend on someone can lead you nowhere, better to stand firm and continue with your struggle,,,Just know you guys of Darfur UNITY will be your best weapons because the agenda is only 1 to fall the regime of Khartoum.

