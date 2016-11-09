South Sudan student body re-instates former leader

November 8, 2016 (KAMPALA) - The Union of Jieng Council of students in East Africa has re-instated former chairperson, Kuol Gai who was dismissed last year over his alleged involvement in a corruption scandal.

South Sudanese students at their embassy in Kampala, Uganda (ST/File)

Gai was this week declared free from any corruption accusation.

The union speaker, Bol Kuany told Sudan Tribune this week that the student body, at a meeting, found that Gai was innocent.

Kuay described those who opposed the former chairman as “self-motivated” individuals who want to destabilize the student body.

“Due to the presentation of accountability that the most wanted chairman made, it was satisfactory and left everyone without doubt including the “worms” in the government,” said Kuay.

The deputy secretary general of the union, Thomas Luac, said Gai missed his entire semester as he was mobilizing funds for the union.

Charges against the former chairman, he stressed, were unfounded.

The ex-leader of the union, it was alleged, confiscated SSP140,000 (about $2000), which caused uproar and his eventual dismissal.

However, in the vote to have him reinstated, the former chairman was voted by the 2/3 majority (29), yet only 1/3 of the members had earlier passed the resolution that paved way for his impeachment.

Gai resumed office on 3 November. The next election is in May next year.

(ST)