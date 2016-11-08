10 injured in South Sudan grenade attack

November 7, 2016 (JUBA) – Nearly a dozen people were injured in a grenade attack, which occurred in South Sudanese capital, Juba on Sunday night.
- A picture showing a grenade explosion (garrysmod.org)
Eyewitnesses said the injured were rushed to Juba teaching hospital.
The motive of the incident remains unknown.
On Saturday, 11 people died when a gunman shot at a group of people watching football in the South Sudan capital. 16 others were wounded.
The incident occurred at Gure, an area south-west of the South Sudan capital.
No suspect has been apprehended in connection to the Saturday incident and no group or person has claimed any responsibility for the attack.
Meanwhile, Police have launched a joint operation to arrest the attacker.
(ST)
