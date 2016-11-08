South Sudan’s main opposition party elects new chairperson

November 6, 2016 – South Sudan’s main opposition party, the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement for Democratic Change Party (SPLM-DC) have elected a new leader to replace its founding chairperson.

Onyoti Adigo Nyikec (mcclatchy)

This comes after Lam Akol, the party’s founder, resigned in August.

He served as Agriculture minister in the Transitional Government of National Unity.

Akol formed an armed opposition party, known as the National Democratic Movement, to remove President Salva Kiir from power.

However, in a vote marred by boycotts, SPLM-DC elected Onyoti Adigo, formerly leader of the minority in Parliament, to replace Akol.

Onyoti vowed he would work for the interest of all party members, including those who opposed his election to increase support base.

The party’s secretary general, Deng Bior absented himself from the poll process, citing improper preparations prior to the voting day.

“The extraordinary convention of the party has no agenda and it should be cancelled,” he told reporters in the capital, Juba Monday.

But attempts by the secretary general to halt the process failed as acting party leader, Donald Gideon Azomuna insisted that discussions focuses on electing a new chairman to replace Akol.

“Deng Bior and those who boycotted the meeting will be dealt with by the new chairman and their issue will soon be resolved,” said Azomuna.

The SPLM-DC is the only entity that defeated ruling party in six constituencies during the country’s 2010 general elections. The party did not win outside the Shilluk area, from where both Akol and its new chairperson hail.

(ST)