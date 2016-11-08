 
 
 
Tuesday 8 November 2016

S. Sudanese rebels release over 70 detained Kenyan aid workers

South Sudan's rebel leader Riek Machar addresses a news conference in Uganda's capital Kampala January 26, 2016 (Reuters photo)

By Tesfa-Alem Tekle

October 7, 2016 (ADDIS ABABA) – A member of South Sudan’s armed opposition (SPLM-IO) said they released dozens of Kenyan aid workers held in Akobo state.

Those recently arrested worked for non-governmental entities in rebel-controlled areas.

The opposition movement’s move against the Kenyans appears to be in retaliation to Kenya’s move to deport SPLM-IO spokesperson, James Gatdet Dak to South Sudan.

Goanar Gordon Yien, secretary in the office of the chairman told Sudan Tribune that 72 aid workers arrested by SPLM-IO field commanders and governors have been freed.

Yien said the aid workers were freed after the former vice-president, Riek Machar, ordered their release, saying they were innocent and had nothing to do with Dak’s deportation.

Machar’s spokesperson was picked from his residence in Nairobi on Wednesday by uniformed and non-uniformed wearing officers claiming to be Kenyan authorities.

On Thursday last week, Dak was flown to the South Sudan capital and imprisoned. Although not much is known about his situation, opposition officials fear he could be killed.

“We heard he is safe but for us we are not sure .We are concerned about his situation. We can’t trust Juba government”, said Yien.

He urged the United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) and East African regional bloc (IGAD) member states to put pressure on Juba government for his immediate release.

Dak, who is also a United States citizen, was deported after he posted a statement on Facebook welcoming United Nations Secretary General’s decision to dismiss it’s peacekeeping boss in South Sudan, Lt. General. Johnson Mogoa Kimani.

Opposition officials in Addis Ababa alleged that First Vice president, Taban Deng, proposed names of 15 South Sudanese opposition figures to be deported to Juba.

The plan, sources said, was to bring alive politicians they accuse of spreading war messages. It was also intended to discourage war mongers residing in Kenya.

(ST)

  • 8 November 00:39, by barbayo

    even Raik soon will be deport to Juba

    repondre message

    • 8 November 03:39, by Shadrack Nuer Machut

      Bravo Kenya’s & Ethiopia’s Govts for having reached understanding terms of peacekeeping mission in our region. It’s just a matter of time for Riek’s forces to be branded ’Terrorist Organization.’ It’s now remaining Khartoum the RSS’ enemy No.1 God will solve that too! We want PEACE not war! Enough is enough of War!

      repondre message

      • 8 November 06:15, by Akuma

        Yes, All SPLM-IO officials will soon be deported back at the Juba International Airport if they continue with their warmongers messages. Whole world are tied of them. They don’t have vision, mission and objectives of their movement. it will be a great shame to those who followed such vision-less leaders Like Riek Machar, Pagan, Majak, Aduok ......

        repondre message

        • 8 November 06:21, by Midit Mitot

          Akuma,
          It will not happen,

          repondre message

          • 8 November 08:27, by Akuma

            Mitot,

            Have you heard about the fate of 700+ SPLM-IO stranded in DR Congo? soon they will touch Juba international Airport anytime from now boy.

            repondre message

            • 8 November 11:40, by Midit Mitot

              Akuma,
              Your dream will not be true, your semi-government of Kiir & STD will not get any single person from IO again in neighbor countries, the turn is yours now, believe me.

              repondre message

              • 8 November 14:42, by Akuma

                Midit,
                You make me laugh, South Sudan has functional government with its three arm of government working daily. So, legitimate government on this will attempt to arrest or deport any South Sudanese government officials, unless attached to your rebellion activities like what happen to James Gatdet dak and alike who will soon be deported back. embassies are there in case of problems.

                repondre message

          • 8 November 22:58, by Wani khooto

            I need Midit to be deported back soon, i heard some security agencies are working on to make case for him to be report and deported back to juba and let see his ass in prison, dead to Machar groups is almost.

            repondre message

        • 8 November 19:49, by lino

          Akuma, what do you think by now if if these neighbouring countries deported Dr. John and the rest to Khartoum years ago? We would not have SS!!!
          Opposition is always healthy for a government so they know their mistakes and move the country forward, but Kiir SPLM is strange and introduced only violence to the country.

          repondre message

      • 8 November 08:13, by Dengda

        @ Ayuiu, you are wishing opposition or rebel to branded as terrorist Will South Sudan be able to contain terrorism activities or just pick the word? You can’t termed 2/3 rebellion as terror group. Or you are flushing the country down the toilet. I am Dinka Bor for your information, Taban order 15 IO member that will include Mabior Garang, Deng Madiing and Alier Ateny. If These guys got killed.

        repondre message

        • 8 November 08:18, by Dengda

          Will you call it the end of rebellion against the dysfunction regime or will it make bad situation worst? These guys have already won the intellectuals minds? Except semi-educated or well educated but sycophants of Kuol, Makuei and Kiir. I know Majority of Bor county dug their heads into the sands, for only two tops position and way to block Dr Majak to up surge into power that’s the motives.

          repondre message

          • 8 November 08:23, by Dengda

            @Akuma and Shadrack Machut, Ayuiu didn’t comment yet, but I know you are the bird of the same feather. Now There’s good working relationship between Kiir and Taban, why worry about those who are not in the country? Fix the economic, run your government, your report indicate the security calm, then why worry about exiled people? better admitted failure and the country will improve.

            repondre message

            • 8 November 08:31, by Akuma

              Deng,

              Every country has it own internal problems and can’t be expose to outsiders and South Sudan is not alone in that race. So South Sudan problem can be solves amicably.

              repondre message

              • 8 November 10:15, by Dengda

                @ Akuma, not by gun or Government bowing to crush opponents if you mean amicably. Blindly supporting government if it went wrong is back push to the river. I will be proud of my government if it meet the following: 1. delivery to the people. stop corruption 3. Admitted that, being government official, you are servant not king 4. Respect all rights, opposition voices and critics and journalist righ

                repondre message

                • 8 November 10:20, by Dengda

                  I mean delivery services and social amenities to the people. For Government to work hard, don’t praise for wrong doing but admit it achievement and don’t sing a song of sycophancy to it ear all the times for it will relax and put foot on brake. Point out the gap and weakness so that the government can put more effort to those areas of need.

                  repondre message

            • 8 November 12:29, by Shadrack Nuer Machut

              @Deng, we need them jailed or brought to closer observation b’se they’re spreading tribal wars & terror in the young nation.

              repondre message

          • 8 November 08:39, by Augustino

            Let remind you the so called Dengda, please Majak, Mabior and so alike are enemies of Dinka, mostly Dinka Bor. They will not be kill but they have killed themselves given your number in Dinka Population. Don’t talk Dinka Bor South and supporters of Deng Dau and many others will deal with you simply in your area leave alone the President, we are not worry of you at all , no wasting your time man

            repondre message

      • 8 November 08:25, by Dengda

        Claim all the Six borders back, it not surprise Akumabetakum surrender Abyiei to Sudan before term North as Enemy No 1. The drama you are playing, plays the Sudan tune.

        repondre message

      • 8 November 08:52, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

        Peace in South Sudan is a rare commodity because those in power are using their tribes to oppress others. A one tribe supremacy must be abandoned in order for peace to return to the country. People need justice, freedom and independence. We do not need to get directives to run our country from neighbours.

        repondre message

    • 8 November 15:25, by jubaone

      Barbayo,
      So what if Riak is deported to Juba? You think then the fighting will stop? That is real jienge logic, foolish and childish. Did the SPLA disappear after the death of Garang? No.Unlike people like you who relentlessly and blindly follow their bandits/benydits/misfits and once gone, you’re also gone. Mission not yet accomplished.

      repondre message

  • 8 November 04:36, by Whortti Bor Manza

    If South Sudan could pay ten million $ for Gadet only, they will pay 150 million for 15 people. These Africans will finish all your money. The IO will still be there and Taban would have run away. I a advise Kiir to use this money in digging latrines in his home area where people defecate in open.

    repondre message

  • 8 November 07:49, by TRUE WATCHDOG

    Those they’ve kidnapped are not rebels like them.How can United States citizen get involved in affairs of the country that doesn’t belong to them? In the article Dak is described as united states citizen and that’s why they don’t care of peace in the country due to the hope of enjoying comforts of other countries since they’re multinationals.That’s irresponsible and ridiculous.Let them be deported

    repondre message

    • 8 November 17:35, by Redeemer

      Upto 70+ Aids workers and the NGOs are zipped, where is the usual noise, that is why ? will remain on you

      repondre message

Comment on this article



