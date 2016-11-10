 
 
 
Kenya starts pulling out troops from South Sudan

Chinese peacekeepers of UNMISS, patrol outside the premises of the UN Protection of Civilians (PoC) site in Juba on October 4, 2016. (Albert Gonzalez Farran/AFP Photo)

November 9, 2016 (JUBA)- Kenyan troops serving in the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) have started leaving the country in compliance with withdrawal order by the government.

Last week, Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta ordered the withdrawal of troops in response to the sacking of the Kenyan commander of the UNMISS force.

Multiple sources with the United Nations told Sudan Tribune on Wednesday that up to 100 Kenyan soldiers and officers have pulled out from Wau.

“Oh yes, 100 Kenyan soldiers and officers have gone today. They came from Wau, which is one of the places to which they have been deployed in the country. They are in Kuacjok, Wau and Aweil,’’ a UNMISS official told Sudan Tribune on Wednesday.

The official, who is not authorised to speak with the press, added that the withdrawal of Kenyan troops would take some days because they need to be replaced.

"What is happening now is that the United Nations is deploying Nepalese soldiers to places in which Kenyan were deployed. Today, a company was deployed to Wau”, he added.

He further said the world body was exerting necessary efforts to fill the gap from other places.

“Because the mission does not want to create a vacuum, the management has started pulling out troops from other areas and started deploying them to where Kenyans are leaving,” he said.

Last Thursday, United Nations peacekeeping chief Herve Ladsous regretted Kenya’s decision to withdraw troops from South Sudan.

Ladsous pointed that Kenya has been a solid contributor to UN peacekeeping efforts in South Sudan. Also he said the United Nations is assessing what consequences Kenya’s withdrawal will have on a UN plan to beef up its peacekeeping force there.

The French diplomat underlined that there are over 200,000 displaced persons in the UNMISS camps, relying on UN protection. He added that the UN is trying to deploy reinforcements as quickly as possible.

(ST)

  • 10 November 05:34, by Whortti Bor Manza

    The withdrawal of the Kenyans has no effect on the peace keeping at all. Kenyans solely came to make money not protecting civilians. Hundreds of Fertits were killed in Wau without a single intervention from the Kenyans. Africans peace keeping force has no use.

    repondre message

    • 10 November 06:31, by Akuma

      All UNMISS forces must leave South Sudan otherwise no more war happening now

      repondre message

    • 10 November 07:30, by Mopedi

      Kenyan has done what is not suppose to be done to the neighbors they forever regret, Kiir government uses this Kenyan’ general to continue with their act of genocide and democide against our people,we will forgive them but not forget

      repondre message

      • 10 November 11:00, by Dengda

        I am not regret it at all, Kenya use to say money can talk. No surprising money are speaking here. But Kenya government didn’t see that, the money paid for James Gatdet and others deportation are less than the money they get in this mission. may the money pay by mission goes direct to Kenya government account and money for deportations goes direct to some individual pockets.

        repondre message

    • 10 November 10:54, by Dengda

      Bor Mazza
      It has no effect as you put it clearly,however Kenya government make wrong decision. It doesn’t mean they were one doing tangible job to South Sudanese, but the Kenya government has an obligation internationally and its embarrassing to many Kenyans who think their country is playing internationally. Kenyatta over reaction came as result of domestic politic and corruption scandal.

      repondre message

  • 10 November 09:07, by TRUE WATCHDOG

    Kenyan decision to withdraw from UNMISS is a bold and commendable.This thug called Ban Kimon should not behave irresponsibly to Africans like that.We may even reject the existence of the whole UNMISS through withdrawing from UN and their ICC which is harsh on Africans only.If AU is not capable of addressing our challenges then we’ll promulgate a body to deal with African Affairs.

    repondre message

  • 10 November 13:40, by Tharjiath

    The withdrawal of kenyan Troops has no effect since they have contribution nothing to UNMISS, they just to gained money from UN Mission only.

    repondre message

