November 6, 2016 (RUMBEK) – Kenyan police stormed a wedding party organized by South Sudanese in the capital, Nairobi on Saturday and arresting 24 people.

South Sudanese president Salva Kiir (L) and Kenya’s Uhuru Kenyatta (Photo: AP/Ali Ngethi)

Police said organizers were not permitted to hold a public gathering.

"Kenyan police stormed the wedding [venue] and took 24 South Sudanese youth who attended the wedding. The reason behind their arrest was that they did not notify the police about the function,” Amos Ariik, a South Sudanese living in Nairobi.

The incident, he added, occurred at Kasarani estates in Nairobi.

Andrew Kuol Agok, a South Sudanese official at its embassy in Kenya, blamed the youth gathering without police clearance.

“You all know that our relationship with the Kenyan government is in excellent stages since their general [head of United Nations peacekeepers was sacked from South Sudan,” said Agok.

“Our cooperation should continue. If you abuse the law then the law will have a solution [for you]”, he stressed.

Last week, the Kenyan government deported South Sudan rebel leader, Riek Machar’s spokesperson from Nairobi, despite appeals from the United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) to halt deportation process.

