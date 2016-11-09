 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 9 November 2016

Sudanese security arrests SCoP leader in severe crackdown on opposition party

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

November 9, 2016 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS) has launched massive arrest campaign against members of the opposition Sudanese Congress Party (SCoP), detaining its chairman and seven leading members on Tuesday.

JPEG - 21.7 kb
SCoP leader Omer al-Digair (ST Photo)

In the early morning of Wednesday, Sudanese Congress Party announced the arrest of its leader Omer al-Digair, in addition to several other members from the party’s headquarters in Shambat suburb, north of Khartoum.

According to a statement extended to Sudan Tribune, al-Digair was arrested at 02:00 am on Wednesday 9 November from his home in Omdurman.

The opposition party said with the al-Digair’s arrest, the number of its detained members has risen to twenty-one members.

SCoP has escalated popular mobilization activities against the government following a decision to raise fuel and electricity price.

On Friday, the NISS arrested SCoP deputy chairman Khaled Omer Youssef from his home after holding an open air address in Khartoum’s southern neighborhood of Al-Deim.

On Sunday, SCoP’s chairman of the Central Council Abdel-Qayoum Awad el-Sid, and deputy Information Secretary Abdalla Shams al-Koun were also arrested besides a third student activist from West Kordofan state.

On Monday the NISS arrested three SCoP leading figures including its former chairman Ibrahim al-Shiekh, secretary general Mastoor Ahmed and political secretary Abu Bakr Youssef.

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune on Monday, SCoP described the arrest campaign as “deliberate targeting” of its leadership following the recent protests and popular activities carried out by the party.

Also, SCoP chairman Omer al-Digair told Sudan Tribune on Monday that his party wouldn’t abandon its national responsibility, saying they are exercising their constitutional right to peaceful expression.

He vowed to continue their peaceful resistance until achieving victory for the Sudanese people, stressing that he is not afraid of detention.

Al-Digair further pointed that the arrest campaign against SCoP’s leadership is clear evidence that the government is not serious about holding a genuine national dialogue, saying the regime tries to adjust by making cosmetic changes.

The SCoP was established in January 1986. It was first chaired by the former chief-justice Abdel-Mageed Imam who was succeeded by Ibrahim al-Skeikh and has recently elected al-Digair as its third president.

The center-left reformist party calls for social justice and separation of religion and state. It also believes that peaceful transfer of power is the only way to stability and unity of the country.

In recent months, the SCoP has challenged the ruling National Congress Party (NCP) and organized political activities in public and open places calling on the citizens to resist the regime and take to the streets in protest against the deterioration of living conditions at all levels.

SLM-MM DENOUNCES DETENTIONS

Meanwhile, the rebel Sudan Liberation Movement (SLM-MM) led by Minni Minnawi has expressed solidarity with the detained SCoP members.

In a press release extended to Sudan Tribune on Tuesday, SLM-MM spokesperson Mohamed Hassan Haroun described the arrest of the SCoP leadership as deliberate targeting of all Sudanese who resist injustice, saying the regime’s acts wouldn’t deter the opposition.

He called on all Sudanese to stand ready to uproot the corrupt regime and end the suffering of the people, demanding them to unite to achieve peace, security, democracy, freedom and justice.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 9 November 10:40, by Akol Liai Mager

    Sadiq al-Siddiq is waiting to steal this Uprising underway in Sudan as he did for the past two Uprisings.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED

 
 

The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Final Stretch: UNSC to sanction South Sudan 2016-12-22 05:46:25 By Steve Paterno In a last ditch effort to exert some semblance of influence over South Sudan, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is finally bracing to table a US proposed sanctions (...)

Sudan: The bite of Civil Disobedience shifts the ballance 2016-12-21 13:03:33 By Trayo A. Ali The December 19 - 2016 Civil disobedience Action (CDA) called by the Internet Empowered Youth (IEY) has effectively earnestly and sucessfuly kicked off in time and across the (...)

South Sudan at a crossroads 2016-12-21 08:47:15 By Tobias Ellwood, UK Minister for Middle East and Africa In August 2015 I attended the signing of the peace agreement that we hoped would start to repair the damage of almost two years of civil (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Conspiracy, rumour mongering and power struggle behind alleged case of corruption in president’s office 2016-12-05 05:36:45 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 4 December, 2016 Legal Watch Associates South Sudan has been following up the alleged case of corruption in the Office of the Pesident. The case involved 16 people from (...)

Amnesty urges to investigate chemical weapons Sudan’s Jebel Marra 2016-10-12 12:52:01 Sudan: International chemical weapons investigation urgently needed into horrific Jebel Marra attacksAMNESTY INTERNATIONAL NEWSFLASH 11 October 2016 Sudan: International chemical weapons (...)

UNAMID JSR’s statement read to the media on peace in Darfur 2016-10-10 20:57:56 African Union United Nations Mission in Darfur Though the region of Darfur is relatively peaceful at this time, a small portion of Jebel Marra within Darfur continues to be intermittently (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2016 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.