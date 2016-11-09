 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 9 November 2016

Kenyan police release 24 South Sudanese youth

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Kenyan anti riot police guard the premises of the country's electoral commission in Nairobi on 25 April 2016 (Reuters/Diegfrid Modola Photo)

November 9, 2016 (RUMBEK) – The 24 South Sudanese youth arrested by Kenyan police at a wedding gathering in the capital, Nairobi on Thursday have been released.

The group was accused of holding a public gathering without notifying the Police.

Their release came after the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) and South Sudan chiefs intervened.

Daniel Yor Deng, one of those detainees, described the three days in detention as a “tough one”.

In an earlier interview with Sudan Tribune, Andrew Agok, a South Sudanese embassy official in Kenya, blamed the youth holding an illegal gathering.

“You all know that our relationship with the Kenyan government is in excellent stages since their general [head of United Nations peacekeepers was sacked from South Sudan,” said Agok.

“Our cooperation should continue. If you abuse the law then the law will have a solution [for you]”, he stressed.

Last week, Kenya deported South Sudan rebel leader, Riek Machar’s spokesperson from Nairobi, despite UNHCR’s appeal to halt the process.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 9 November 06:46, by Midit Mitot

    Agok,
    The fact must be told, Kenyan polices are thieves, what law are you talking about? those youths were not break even a single law of Kenya, they were celebrating their whatever at home not in the town. What make them to be law breakers? this is constant Kenyan business they took money from youths.

    repondre message

    • 10 November 05:12, by juma John

      @ Agot; yes some police and not all are thieves but the law is the law and for you to hold any party even in your home you need to notify not only the police but national environment management authority because of noise and as a matter of fact you need to notify your neighbours of the same so don’t be too emotional of something you don’t have facts about....

      repondre message

  • 9 November 10:45, by Dengda

    Kenya slight back to the rule of former President Daniel Arap Moi. His messed mopped up by Mwai Kibaki but the puppet of Moi trying hard to spread that mess again. we were used to called Garang and looted by police. If happened these youth to be Nuer I think they would have deported. I think Kenyatta has deal with Taban and that is money and his KCB.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED

 
 

The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Final Stretch: UNSC to sanction South Sudan 2016-12-22 05:46:25 By Steve Paterno In a last ditch effort to exert some semblance of influence over South Sudan, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is finally bracing to table a US proposed sanctions (...)

Sudan: The bite of Civil Disobedience shifts the ballance 2016-12-21 13:03:33 By Trayo A. Ali The December 19 - 2016 Civil disobedience Action (CDA) called by the Internet Empowered Youth (IEY) has effectively earnestly and sucessfuly kicked off in time and across the (...)

South Sudan at a crossroads 2016-12-21 08:47:15 By Tobias Ellwood, UK Minister for Middle East and Africa In August 2015 I attended the signing of the peace agreement that we hoped would start to repair the damage of almost two years of civil (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Conspiracy, rumour mongering and power struggle behind alleged case of corruption in president’s office 2016-12-05 05:36:45 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 4 December, 2016 Legal Watch Associates South Sudan has been following up the alleged case of corruption in the Office of the Pesident. The case involved 16 people from (...)

Amnesty urges to investigate chemical weapons Sudan’s Jebel Marra 2016-10-12 12:52:01 Sudan: International chemical weapons investigation urgently needed into horrific Jebel Marra attacksAMNESTY INTERNATIONAL NEWSFLASH 11 October 2016 Sudan: International chemical weapons (...)

UNAMID JSR’s statement read to the media on peace in Darfur 2016-10-10 20:57:56 African Union United Nations Mission in Darfur Though the region of Darfur is relatively peaceful at this time, a small portion of Jebel Marra within Darfur continues to be intermittently (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2016 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.