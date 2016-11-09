 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 9 November 2016

South Sudan student body re-instates former leader

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

November 8, 2016 (KAMPALA) - The Union of Jieng Council of students in East Africa has re-instated former chairperson, Kuol Gai who was dismissed last year over his alleged involvement in a corruption scandal.

JPEG - 63.4 kb
South Sudanese students at their embassy in Kampala, Uganda (ST/File)

Gai was this week declared free from any corruption accusation.

The union speaker, Bol Kuany told Sudan Tribune this week that the student body, at a meeting, found that Gai was innocent.

Kuay described those who opposed the former chairman as “self-motivated” individuals who want to destabilize the student body.

“Due to the presentation of accountability that the most wanted chairman made, it was satisfactory and left everyone without doubt including the “worms” in the government,” said Kuay.

The deputy secretary general of the union, Thomas Luac, said Gai missed his entire semester as he was mobilizing funds for the union.

Charges against the former chairman, he stressed, were unfounded.

The ex-leader of the union, it was alleged, confiscated SSP140,000 (about $2000), which caused uproar and his eventual dismissal.

However, in the vote to have him reinstated, the former chairman was voted by the 2/3 majority (29), yet only 1/3 of the members had earlier passed the resolution that paved way for his impeachment.

Gai resumed office on 3 November. The next election is in May next year.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 9 November 14:40, by NyanDengdit

    Welcome Gai to the student union Chairman.

    repondre message

    • 10 November 20:51, by Gen.Quack

      I know he used to grabe and destroy the head of gals like what he did to ajok akier and dump her in juba

      repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED

 
 

The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Final Stretch: UNSC to sanction South Sudan 2016-12-22 05:46:25 By Steve Paterno In a last ditch effort to exert some semblance of influence over South Sudan, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is finally bracing to table a US proposed sanctions (...)

Sudan: The bite of Civil Disobedience shifts the ballance 2016-12-21 13:03:33 By Trayo A. Ali The December 19 - 2016 Civil disobedience Action (CDA) called by the Internet Empowered Youth (IEY) has effectively earnestly and sucessfuly kicked off in time and across the (...)

South Sudan at a crossroads 2016-12-21 08:47:15 By Tobias Ellwood, UK Minister for Middle East and Africa In August 2015 I attended the signing of the peace agreement that we hoped would start to repair the damage of almost two years of civil (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Conspiracy, rumour mongering and power struggle behind alleged case of corruption in president’s office 2016-12-05 05:36:45 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 4 December, 2016 Legal Watch Associates South Sudan has been following up the alleged case of corruption in the Office of the Pesident. The case involved 16 people from (...)

Amnesty urges to investigate chemical weapons Sudan’s Jebel Marra 2016-10-12 12:52:01 Sudan: International chemical weapons investigation urgently needed into horrific Jebel Marra attacksAMNESTY INTERNATIONAL NEWSFLASH 11 October 2016 Sudan: International chemical weapons (...)

UNAMID JSR’s statement read to the media on peace in Darfur 2016-10-10 20:57:56 African Union United Nations Mission in Darfur Though the region of Darfur is relatively peaceful at this time, a small portion of Jebel Marra within Darfur continues to be intermittently (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2016 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.