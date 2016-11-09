 
 
 
Wednesday 9 November 2016

Six killed, hundreds displaced in S. Sudan’s Ezo county

Nov 07, 2016 (YAMBIO) – At least six armed men were killed when they attacked a South Sudan army (SPLA) barracks in Gbudue, one of the country’s newly-created states, officials said on Tuesday.

PNG - 51.2 kb
The map of Western Equatoria in red

The attack, the Ezo county commissioner said, also displaced hundreds of civilians.

“At 6:30 am this [Tuesday] morning, I was inside my house and I heard sounds of shootings believed to be between rebels and the government forces. The situation was tense when I came outside, forcing me to run to the nearby church where I am now with hundreds of civilians,” Badin Michael Mboro told Sudan Tribune.

The displaced, he said, fled to neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), the Central African Republic (CAR), while others found refuge in bushes and in a nearby Catholic church within Ezo.

The unknown attackers, according to the commissioner, were repulsed and fled after they looted several properties from civilians. No soldier was injured or killed.

Locals in Ezo lauded the United Nations mission in the country (UNMISS) for its immediate response to the attack, in line with its rightful mandate to protect civilians.

No groups or individuals have claimed responsibility for Tuesday’s attack.

(ST)

  • 9 November 07:30, by Midit Mitot

    Government of reversing words, SPLA-IG searching for young men in Yambio and latter on accusing freedom fighters. Killing, rappers, violent, robberies become your habit.

    repondre message

    • 10 November 13:36, by Redeemer

      Mitot
      I advised you to reconsider yourself you will die of bitterness, there is no amount of abuse can fight a war but it will give you unrest and frustration. Put in mind that when Riek becomes a president you will sit,drink,eat and share together with them ( Dinka )it will become your habit and you will not be useful to the country anymore

      repondre message

      • 10 November 13:48, by Redeemer

        Equatorians will regret this war at the end of it when they compare benefits and the destruction caused,I blame Riek who put every Nuer man in danger and is again misleading Equatorians

        repondre message

  • 11 November 06:59, by Tilo

    The situation could have not come to this, Should the containment site approved and integration of the militia been implemented, All these war is good for nothing, More destruction and people can gain nothing out of it. Why can’t South Sudanese focus on developing them selves and build their career as the nation move forward. In the next twenty years S.S will remain the same. Chaos! Chaos! chaos!

    repondre message

Comment on this article



