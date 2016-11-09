Kenyan police release 24 South Sudanese youth

November 9, 2016 (RUMBEK) – The 24 South Sudanese youth arrested by Kenyan police at a wedding gathering in the capital, Nairobi on Thursday have been released.

The group was accused of holding a public gathering without notifying the Police.

Their release came after the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) and South Sudan chiefs intervened.

Daniel Yor Deng, one of those detainees, described the three days in detention as a “tough one”.

In an earlier interview with Sudan Tribune, Andrew Agok, a South Sudanese embassy official in Kenya, blamed the youth holding an illegal gathering.

“You all know that our relationship with the Kenyan government is in excellent stages since their general [head of United Nations peacekeepers was sacked from South Sudan,” said Agok.

“Our cooperation should continue. If you abuse the law then the law will have a solution [for you]”, he stressed.

Last week, Kenya deported South Sudan rebel leader, Riek Machar’s spokesperson from Nairobi, despite UNHCR’s appeal to halt the process.

