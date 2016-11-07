 
 
 
Gunman kills 11 South Sudanese at Juba soccer game watch

November 6, 2016 (JUBA)- At least 11 people, mostly football fans, are reported dead in South Sudan’s capital, Juba, when a lone gunman opened fire at a group of people watching English Premier League football match on Saturday evening. 16 others wounded were also wounded.

JPEG - 13.9 kb
South Sudan football team play Tusker in Juba, July 2011 (AP)

The incident occurred at Gure, a suburb located south-west of Juba town. No suspect has been apprehended in connection to the incident since it took place on Saturday evening. No group or person has been able to come out to claim any responsibility for the attack.

There have also been conflicting accounts surrounding the circumstances and the manner in which the incident took place. Some eyewitnesses attributed the cause of shooting to disappointments with some football fans by other fans. The suspect, according to an eyewitness was upset by other fans when a team he supports was beaten and supporters of the rival team started mocking others in unfriendly manner, provoking a shooting at them.

Police spokesperson, Justin Daniel issued a statement on Sunday regretting the occurrence of the incident and said the security forces have launched a joint operation to hunt the suspect. Daniel called on the residents of Gure and Juba town to cooperate with the security forces in provision of any security related information, particularly people suspected to be carrying strange activities in residential areas.

The motive of the attack remains unclear. Police says they are in collaboration with other security forces in conducting ongoing investigations.

One of the survivors told Sudan Tribune on Sunday that he still does not believe he was alive.

“It was a butchery,” Mac Mawien, 23, still trembling after emerging from the attack, told Sudan Tribune on Sunday. “It looked like a battlefield. There was blood everywhere. There were bodies everywhere. I still don’t believe I survived it because I still see how the gunman carried out his carnage and I really don’t how I escaped this massacre”

Witnesses say more than 40 people were watching English Premier League game when the gunmen burst inside and opened fire about around 8:30 p.m. local time. Some witnesses heard someone say you will hear today before the gunman let loose a hail of bullets in a slow-motion massacre that shook the entire residential area.

“It lasted for 10 minutes,” said another survivor who managed to escape. “Ten horrific minutes where everybody was on the floor covering their head.

“People yelled, screamed. Everybody was on the floor covering their head,” Manut Deng Kuol added in an interview with Sudan Tribune. “We heard so many gunshots.

The gunman was very calm and very determined,” said Kuol. “He was shooting at people like as if they were birds.”

After the initial attack, a tense hostage situation played out inside the club. More than 50 people were believed to be trapped inside. According to eyewitnesses, despite prompt response from people living around and the security forces, the gunman got away.

(ST)

  • 6 November 19:41, by S. Sudan Nationalist

    This is horrible. How can somebody become so emotional on account of a team and kill people like this and yet escape. This shows that possession of guns in South Sudan is not controlled.

    • 7 November 04:11, by Paul

      Killing people for a team that don’t give a ass about you...the team doesn’t pay your bills or fee nor does it care about who you are and where you are from....Kill for missing English Premier? Absurd!!😠

      • 7 November 07:01, by Akuma

        My condolences to the families.

        R.I.P

    • 7 November 07:26, by Midit Mitot

      S S Nationalist,
      Those are traumatized Anyoor,they have no cash for their family, pockets, cigarettes, alcohol and Uganda prostitute etc.

  • 7 November 07:00, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

    You can leave enjoying sports .

  • 7 November 07:45, by Monye Kurok

    I’m actually not surprised, with this failed leadership, anything is possible. My thoughts and prayers with families of the deceased and quick recovery to the injured.

  • 7 November 08:03, by Bazinguaboy

    Ten minutes of methodical shooting in the capital Juba and no arrests. Is our law enforcement incompetent or what? Then how about recruiting such gunmen into the regular forces because they are obviously more trained than the law enforcers.

  • 7 November 11:19, by TRUE WATCHDOG

    So,you’re saying people were killed in sense of being fun to certain club? That’s a lie,it’s continuation of targeted killing by those who claim of being owners of Juba. Their issue is gonna get addressed very soon.Let me and my cohort come in.

  • 7 November 11:25, by TRUE WATCHDOG

    Taking the law into hands is a plan ’’B’’ as such government who is expected to make necessary intervention to hold accountable perpetrators is unable.Let’s play tit for tat game and we don’t need government to blame us for anything.How long would people have been enduring the situation of losing loved ones innocently? There’s no competent gov’t to address our challenges!!!

  • 7 November 11:57, by Dengda

    @ Watchingdog
    It’s actually a case don’t underestimated that motives if fuelled by traumatisation, alcohol and hunger. The question, why it took security forces more than ten minute to arrived at scene. Don’t asked where the man get gun from, it would be silly question. If he used PKM, I won’t be surprise too, because more guns are in houses, more soldiers are at loose and stay their guns at homes

    • 7 November 12:56, by TRUE WATCHDOG

      @Denga
      The scenario is clear and decipherable.At the capital of the nation how can a fire be opened on fans watching match,lasted for more thank ten minutes yet offender is not detected and apprehend? May gov’t accept their lack of security professionalism if such a thing happens in where is not Numile-Juba way as they say? I doubt this!! These’re whom I have mentioned in my comment above.

  • 7 November 13:02, by peace maker

    analysis said the gunman was a Dinka targeting Equatorians for revenge.

    repondre message

    • 7 November 19:56, by jubaone

      Peace Maker,
      Yes all indications suggest some disgruntled jienge terrorist who avenged the killing of jienges recently on Yei-Juba road. With 10 or more people hurt after yesterday’s grenade explosion, things are gearing up. Now you can freely choose where and when to hit. Equatorian general has defected with about 110 heavily armed men. Great.

  • 8 November 05:29, by Tilo

    So it is true that genocide is at the verge, More innocent people are going to die, Who is going to live and enjoy the South Sudan when you kill your selves based on ethnic lines and revenge. South Sudan has lost many lives and yet more people are preparing to kill and to be killed, Illiteracy is the biggest disease. politician are enjoying and your are suffering.
    SHAME ON YOU

  • 10 November 07:34, by silentmist

    can you please give me the list of injured soldiers from nepal?i heard that one of my relative got injured there.

