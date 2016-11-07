Activists call to avert ’’looming genocide" in South Sudan

November 6, 2016 (JUBA)- The Coalition of Advocates for South Sudan Sunday (CASS) have launched a campaign seeking global attention to encourage the African union and the global community to put a bearing pressure to avert a looming genocide in South Sudan.

The group, according to an appeal extended to Sudan Tribune, invites individuals and organizations to stand in solidarity with ordinary South Sudanese people and sign a letter to the African Union and East African regional bloc (IGAD) countries on the growing crisis in South Sudan.

The coalition, which includes human rights organizations, , activists, scholars and prominent figures, said they signed this petition to express grave concern over the deteriorating crisis in South Sudan.

"The actions of the actors in the South Sudanese conflict have produced an outcome that has raised the possibility of genocide as shown by the recent increase in ethnically-targeted attacks in the country," say the signatories of the petition.

"Polarized communities are also increasingly using various social media platforms to spew hate speech. This rhetoric is inciting violence and animosity in a period when bridge-building is desperately needed. All indications point to the fact that the threat of genocide will only increase in the days ahead," they further warned.

The group said they are writing particularly to the African Union and IGAD and the African Union, because they are in charge of addressing the crisis in South Sudan.

The activists urged the regional organizations to "take immediate action to avert a looming catastrophe in South Sudan".

Peace in South Sudan and stability in the region are entirely dependent on the respect for the rule of law and the coexistence of communities in mutually complementary terms, the letter stressed.

It further added that “the competency and legacy of your organizations and more importantly, the life or death of innocent South Sudanese will be determined by the actions you choose to take. Do not let genocide happen on your watch. Please act now”.

(ST)