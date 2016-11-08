 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 8 November 2016

West Darfur governor vows to fight all forms of crime

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

November 7, 2016 (EL GENEINA) - The Governor of West Darfur State, Fadl al-Mula al-Haga, has vowed to impose the state authority, rule of law and fight against all forms of crime in his state.

West Darfur Governor, Fadl al-Mula al-Haga, (ST-Photo)Addressing the residents of “Beidah” locality, 80 km south-west of the state capital El Geneina on Monday, al-Haga pledged to provide security in all parts of the state, stressing that West Darfur state is able to achieve many service projects such as health, education, water and roads projects.

He further announced his government plans to promote the national dialogue recommendations, protection of the agricultural season and repairing the social fabric and peaceful coexistence among the components of society.

The governor called on the citizens to pay attention to their children’s education as the only way to create a better society.

Last August, al-Haga has been appointed governor for West Darfur State replacing Khalil Abdallah. It was the second dismissal of West Darfur governor by President Omer al-Bashir during a three-month period as result of the deteriorating security situation.

Earlier this month, at least 20 people were killed and dozens injured in Mara area, 60 km north of El Geneina town on the Chadian border.

Also on 23 May, armed men belonging to a militia launched a revenge attack on a mosque in the town of "Azrna", 10 km east of El Geneina, killing eight people and wounding several others. Following what, the local authorities deployed further troops in anticipation of a possible deterioration of the security situation.

For his part, “Beidah” locality administrator, Osman Youssef, confirmed that they will implement all the state government decisions which ban riding of motorcycles and wearing of Kadamool (a turban which covers the face) besides holding arms as well as enforcement of emergency measures in the border areas.

UN agencies estimate that over 300,000 people were killed in Darfur conflict since 2003, and over 2.5 million were displaced.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED

 
 

The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Final Stretch: UNSC to sanction South Sudan 2016-12-22 05:46:25 By Steve Paterno In a last ditch effort to exert some semblance of influence over South Sudan, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is finally bracing to table a US proposed sanctions (...)

Sudan: The bite of Civil Disobedience shifts the ballance 2016-12-21 13:03:33 By Trayo A. Ali The December 19 - 2016 Civil disobedience Action (CDA) called by the Internet Empowered Youth (IEY) has effectively earnestly and sucessfuly kicked off in time and across the (...)

South Sudan at a crossroads 2016-12-21 08:47:15 By Tobias Ellwood, UK Minister for Middle East and Africa In August 2015 I attended the signing of the peace agreement that we hoped would start to repair the damage of almost two years of civil (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Conspiracy, rumour mongering and power struggle behind alleged case of corruption in president’s office 2016-12-05 05:36:45 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 4 December, 2016 Legal Watch Associates South Sudan has been following up the alleged case of corruption in the Office of the Pesident. The case involved 16 people from (...)

Amnesty urges to investigate chemical weapons Sudan’s Jebel Marra 2016-10-12 12:52:01 Sudan: International chemical weapons investigation urgently needed into horrific Jebel Marra attacksAMNESTY INTERNATIONAL NEWSFLASH 11 October 2016 Sudan: International chemical weapons (...)

UNAMID JSR’s statement read to the media on peace in Darfur 2016-10-10 20:57:56 African Union United Nations Mission in Darfur Though the region of Darfur is relatively peaceful at this time, a small portion of Jebel Marra within Darfur continues to be intermittently (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2016 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.