November 9, 2016 (JUBA) - South Sudan President Salva Kiir has ordered all the state governors to take a complete charge of the security situation in their respective states.

SPLA forces patrol the street of Wau town on May 16, 2016 (ST)

Kiir, who has been meeting governors of the 28 states in governor over the past days, said that the government was now preparing to implement peace.

“As you return to your states, please make it a priority to ensure security situation is under control and make an urgent matter to mobilise the communities to accept working together for peace, reconciliation and unity of the people,’’ said the president in a statement broadcast by the official TV South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation (SSBC) on Tuesday.

"This is very important. The country needs to move forward with the implementation of the peace agreement,” he stressed.

The head of state, whose meetings with the state governors has been the lead broadcast over the past three days, was featured on Tuesday holding separate meetings with the governor of Northern Liech, Aweil East, Yei and Gdudue state. All of whom reportedly briefed him about what they are doing in their troubled states.

South Sudan has been in a brutal civil war for the past three years as Salva Kiir struggles to consolidate his power, as the existence of his administration appears limited to major town in Upper Nile and now Equatoria region.

Armed insurgents loyal to the former Vice President and opposition leader, Riek Machar, continue to say they would march on Juba if the regional peace implementation mechanism fails to resuscitate the peace agreement.

The government has lost control of areas within the Central Equatoria and also major roads that connect Juba to major towns.

The deteriorating security situation on high ways pushed President Kiir to threaten that the best thing he will do is to relocate his army headquarters to Yei to better command and direct his troops to defeat rebels, a statement that was highly challenged by the opposition and human rights groups.

(ST)