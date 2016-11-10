Secondary school teacher shot dead in Yambio

November 9, 2016 (YAMBIO) - A teacher from Kings College in Gbudue, one of South Sudan’s new states was on Wednesday shot dead by unknown gunmen.
The college principal, Sindani John said the deceased was ambushed while heading to school.
“I delegated my duty master to go and begin the program of the day at school but to my dismay I received a call that my master has been shot dead,” explained Sindani.
The incident, he said, has caused panic and fear among the residents.
It is still unclear the motive behind the killing of Emmanuel Dominic.
Calm has returned to the area, although there are fears of similar attacks.
(ST)
