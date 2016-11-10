 
 
 
Thursday 10 November 2016

S. Sudan’s Kiir orders state governors to control deteriorating security

November 9, 2016 (JUBA) - South Sudan President Salva Kiir has ordered all the state governors to take a complete charge of the security situation in their respective states.

JPEG - 90.3 kb
SPLA forces patrol the street of Wau town on May 16, 2016 (ST)

Kiir, who has been meeting governors of the 28 states in governor over the past days, said that the government was now preparing to implement peace.

“As you return to your states, please make it a priority to ensure security situation is under control and make an urgent matter to mobilise the communities to accept working together for peace, reconciliation and unity of the people,’’ said the president in a statement broadcast by the official TV South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation (SSBC) on Tuesday.

"This is very important. The country needs to move forward with the implementation of the peace agreement,” he stressed.

The head of state, whose meetings with the state governors has been the lead broadcast over the past three days, was featured on Tuesday holding separate meetings with the governor of Northern Liech, Aweil East, Yei and Gdudue state. All of whom reportedly briefed him about what they are doing in their troubled states.

South Sudan has been in a brutal civil war for the past three years as Salva Kiir struggles to consolidate his power, as the existence of his administration appears limited to major town in Upper Nile and now Equatoria region.

Armed insurgents loyal to the former Vice President and opposition leader, Riek Machar, continue to say they would march on Juba if the regional peace implementation mechanism fails to resuscitate the peace agreement.

The government has lost control of areas within the Central Equatoria and also major roads that connect Juba to major towns.

The deteriorating security situation on high ways pushed President Kiir to threaten that the best thing he will do is to relocate his army headquarters to Yei to better command and direct his troops to defeat rebels, a statement that was highly challenged by the opposition and human rights groups.

(ST)

  • 10 November 02:57, by Gabriel KK

    President is a symbol of national unity. Why is our President spent most of his time in Juba alone and not visiting the States? He has to show a leadership by visiting every State in this Country. I was shocked to hear that some citizens in this Country don’t know the President in his real image. I am very satisfied with the work of two ministers. (Riek Gai and Kuol Manyang). Start delivering plse

    repondre message

    • 10 November 06:58, by Akuma

      President need to fire who failed including governors to secure and deliver services to South Sudanese people

      repondre message

      • 10 November 07:26, by Mopedi

        Kiir to fire himself and then followed by dissolution of the pseudo government

        repondre message

      • 10 November 07:38, by Midit Mitot

        Confused President, ordering every day without implementation from your fake Governors, make sure that many of them will not visit their hometown forever.

        repondre message

      • 10 November 07:59, by jubaone

        Kiir can’t talk of reconciliation and unity if he doesn’t live by example and reaches out to Machar and the oppositions, that is foolishness and being a hypocrite. Kiir has to walk the talk and go to implement his peace in the states. Hiding and only drinking in Juba will not get his peace implemented. After all most people have run away and taken refuge. Sorry there’s no except few hungry jienges

        repondre message

      • 10 November 14:55, by Uglami

        You are absolutely right, it is their roles to run out these to their respective states.

        repondre message

  • 10 November 05:40, by Whortti Bor Manza

    There is nothing new and substantial from this lunatic called Kiir. At one time he is implementing peace at others he is to start the implementation. Which and which?

    repondre message

  • 10 November 07:22, by Mopedi

    This poor Kiir is ordering the governors to take control of security in the states when Juba is unsecured what should people thinks about him usless...usless...usless

    repondre message

    • 10 November 07:24, by Mopedi

      Gabriel
      Kiir is the symbol of natural failure.

      repondre message

  • 10 November 07:35, by Tilo

    South Sudan politic is the worst ever, How can you jump into conclusion, The Main reason as to why S. Sudan get into chaos was by dissolving the entire cabinet, Now things seems out of the control of the government,
    The first step to sustain the security is to implement the peace agreement. If National government can not manage to control the situation, I doubt if state government can!

    repondre message

    • 10 November 09:17, by Gabriel KK

      Tilo,
      You are absolutely right in the last part of your statement.

      repondre message

  • 10 November 09:30, by TRUE WATCHDOG

    That’s one of the malpractices by the president.The president should love tour his/her own country more than other countries. Kiir has no t been visiting states for almost three years now.What’s that? Coming to states make let other things improve like roads,security etcetera.Resources are being diverted from what they are supposed to get spent on because no close monitoring of activities.

    repondre message

  • 10 November 09:31, by Dengda

    Implement peace agreement with Dr Riek to the end and Taban will succeed Riek later at party level in 2018 election. Assuming Riek can be side-lined and peace will automatically is just Naïve and day dream. If majority want Riek and peace then why keep you Taban? His appoint is that what creat this chaos, Target killing, mass shooting in Juba, why don’t let go him. You just of unknown.

    repondre message

  • 10 November 11:25, by Monye Kurok

    What is next, direct county commissioners to contain the security situation when the state fail which they will.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



