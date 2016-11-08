 
 
 
Tuesday 8 November 2016

Protests continue in various Sudanese cities against austerity measures

Anti-riot policemen outside the Khartoum University after a student protest on 7 November 2016 (ST Photo)

November 7, 2016 (KHARTOUM) - Small-scale protests continued for a second day on Monday in several places in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum and elsewhere against government’s decision to lift fuel and electricity subsidies.

Sudanese government on Thursday lifted fuel subsidies and increased electricity price in a bid to stop the surge in inflation and control the fall of Sudanese pound in the black market.

On Sunday night, dozens of people staged demonstrations in the capital of al-Jazeera state, Wad Medani and chanted “Freedom. Peace. Justice. Revolution is the choice of the people” before they were dispersed by police and security services.

In one Khartoum neighbourhood, al Deim, protesters on Sunday marched on side streets chanting anti-regime slogans.

On Monday, students from the University of Khartoum (UofK) on Monday took to the streets to protest against price increase before riot police used tear gas and batons to disperse them.

Also, engineering students from Wadi El-Neel University in Atbara, 320 km. north of Khartoum on Monday afternoon staged a demonstration that roamed a number of the main streets in the city.

Hundreds of high school students took to the streets in South Darfur’s capital, Nyala to protest against the rise in fuel and electricity price.

A number of students told Sudan Tribune that riot police excessive tear gas to disperse the demonstrations, saying the decision to raise fuel and electricity price has increased the suffering of their families.

They demanded the ministry of finance to reverse its decision immediately.

A reliable source told Sudan Tribune that the government has deployed large military troops on the main streets of Nyala with armored trucks roaming the streets to prevent further protests.

Meanwhile, the National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS) has continued its arrest campaign and detained the Secretary General of the Sudanese Congress Party (SCoP) Mastoor Ahmed on Monday just hours following the arrest of the party’s former chairman Ibrahim Al-Shiekh.

However, SCoP chairman Omer al-Digair told Sudan Tribune on Monday that his party wouldn’t abandon its national responsibility, saying they are exercising their constitutional right to peaceful expression.

He vowed they will continue their peaceful resistance until achieving victory for the Sudanese people, stressing that he is not afraid of detention.

In recent months, the SCoP has challenged the ruling National Congress Party (NCP) and organized political activities in public and open places calling on the citizens to resist the regime and take to the streets in protest against the deterioration of living conditions at all levels.

It is noteworthy that the NISS this week arrested several SCoP’s officials including its deputy chairman Khalid Omer Youssef , chairman of the Central Council Abdel-Qayoum Awad El-Sid, deputy chairman Khalid Omer Youssef and deputy Information Secretary Abdalla Shams al-Koun.

On Wednesday, the government deployed large police units and security forces on strategic buildings and streets in the capital Khartoum in anticipation of popular protests against the measures.

In September 2013 following the government’s decision to lift fuel subsidies, demonstrations broke out in several Sudanese states. Rights groups said that at least 200 people were killed but the government put the death toll at 85.

(ST)

  • 8 November 12:35, by Sir King

    Why people never protest in South Sudan amid of such situations?

    repondre message

  • 8 November 14:23, by Kalo

    You are just wasting your time,you better take up arms struggle against this régime coz you can’t protes against military regime,finally, they Will bring RSF and shoot everyone like 2013

    repondre message

Comment on this article



Sudan Tribune

