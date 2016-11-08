West Darfur governor vows to fight all forms of crime

November 7, 2016 (EL GENEINA) - The Governor of West Darfur State, Fadl al-Mula al-Haga, has vowed to impose the state authority, rule of law and fight against all forms of crime in his state.

Addressing the residents of “Beidah” locality, 80 km south-west of the state capital El Geneina on Monday, al-Haga pledged to provide security in all parts of the state, stressing that West Darfur state is able to achieve many service projects such as health, education, water and roads projects.

He further announced his government plans to promote the national dialogue recommendations, protection of the agricultural season and repairing the social fabric and peaceful coexistence among the components of society.

The governor called on the citizens to pay attention to their children’s education as the only way to create a better society.

Last August, al-Haga has been appointed governor for West Darfur State replacing Khalil Abdallah. It was the second dismissal of West Darfur governor by President Omer al-Bashir during a three-month period as result of the deteriorating security situation.

Earlier this month, at least 20 people were killed and dozens injured in Mara area, 60 km north of El Geneina town on the Chadian border.

Also on 23 May, armed men belonging to a militia launched a revenge attack on a mosque in the town of "Azrna", 10 km east of El Geneina, killing eight people and wounding several others. Following what, the local authorities deployed further troops in anticipation of a possible deterioration of the security situation.

For his part, “Beidah” locality administrator, Osman Youssef, confirmed that they will implement all the state government decisions which ban riding of motorcycles and wearing of Kadamool (a turban which covers the face) besides holding arms as well as enforcement of emergency measures in the border areas.

UN agencies estimate that over 300,000 people were killed in Darfur conflict since 2003, and over 2.5 million were displaced.

