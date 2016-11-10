 
 
 
S. Sudan rebel leader congratulates new U.S president-elect

November 9, 2016 (PRETORIA) - South Sudan’s ex-First Vice President, Riek Machar has congratulated the newly elected United States President, Donald Trump, saying it ushers in an era of stronger relations.

JPEG - 23.7 kb
Machar speaks on a mobile phone after an interview with Reuters in Kenya’s capital Nairobi July 8, 2015

“We trust that together with your people and working closely with other world leaders who share the same ideals of democracy, justice, human rights and economic empowerment, your presidency would usher in a new order where honesty and transparency are b the bases for relations,” he said in a statement.

Machar, who leads an armed rebel movement, urged Trump to play a role a greater role in ending three years of conflict in South Sudan.

He accused South Sudan President Salva Kiir of pursuing a war agenda, despite the popular liberation struggle for the right of self-determination which led to South Sudan’s independence in 2011.

“The country is now governed by a regime that has committed genocide in December 2013 and plunged the country into a war that continued to date. The regime aborted the peace agreement that was signed in August 2015 and is currently engaged in targeted killings, rapes and force displacement of communities based on ethnicity,” the rebel leader, currently in South Africa, stressed.

According to Machar, his armed opposition movement, remains committed to peaceful resolution of the conflict to end the suffering of people and strongly opposes any militarily remedy to the conflict.

He urged Trump and his new administration to stand behind South Sudanese in the current suffering to bring peace in the country.

“It is our hope that your new administration would have a fresh look at the situation in South Sudan and deal with it fairly as you stated. Mr. President Elect, in your victory speech. My people are yearning for peace. We wish you success,” further said the ex-Vice President.

Many South Sudanese believe the coming of Republican candidate to the most powerful country could have a positive impact and lasting solution to the ongoing conflict in South Sudan.

(ST)

  • 10 November 06:14, by Akuma

    Rebel leader congratulating US President elected when the same new President Donald J. Trump promise not to support any rebellion activities in the world. I believed had already SPLM-IO is dead because of Trump being president of US by now.....

    • 10 November 07:21, by Midit Mitot

      Akuma,
      Don,t you know that Trump will not work with dictators such Kiir, M7, and so on.

    • 10 November 07:31, by Frak Cho

      Dr. Riek Machar is a funny guy. Accusation after accusation. Rebels and their gangs are they one doing target killing and Mr. Riek Machar is putting it other way. Your impatient caused this country and you are not aware of it. Do not create a problem and expect somebody else to help. Please come to your senses!

      • 10 November 14:30, by jubaone

        Frak cho,
        If rejecting an uncouth and worthless jienge system means to call one a rebel, then Riak is a rebel. How else could such a highly learned person be a subordinate to an idiot like Kiir who is equal to an ISIS leader? Sorry only half idiots like you who have small brains will can do that. Trump must know Kiir is an ISIS agent, cos his jienge scoundrels raped American women.

    • 10 November 08:27, by Malakal county Simon

      Slave/Akuma

      I will lock both Museveni and Mugabe up if I,m elected president of the United states, the world most powerful country said Donald J Drump.... Congratulations, and I hope you live-up on your word, Hon. Donald Trump elected president because this two are the most trouble makers in Africa as whole......

    • 10 November 08:47, by Mun Loal

      Idiot! don’t forget the first from Trump during his campaign. " He said when I become the US president M7 & Mugabi will stay in jail" what next do you want bitch! Your thugs in Juba will no longer reign in the young nation.

  • 10 November 07:57, by Manyok goi

    Mr Dr Riek Machar i felt to understand the genocide you always talk about it was it the one of 1991 which was call Emma war or Bor massacre. If you are talking of the resent one you are the course of it.let your people enjoy it fruit as we feel it in 1991 genocide.Remember say that when two Elephant fight the grass suffer.My advice to you is to keep quite in South Africa other you will also be de

    • 10 November 08:02, by Mopedi

      MANYOK CHOSE TO REMAIN IN A KRAAL OR JOIN ANY KINDER GARDEN SCHOOL IF NEAR YOU OR BETTER WRITE IN DINKA’LANGUAGE

  • 10 November 08:07, by gakthon

    This lunatic dog Riek thinks he will again fool the world like he did in the past the whole world knowns that u are a big liar stupid idiot or is it another way of of begging the countries.

    • 10 November 20:21, by jubaone

      Gakthon,
      A dog if well trained learns faster than a jienge. We actually don’t know which came first; the cow or the jieng? If the cow, then this explains why the jieng has less reasoning capacity than the cow, if the jieng, then he wants to mimic the cow and perhaps even wants to move on his fours and only thinks of food, sex and sleep.

  • 10 November 08:20, by Dengda

    A fool can sit on tree branch and start cutting at lower part. Many fools dwell on 1991, 2013 and Riek and the don’t 2015 agreement or ACRSS. If this document implemented full with Riek you now not be sleeping empty stomach or complain of high prices of commodities. Reforms would have taken place, cantonment of forces would have been done and investors would flocked the country.

    • 10 November 08:24, by Dengda

      2018 election would have on process for your chance to eliminate Riek. But put more focuses on eliminating him premature on the scene of politic, we have seen that fruit. How killed enemy take what better for you and leave what good for you. This strategy was used by Dr Garang. Bashir would substitute Garang with anyone if he were to played that game, it was seem not practical and illegal only Jub

  • 10 November 08:24, by Adiik Junub

    No, wonder Mr. Riek is pleading the powerful nation to favour him after he was wishing Clinton to win USA 2016’sPresidential election. Any way president Donald Trump knows what he is doing as he exactly knows who supported him firmly from the very day not someone who wished his strongest foe to win presidential election would be favoured here. Any way good luck if the change of your position in th

  • 10 November 09:22, by Gabriel KK

    Everyone is trying to forge a friendship with Trump including the murderers like Dr. Riang-Machar.

    • 11 November 09:33, by Augustino

      Hi those who are dreaming about Jieng Council of Elders, I would like to remind you that Majak Agot, Nyendeng Garang, Mabior Garang, and many more are Dinka people yet you talk about Dinka people who are not your leaders. Remember what Akuot Atem did to Nuer last time. Majak is going to do the same thing this time.

