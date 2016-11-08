 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 8 November 2016

10 injured in South Sudan grenade attack

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

November 7, 2016 (JUBA) – Nearly a dozen people were injured in a grenade attack, which occurred in South Sudanese capital, Juba on Sunday night.

JPEG - 8.8 kb
A picture showing a grenade explosion (garrysmod.org)

Eyewitnesses said the injured were rushed to Juba teaching hospital.

The motive of the incident remains unknown.

On Saturday, 11 people died when a gunman shot at a group of people watching football in the South Sudan capital. 16 others were wounded.

The incident occurred at Gure, an area south-west of the South Sudan capital.

No suspect has been apprehended in connection to the Saturday incident and no group or person has claimed any responsibility for the attack.

Meanwhile, Police have launched a joint operation to arrest the attacker.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 7 November 16:40, by Tilo

    I thing People have now come up with new tactics of terrorism in Juba. There is no way that attacks can happen like this and no suspect apprehended this must be planned. I think the plan as changed from unknown gunmen to terrorist attacks. This tells me clearly that there is no government in the country, or else they are part of the plan. Just remember what goes around comes around

    repondre message

    • 7 November 19:56, by Midit Mitot

      Any South Sudanese must take-care for himself/herself in that ghost city call Juba, otherwise citizen will finish on the hand of Maithaing Anyoor leadership.

      repondre message

      • 8 November 08:49, by ALL r 1

        midit mitot there u go!i think you’re celebrating it.you are so infected with hate,ethnic bigotry and ethnocentrism!but one day when you grow up to question and seek the purpose of this life we are living you will finally and regretfully accept and embrace our diversity as South Sudanese.please stop inciting hate among my people.And mark me i’ve been watching your and Jubaone’s posts on this site.

        repondre message

        • 8 November 09:24, by Midit Mitot

          ALL R1,
          Forks Mathaing Anyoor who are you? we are fighting for South Sudanese right against your corrupt, murder, violent rappers leadership. You will be the one regretted soon @yaaah nincompoop.

          repondre message

  • 7 November 19:08, by S. Sudan Nationalist

    Oh God, help South Sudanese to realise that this unnecessary act of violence will not help our country. Condolence to the dead and injured.

    repondre message

  • 8 November 08:41, by Dengda

    The question is do South Sudan has capacity to tackle terrorism act? The government pushed so much and now is new twist. There’s rampage weapons every where and this only need good leadership to control the country. Moving around pickup mounted with heavy machinegun can’t fight such terrorism act. solution is Implement ACRSS with Dr Riek, Period! and situation will be normal, temperature reach 100

    repondre message

  • 8 November 08:48, by Augustino

    All these attacks happened every where now worldwide, they should be terms as government has failed but it is the challenge of the entire world, only people need to cooperate with security, harbouring such elements can harm innocent people so people need to come out clearly and let the security know them and such situation will be dealt with.

    repondre message

  • 8 November 10:32, by Philosopherking

    No who said the murderous JCE regime in Juba can investigate their own militia? Who Said these thieves care about lives? Who said the government can be trusted to handle such investigations? Who said they can keep juba Secure? Isn’t this the reason why we need June to be demilitarised and a protection force deployed?

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED

 
 

The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Final Stretch: UNSC to sanction South Sudan 2016-12-22 05:46:25 By Steve Paterno In a last ditch effort to exert some semblance of influence over South Sudan, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is finally bracing to table a US proposed sanctions (...)

Sudan: The bite of Civil Disobedience shifts the ballance 2016-12-21 13:03:33 By Trayo A. Ali The December 19 - 2016 Civil disobedience Action (CDA) called by the Internet Empowered Youth (IEY) has effectively earnestly and sucessfuly kicked off in time and across the (...)

South Sudan at a crossroads 2016-12-21 08:47:15 By Tobias Ellwood, UK Minister for Middle East and Africa In August 2015 I attended the signing of the peace agreement that we hoped would start to repair the damage of almost two years of civil (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Conspiracy, rumour mongering and power struggle behind alleged case of corruption in president’s office 2016-12-05 05:36:45 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 4 December, 2016 Legal Watch Associates South Sudan has been following up the alleged case of corruption in the Office of the Pesident. The case involved 16 people from (...)

Amnesty urges to investigate chemical weapons Sudan’s Jebel Marra 2016-10-12 12:52:01 Sudan: International chemical weapons investigation urgently needed into horrific Jebel Marra attacksAMNESTY INTERNATIONAL NEWSFLASH 11 October 2016 Sudan: International chemical weapons (...)

UNAMID JSR’s statement read to the media on peace in Darfur 2016-10-10 20:57:56 African Union United Nations Mission in Darfur Though the region of Darfur is relatively peaceful at this time, a small portion of Jebel Marra within Darfur continues to be intermittently (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2016 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.