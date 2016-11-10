November 9, 2016 (PRETORIA) - South Sudan’s ex-First Vice President, Riek Machar has congratulated the newly elected United States President, Donald Trump, saying it ushers in an era of stronger relations.

Machar speaks on a mobile phone after an interview with Reuters in Kenya’s capital Nairobi July 8, 2015

“We trust that together with your people and working closely with other world leaders who share the same ideals of democracy, justice, human rights and economic empowerment, your presidency would usher in a new order where honesty and transparency are b the bases for relations,” he said in a statement.

Machar, who leads an armed rebel movement, urged Trump to play a role a greater role in ending three years of conflict in South Sudan.

He accused South Sudan President Salva Kiir of pursuing a war agenda, despite the popular liberation struggle for the right of self-determination which led to South Sudan’s independence in 2011.

“The country is now governed by a regime that has committed genocide in December 2013 and plunged the country into a war that continued to date. The regime aborted the peace agreement that was signed in August 2015 and is currently engaged in targeted killings, rapes and force displacement of communities based on ethnicity,” the rebel leader, currently in South Africa, stressed.

According to Machar, his armed opposition movement, remains committed to peaceful resolution of the conflict to end the suffering of people and strongly opposes any militarily remedy to the conflict.

He urged Trump and his new administration to stand behind South Sudanese in the current suffering to bring peace in the country.

“It is our hope that your new administration would have a fresh look at the situation in South Sudan and deal with it fairly as you stated. Mr. President Elect, in your victory speech. My people are yearning for peace. We wish you success,” further said the ex-Vice President.

Many South Sudanese believe the coming of Republican candidate to the most powerful country could have a positive impact and lasting solution to the ongoing conflict in South Sudan.

