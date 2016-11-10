 
 
 
SPLM-IO fighters repulses fresh attack in northern Upper Nile

November 9, 2016 (JUBA) –The South Sudanese rebels Wednesday said they killed more than 21 government soldiers who attempted to recapture their position in northern Upper Nile region.

JPEG - 23.5 kb
Rebel fighters walk in front of a bushfire in a rebel-controlled territory in Upper Nile State, South Sudan February 13, 2014. (Photo Reuters/Goran Tomasevic)

“We were attacked this morning by enemy forces around 7:30 am at Zaket, just 15 kilometres away from Wadekona town, but we repulsed back the attackers to the town,” SPLM-IO Spokesperson Paul Malieth told Sudan Tribune on Wednesday.

The rebel official said they have captured three soldiers alive and destroyed two armoured vehicles as they battle around Zaket.

He said they also captured in good condition 18 AK47, 6 PKM and two Rocket Propelled Grenades (RPG 7) as well as ammunitions when they were pushing SPLA forces toward Wadekona.

In a separate phone interview rebel commander Brigadier Gen. James Gatluok Nhial confirmed to Sudan Tribune the clashes between SPLA-IO and government forces in the area.

He said five rebel fighters were wounded in the attacks, adding that no fatalities were reported on their side.

Nhial further pointed an accusing finger to the soldiers loyal to President Salva Kiir saying they started the fighting in the northern part of Upper Nile State.

He said their forces repulsed the attackers and advance toward Wadekona at the western bank of the Nile, and one of the most disputed areas between the two warring groups during the last two year of the conflict.

Recently, a report of the Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (JMEC) which is tasked with the monitoring of the situation in South Sudan has mentioned that government troops violated the ceasefire and attacked SPLA-IO controlled areas.

The JMEC in its report of October said the SPLA soldiers attacked the rebel forces in Leer and Gezera of Rubkotna County.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 10 November 08:51, by Midit Mitot

    Bravo, men at work,

    repondre message

    • 10 November 13:12, by Akuma

      Mitot,

      ....that is what you guys are wishing to do. Soon expect you will cry tomorrow

      repondre message

    • 11 November 04:32, by Joyuma John

      Capturing of ammunitions from government forces, is that the central objectives of Nuer IO, please to be advised you are fighting an endless war which will earn you lzero.

      repondre message

  • 10 November 08:57, by Mun Loal

    Mathiang Anyor will never realize that they are finishing in the front lines with the Mighty Freedom Fighters. Viva oyee!

    repondre message

  • 10 November 09:00, by Mopedi

    Well done,
    Soon mathiang anyoor will find themselves being killed in Juba like flies

    repondre message

  • 10 November 13:48, by Hardlinner

    same rebel lies. government troop have better weapons than you and the fact you claimed no casualties on your side clearly indicated your lies.

    repondre message

  • 10 November 13:55, by Tharjiath

    It is sound great,

    Kiir and Taban they are exacerbated things in from of world by deceive that peace is existing while it’s already Collapse

    repondre message

    • 10 November 14:09, by Moluddit Demalou

      Dear IO members.
      To spread lies like Gatdet Dak will bring you back to Juba sooner as such. I have been observing your useless and selfish commentating on public web as being having victory but all lies. Remember the truth. Riek rebellion every time is ever negative. Please come back to Government.

      repondre message

      • 11 November 02:07, by Dinka Aliap Chawul

        Tharjiath! What peace us btn government and you, be realistic, only those of Taban are only we knew are part of peace and that is areas are given to them to assemble but any Zombies or monkeys out if these areas will be deal with accordingly I am telling you believe me.

        repondre message

Comment on this article



