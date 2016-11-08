 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 8 November 2016

Ten civilians wounded in attack by gunmen on SPLA in Bentiu

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

November 7, 2216 (JUBA) - Ten civilians were wounded in an attack by unknown gunmen in Bentiu on Sunday, as they attempted to target government soldiers in the capital of Northern Liech State

JPEG - 10.2 kb
Soldiers from the South Sudanese army (SPLA) on guard in Bentiu, the capital of South Sudan’s Unity state on 12 January 2014 (Photo: Reuters)

UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric told reporters at the UN headquarters in New York that shots were fired last evening in Bentiu by unknown gunmen attempting to attack soldiers of the Sudan People’s Liberation Army at a checkpoint located in close proximity to the UN base.

"As a result, ten civilians were injured. UN peacekeepers immediately responded to the incident causing the assailants to flee" Dujarric said.

The wounded received medical treatment and are in stable condition, he added citing a report from the UNMISS

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 8 November 11:32, by Midit Mitot

    Unknown gunmen, I,m get tired of unknown gunmen in South Sudan,I,m praying my God to protect the vulnerable groups in this chaotic time.

    repondre message

    • 8 November 17:08, by Redeemer

      Midiit
      They are no long unknown, they are already known, only that they are not known by names but they are known by their group and who are behind the organization, you will see the time their leader will officially announce the end of their operation,there will be no unknown gunmen anymore

      repondre message

    • 8 November 22:02, by Wani khooto

      Midit,
      my first time to hear that from you, praying for life of vulnerable people hope your senses are coming back.i was been telling you many times that beating a drum of war had consequences. stop being fool by Machar and come let vote for our next leader not using bullet and hatred toward that tribes.thanks GOD you can see now how Nuer are killing themselves without one.where are you come idiot

      repondre message

      • 9 November 14:17, by Midit Mitot

        Wani,
        I,m praying for only vulnerable people but not you politicians who are fueling and messing-up the country.

        repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED

 
 

The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Final Stretch: UNSC to sanction South Sudan 2016-12-22 05:46:25 By Steve Paterno In a last ditch effort to exert some semblance of influence over South Sudan, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is finally bracing to table a US proposed sanctions (...)

Sudan: The bite of Civil Disobedience shifts the ballance 2016-12-21 13:03:33 By Trayo A. Ali The December 19 - 2016 Civil disobedience Action (CDA) called by the Internet Empowered Youth (IEY) has effectively earnestly and sucessfuly kicked off in time and across the (...)

South Sudan at a crossroads 2016-12-21 08:47:15 By Tobias Ellwood, UK Minister for Middle East and Africa In August 2015 I attended the signing of the peace agreement that we hoped would start to repair the damage of almost two years of civil (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Conspiracy, rumour mongering and power struggle behind alleged case of corruption in president’s office 2016-12-05 05:36:45 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 4 December, 2016 Legal Watch Associates South Sudan has been following up the alleged case of corruption in the Office of the Pesident. The case involved 16 people from (...)

Amnesty urges to investigate chemical weapons Sudan’s Jebel Marra 2016-10-12 12:52:01 Sudan: International chemical weapons investigation urgently needed into horrific Jebel Marra attacksAMNESTY INTERNATIONAL NEWSFLASH 11 October 2016 Sudan: International chemical weapons (...)

UNAMID JSR’s statement read to the media on peace in Darfur 2016-10-10 20:57:56 African Union United Nations Mission in Darfur Though the region of Darfur is relatively peaceful at this time, a small portion of Jebel Marra within Darfur continues to be intermittently (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2016 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.