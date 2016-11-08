 
 
 
Tuesday 8 November 2016

South Sudan’s main opposition party elects new chairperson

November 6, 2016 – South Sudan’s main opposition party, the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement for Democratic Change Party (SPLM-DC) have elected a new leader to replace its founding chairperson.

JPEG - 13 kb
Onyoti Adigo Nyikec (mcclatchy)

This comes after Lam Akol, the party’s founder, resigned in August.

He served as Agriculture minister in the Transitional Government of National Unity.

Akol formed an armed opposition party, known as the National Democratic Movement, to remove President Salva Kiir from power.

However, in a vote marred by boycotts, SPLM-DC elected Onyoti Adigo, formerly leader of the minority in Parliament, to replace Akol.

Onyoti vowed he would work for the interest of all party members, including those who opposed his election to increase support base.

The party’s secretary general, Deng Bior absented himself from the poll process, citing improper preparations prior to the voting day.

“The extraordinary convention of the party has no agenda and it should be cancelled,” he told reporters in the capital, Juba Monday.

But attempts by the secretary general to halt the process failed as acting party leader, Donald Gideon Azomuna insisted that discussions focuses on electing a new chairman to replace Akol.

“Deng Bior and those who boycotted the meeting will be dealt with by the new chairman and their issue will soon be resolved,” said Azomuna.

The SPLM-DC is the only entity that defeated ruling party in six constituencies during the country’s 2010 general elections. The party did not win outside the Shilluk area, from where both Akol and its new chairperson hail.

(ST)

  • 8 November 05:57, by gakthon

    The erra was started by Onyoti and Taban and that marked the termination the politics of those two evil who fight for the power for many years.let them stay in exil and see wht politic mean to those leaders working for the interest of the nation.

    • 8 November 11:10, by Midit Mitot

      Let him work hard like Dr Lam Akol,

      • 8 November 12:36, by Shadrack Nuer Machut

        The writer of this post is behind the news. The party doesn’t longer bear the name of SPLM but just ’DC’ Party.

  • 8 November 07:06, by Good Foe

    I will vote for him in the upcoming elections. Mr. Oyoti uses his tongue not a gun to fight for the rights of all south Sudanese. Never worry this time your party will win constituencies in all parts of south Sudan not only Shilluk land.
    Congratulations!

  • 8 November 08:34, by Dengda

    I have due respect toward Onyiti, he fearless and outspoken and that exactly the role of opposite leader. Unlike case of Taban and Riek, Dr Lam officially submitted his resignation, Onyoti should work hard to extend the registration to all tribe not only Shilluk and that why DC has no big base support. Dr Lam will welcome the nomination Onyoti. It wasn’t illegal like what Taban Did to his boss.

  • 8 November 17:49, by lino

    Congratulations new Chairman of DC!!! Show SPLM of how democracy works; change of chairmanship without a bullet. SPLM is strong now for only one thing; their party leaders are carrying guns. If they put all these machines a side. People will register as members in different parties and not only SPLM!!!

