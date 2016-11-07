November 6, 2016 (KHARTOUM) - UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Sudan said 32,000 displaced persons have regained their homes in Central Darfur’s Um Dukhun locality from Chad.

In its weekly bulletin extended to Sudan Tribune on Sunday, OCHA said that the mission visited five villages in Um Dukhun locality and met with the returnees who had fled their homes between 2013 and 2014 as a result of the conflict between the Misseriya and Salamat tribes.

The OCHA said that the improved security situation in the locality and lack of access to agricultural land during displacement has encouraged the IDPs to return.

The returnees are in need for emergency shelter, household supplies, agricultural seeds, tools, and water and sanitation services. Also, they are in need of health, nutrition and education services and animal vaccinations,” the agency added.

The Central Darfur State witnessed this year clashes between the government forces and rebel fighters in western Jebel Marra area. Thousands of civilians fled the fighting to the other states mainly to North Darfur.

Aid groups continue to meet the IDPs needs from Jebel Marra in North Darfur who totalling 53,000 IDPs in four locations "Sorne, Taweela, Kebkabiya and Shaddad camp. The conflict affected civilians receives basic services in all sectors provided by local and international groups.

The office said that there are 73 suspected cases of pertussis have been dealt with and sent to the National Laboratory of Public Health to be subject to further test.

UN agencies estimate that over 300,000 people were killed in Darfur conflict since 2003, and over 2.5 million were displaced.

(ST)