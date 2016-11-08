Ten civilians wounded in attack by gunmen on SPLA in Bentiu

November 7, 2216 (JUBA) - Ten civilians were wounded in an attack by unknown gunmen in Bentiu on Sunday, as they attempted to target government soldiers in the capital of Northern Liech State

Soldiers from the South Sudanese army (SPLA) on guard in Bentiu, the capital of South Sudan’s Unity state on 12 January 2014 (Photo: Reuters)

UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric told reporters at the UN headquarters in New York that shots were fired last evening in Bentiu by unknown gunmen attempting to attack soldiers of the Sudan People’s Liberation Army at a checkpoint located in close proximity to the UN base.

"As a result, ten civilians were injured. UN peacekeepers immediately responded to the incident causing the assailants to flee" Dujarric said.

The wounded received medical treatment and are in stable condition, he added citing a report from the UNMISS

