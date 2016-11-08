 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 8 November 2016

Cholera hits Unity state’s Payinjiar county, kills 2

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

November 7, 2016 (NYAL) – Two children have died and over 30 people admitted following a Cholera outbreak in South Sudan’s Unity state’s Nyal and Ganyliel payams of Payinjiar county, health officials said.

JPEG - 14.8 kb
A child receives an oral cholera vaccine dose in the South Sudan capital, Juba (Medair Photo)

The county health director, Stephen Gatliah described the situation on ground as “worrying”, owing to the lack of Cholera treatment kits.

Of the suspected cases, he said, 21 people tested positive in Nyal and 11 were confirmed to have Cholera in neighbouring Ganyliel.

Gatliah warned of possibilities of the disease escalating in coming weeks, due to the complete absence of Cholera treatment kits.

“It is sad that today, we have lost two kids simply because we do not have no enough health treatments kits for Cholera,” he explained.

Local and international non-governmental organizations on the ground also confirmed the disease outbreak in the two payams located in Payinjiar.

The county health director, however, says lack of Cholera treatment materials could jeopardize efforts to fight the water-borne disease.

He appealed to humanitarian relief agencies to quickly intervene.

“We are appealing to the international organizations and United Nations agencies to quickly come and rescues lives of innocent civilians on the ground,” he told Sudan Tribune.

Meanwhile, county officials have attributed the spread of the disease to traders conducting business with people across the river.

For the last three weeks, Cholera has affected thousands of people in South Sudan, as aid agencies redouble efforts to treat patients by creating more awareness among the population living in UN camps.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED

 
 

The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Final Stretch: UNSC to sanction South Sudan 2016-12-22 05:46:25 By Steve Paterno In a last ditch effort to exert some semblance of influence over South Sudan, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is finally bracing to table a US proposed sanctions (...)

Sudan: The bite of Civil Disobedience shifts the ballance 2016-12-21 13:03:33 By Trayo A. Ali The December 19 - 2016 Civil disobedience Action (CDA) called by the Internet Empowered Youth (IEY) has effectively earnestly and sucessfuly kicked off in time and across the (...)

South Sudan at a crossroads 2016-12-21 08:47:15 By Tobias Ellwood, UK Minister for Middle East and Africa In August 2015 I attended the signing of the peace agreement that we hoped would start to repair the damage of almost two years of civil (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Conspiracy, rumour mongering and power struggle behind alleged case of corruption in president’s office 2016-12-05 05:36:45 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 4 December, 2016 Legal Watch Associates South Sudan has been following up the alleged case of corruption in the Office of the Pesident. The case involved 16 people from (...)

Amnesty urges to investigate chemical weapons Sudan’s Jebel Marra 2016-10-12 12:52:01 Sudan: International chemical weapons investigation urgently needed into horrific Jebel Marra attacksAMNESTY INTERNATIONAL NEWSFLASH 11 October 2016 Sudan: International chemical weapons (...)

UNAMID JSR’s statement read to the media on peace in Darfur 2016-10-10 20:57:56 African Union United Nations Mission in Darfur Though the region of Darfur is relatively peaceful at this time, a small portion of Jebel Marra within Darfur continues to be intermittently (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2016 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.