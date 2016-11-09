November 8, 2016 (KHARTOUM) - The U.S. Embassy in Khartoum Tuesday has urged American citizens in Sudan to remain vigilant in the wake of protests against the recent lifting of fuel and electricity subsidies.

People look on as cars are set alight during protests over fuel subsidy cuts in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, on 25 September 2013 (Photo: Reuters)

In a security message posted on its website on 8 November, the embassy urged the US. citizens to "review (their) personal security plans, remain aware of your surroundings, including local events, and monitor local news stations for updates".

"Be vigilant and take appropriate steps to enhance your personal security," the message further stressed.

Sudanese Minister of Interior Ismat Abdel Rahman Zein al-Abdin on Monday announced that his ministry has plans to prevent violent protests on the increase of fuel and electricity prices similar to what happened in September 2013.

He further said they have information about protests that opposition groups are planning to carry out

“We would not raise the state of alert to 100% until we see how things are going to develop,” said Zein al-Abdin.

In September 2013, the police and security services violently broke up the anti-austerity protests killing over 200 demonstrators according to right groups but the government put the death toll at 85

(ST)