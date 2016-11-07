 
 
 
November 6, 2016 (RUMBEK) – Kenyan police stormed a wedding party organized by South Sudanese in the capital, Nairobi on Saturday and arresting 24 people.

JPEG - 20.4 kb
South Sudanese president Salva Kiir (L) and Kenya’s Uhuru Kenyatta (Photo: AP/Ali Ngethi)

Police said organizers were not permitted to hold a public gathering.

"Kenyan police stormed the wedding [venue] and took 24 South Sudanese youth who attended the wedding. The reason behind their arrest was that they did not notify the police about the function,” Amos Ariik, a South Sudanese living in Nairobi.

The incident, he added, occurred at Kasarani estates in Nairobi.

Andrew Kuol Agok, a South Sudanese official at its embassy in Kenya, blamed the youth gathering without police clearance.

“You all know that our relationship with the Kenyan government is in excellent stages since their general [head of United Nations peacekeepers was sacked from South Sudan,” said Agok.

“Our cooperation should continue. If you abuse the law then the law will have a solution [for you]”, he stressed.

Last week, the Kenyan government deported South Sudan rebel leader, Riek Machar’s spokesperson from Nairobi, despite appeals from the United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) to halt deportation process.

(ST)

  • 7 November 07:03, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

    Kenya is now very ridicule at South Sudanese.

    repondre message

    • 7 November 08:24, by Midit Mitot

      Bullshit,
      They thought that it,s the ghost states of Rumbek and Awiel, organizing their party without informing the National police of Kenya, sorry what a foolishness is this!

      repondre message

      • 7 November 16:52, by Mr Point

        Of course the police should storm a wedding party and arrest those present.

        What is the law in a free and independent country?
        It is what the police say it is.

        What is the charge on those arrested?
        It is what the police say it is.

        Anyone holding a wedding party should invite the police so that they can pay the wedding tax.

        repondre message

    • 8 November 05:59, by Hardlinner

      let not run into conclusion. firstly we do not know what transpired during the party. if like usually youth resorted to their violent attitudes, then police have every right to apprehend the culprits. i don’t think normal party would attract police attention.

      repondre message

  • 7 November 07:04, by Akuma

    Deport them back to South Sudan, though they are rebel, they are South Sudanese nationals and they can be trial under South Sudan laws

    repondre message

    • 7 November 07:31, by Dinka Aliap Chawul

      These people have nothing to do with politics or rebellion but the problems is they never informed the authorities about their gathering and it purpose which normal in any country. Kenya has really wake up,all they problems we have here in South Sudan are either cooked in Nairobi or Khartoum or US.Cooperation between these two sisterly nation will results in total peace and development in both.

      repondre message

  • 7 November 07:38, by Posok Pape from Inside

    Next one, next one.
    Simple arithmetic they knew it requires clearance and u just hold a party. By touching feces and u say you have not step on it is stupidity.

    repondre message

  • 7 November 09:06, by Dengda

    Taban strategy to eliminate IO-Riek Supporters, but soon will backfire if innocents Citizens living and study in Kenya are being betray by their government back home. And yet they keep displacing their citizens to foreigner countries.

    repondre message

  • 7 November 10:11, by Majongdulthii Anyang-majongduldit

    Kuol Agok fear deportation this is why he talk childishly how can eye of the country talk like that let him know if all South Sudanese in kenya come back home then the embassy can be shutdown hence making him jobless

    repondre message

  • 8 November 06:30, by deng kual acot

    No wonder. It is clear that the robber of south sudan in the like of Uganda and Kenya will now turn to violance, arasment on South Sudanese after seeng that South Sudan is openning eyes on their robberies. why arest inocent refugees and denying the freedom to marry? Are there no wedding taking place in kenya by kenyans? No kenyan police will demand permision for worshiping God in kenya. shame.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

