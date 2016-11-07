 
 
 
U.S. Presidential Election: Donald Trump knows nothing about Sudan

By Eric Reeves

Hillary Clinton has been no particular friend of Sudan; she almost certainly shares the view of President Obama’s administration: what’s most important in the relationship between Washington and Khartoum is counter-terrorism intelligence that the National Islamic Front/National Congress regime might provide. No matter that senior regime military and security officials are heard in leaked minutes of an August 31, 2014 private meeting scoffing at the quality of the intelligence provided by Khartoum (these minutes are archived at | http://wp.me/p45rOG-1wk ). The minutes have been confirmed as authentic by the U.S. State Department (see also | http://wp.me/p45rOG-1w5 ). Former Secretary of State Clinton proved again and again how expedient she could be when it came to issues relating to Sudan and South Sudan. She is unlikely to change as president.

But Donald Trump is an unpredictable monster. He is, in the words of former Republican Secretary of State Colin Powell, a “national disgrace.” Trump is nasty, vicious, and dangerously xenophobic. His views on immigration and asylum are horrors. His coziness with Putin of Russia a sign of just how much he admires one of the most powerful, ruthless, and sinister dictators in the world. He has no policy on Sudan, knows nothing about Sudan, and whatever policies he would formulate if elected president might well be seriously destructive for the people of Sudan.

I write on this occasion because I have served as an expert witness in dozens of asylum cases involving Sudanese, both in the United States and Europe. I have helped, in every case settled to date, secure political asylum for those Sudanese who face persecution by the Khartoum regime, were they to be forcibly repatriated. I have worked on cases involving Sudanese from all over Sudan.

What I am sure of is that were Donald Trump elected on Tuesday, November 8, my work would become immeasurably more difficult—perhaps impossible. Trump is both racist and xenophobic; Sudanese seeking asylum in the U.S. would be squarely in the cross-hairs of his hateful policy views on immigration. His appointment of judges with jurisdiction over Sudanese asylum cases would be disastrous.

I urge those Sudanese immigrants in the U.S. who have voting rights to vote for Hillary Clinton—the lesser of two evils, but vastly less evil. In some states—and U.S. elections are decided not by a national voting total but by the votes in individual states—polls suggest a very tight election. In 2000, candidate Al Gore lost Florida—and thus the election—by some 500 votes.

Particularly important are the votes of Sudanese in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, North Carolina, and Florida. These are the make-or-break states for both candidates.

Many Sudanese immigrants have not yet achieved voting rights. But among those who have, this election is a very clear opportunity to help stop xenophobia from becoming the guiding principle of the White House. I urge you to hold your nose if you must, but vote for Hillary Clinton. A vote for Trump, or a non-vote, helps the chances of a candidate who represents a clear and present danger for all who live in the United States.

Eric Reeves has written extensively on Sudan for almost two decades; he is a Senior Fellow at Harvard University’s François-Xavier Bagnoud Center for Health and Human Rights



The views expressed in the 'Comment and Analysis' section are solely the opinions of the writers. The veracity of any claims made are the responsibility of the author not Sudan Tribune.

If you want to submit an opinion piece or an analysis please email it to comment@sudantribune.com

Sudan Tribune reserves the right to edit articles before publication. Please include your full name, relevant personal information and political affiliations.
Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 7 November 07:53, by Dinka Aliap Chawul

    Democrats had never done anything good to Sudan or Sudan,the friends of Africans are RP,look back my dear Hillary is a pure criminal.

    repondre message

    • 7 November 22:56, by Akol Liai Mager

      I respect you Eric for your huge efforts you have put into raising awareness about NIF’ perpetrated genocide in Darfur, I disagree this time with you on your views about Trump and Hillary Clinton. Hillary was a senior adviser (Secretary of State) to Obama to choose the killing of Gaddafi for Oil to flow Northward and not Al-Bashir who was proven guilty and indicted by ICC for committing genocide.

      repondre message

      • 7 November 23:00, by Akol Liai Mager

        I am sure, Trump, and only Trump will support your calls for a fair and just punishment of the NIF’ regime lead by Al-Bashir. Leave Trump alone and vote for Hillary and also leave this unfounded fear about Trump for others to advocate for because you have a huge work in front of you to do for the genocide’s victims from Darfur and Nuba Mountains.

        repondre message

        • 9 November 10:44, by Akol Liai Mager

          It appears that the Deplorable didn’t need my little prayer, but I had tried my best! The next one to watch are Pauline Hanson in Australia and that far right-wing leader in France’s next poll. Anyone could be President or Prime Minister regardless of solid system’s wishes.

          repondre message

