Sudanese Communist Party calls for civil disobedience

Sudanese Communist Party supporters hold flags as they arrive to the Friendship Hall in Khartoum to attend the SCP 6th convention on 31 July 2016 (ST Photo)
November 8, 2016 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese Communist Party (SCP) has called on the residents of Khartoum to mobilize for civil obedience and popular uprising and escalate various forms of daily resistance to overthrow the regime.

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune on Tuesday, SCP chapter in Khartoum said the political and economic crisis has taken hold, saying the recent austerity measures are clear evidence of a steadily worsening situation.

Sudanese government on Thursday lifted fuel subsidies and increased electricity price in a bid to stop the surge in inflation and control the fall of Sudanese pound in the black market.

The statement added that large segment of the society couldn’t bear price hikes, saying the regime and its affiliates are the primary beneficiaries from the government decisions.

It further mentioned the recent protests against the austerity measures, pointing to ongoing efforts of the various segments and sectors of the society including students, farmers, professionals and workers to topple the regime.

It is noteworthy that several small-scale protests broke out in several towns across Sudan, including the capital Khartoum, Atbara, Wad Madani and Nyala against government’s decision to lift fuel and electricity subsidies.

On Monday, Sudan’s Minister of Interior General Ismat Abdel Rahman Zein al-Abdin said his ministry is ready for the worst scenarios, adding that the security situation is stable now.

In September 2013 following the government’s decision to lift fuel subsidies, demonstrations broke out in several Sudanese states. Rights groups said that at least 200 people were killed but the government put the death toll at 85.

Meanwhile, the opposition United People’s Front for Liberation and Justice (UPFLJ) described the government decision to lift fuel subsidy as “false claim”, saying it aims to enrich the corrupt regime affiliates.

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune on Tuesday, UPFLJ chairman Zaineb Kabashi Issa, said the moment of revolution has indeed come, stressing the regime exhausted all the tricks it has.

It pointed that the regime continued to repress and impoverish the Sudanese people for twenty seven years, saying time has come to overthrow the worst regime in Sudan’s history.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

