Activists call to avert ''looming genocide" in South Sudan

In this photo taken late Friday, July 8, 2016 and released by the UNMISS, villagers huddle for safety from the fighting between buildings near the UN base and compound in Juba (AP Photo)

November 6, 2016 (JUBA)- The Coalition of Advocates for South Sudan Sunday (CASS) have launched a campaign seeking global attention to encourage the African union and the global community to put a bearing pressure to avert a looming genocide in South Sudan.

The group, according to an appeal extended to Sudan Tribune, invites individuals and organizations to stand in solidarity with ordinary South Sudanese people and sign a letter to the African Union and East African regional bloc (IGAD) countries on the growing crisis in South Sudan.

The coalition, which includes human rights organizations, , activists, scholars and prominent figures, said they signed this petition to express grave concern over the deteriorating crisis in South Sudan.

"The actions of the actors in the South Sudanese conflict have produced an outcome that has raised the possibility of genocide as shown by the recent increase in ethnically-targeted attacks in the country," say the signatories of the petition.

"Polarized communities are also increasingly using various social media platforms to spew hate speech. This rhetoric is inciting violence and animosity in a period when bridge-building is desperately needed. All indications point to the fact that the threat of genocide will only increase in the days ahead," they further warned.

The group said they are writing particularly to the African Union and IGAD and the African Union, because they are in charge of addressing the crisis in South Sudan.

The activists urged the regional organizations to "take immediate action to avert a looming catastrophe in South Sudan".

Peace in South Sudan and stability in the region are entirely dependent on the respect for the rule of law and the coexistence of communities in mutually complementary terms, the letter stressed.

It further added that “the competency and legacy of your organizations and more importantly, the life or death of innocent South Sudanese will be determined by the actions you choose to take. Do not let genocide happen on your watch. Please act now”.

(ST)

  • 6 November 21:03, by Eastern

    .....genocide has started. In Juba, soccer fans were killed by a lone gunman operating under the guise of an agrieved soccer fun...

    repondre message

  • 7 November 01:23, by Augustino

    Article is not clear, who are these activists, who are committing Genocides and against who, it was done against Dinka but it was shallow by Dinka community, why is this letter not directed to our government? Riek Machar created this situation and you people who are writing now supported him, now you see failure of Riek and Tend to be activists while you were silent when Dinka are tergeted.

    repondre message

    • 7 November 03:23, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

      Augustine,

      Shut up.3

      repondre message

      • 7 November 06:32, by Akuma

        Jur,

        Do you understand the content of that article? Who are those activists is the right to question to be ask on this article otherwise those Activists are the once sponsors Highways massacred along Equatoria Highways.

        repondre message

    • 7 November 06:37, by Midit Mitot

      Augustino,
      Genocide was done against Nuer by Mathiang Anyor if you were behind the news in South Sudan, don,t do thing blindly @Yaaaaaa MTN, the world is watching your chaos.

      repondre message

      • 7 November 07:38, by Freedom Fighter

        Madit,

        Riek Machar and his supporters are the one to blame for the death of Nuer civilians in Juba. They actually set up the tribe for genocide by mobilizing and inciting Nuers to fight the state. The government of South Sudan has ever right to use force necessary to neutralized the threat

        Freedom Fighter

        repondre message

        • 7 November 08:06, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

          So called freedom fighter,

          Say Dinka government and stop saying South Sudan government because all the institutions of government is held by mony Jieng.

          repondre message

        • 7 November 08:08, by Midit Mitot

          Freedom Fighter,
          Where were you in Dec/16/2013 when Mathiang Anyoor were hurting Nuer civilians from home to home in Juba? your habit of denying the fact will complicate this war for sure.

          repondre message

        • 7 November 22:35, by Mr Point

          That’s nonsense.

          This African Union report shows that Kiir planned the 2013 massacre of civilians in Juba

          https://radiotamazuj.org/en/article/au-juba-mass-killings-were-state-policy-coordinated

          repondre message

      • 7 November 07:45, by Dinka Aliap Chawul

        Instead of u going for hiding you’re still saying bullshits here,Dak will exposed u one by one.Those who called themselves activities are old people that create this Crisis, after all there attempt had failed,they’re now resorting to a cheaper tactics we know u.U kills innocent on de highways but after u saw anger was growing and imminent deadly retaliation was near if single incident occur,Y now?

        repondre message

        • 7 November 08:11, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

          Dinka aliab,

          You do the raping, maiming and mass murder of innocents and put blame on your scape goats. Please start thing like members of human family.

          repondre message

        • 7 November 08:14, by Midit Mitot

          Dinka,
          What are you trying to narrate now? come again!

          repondre message

    • 7 November 08:11, by jubaone

      Agustine,
      It is this obstinacy and jienge idiocy that has brought as this far. The choice is one: implement the peace as signed. But you think you can do things your way, then the rest must fight without mercy. Already an Equatorian general from Bilpham has defected (southsudanliberty.com)and jienges must pay that dearly sooner or later.

      repondre message

    • 7 November 10:04, by Dengda

      The activist are Called CASS
      Genocide is being committing by government forces against villagers and rebels against commuters.
      The question for those deny it or support it, do you prefer people to kills themselves on tribal line? Genocide is define as mass killing and what we see is mass killing be being carry out. isn’t a genocide? I hope answer Idiots, I don’t want me being killed beco3 of tribe

      repondre message

  • 7 November 08:19, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    It is between two. Either the minutes of Equatorian intellectual conference meetings or the peace agreement signed by Riek and Kiir are implemented. Nothing will stop the wind of change that will blow throughout South Sudan if nothing is done.

    repondre message

    • 7 November 12:35, by S. Sudan Nationalist

      I think it is better for us to think of better ways to bring peace to our country instead of talking of threats of war. And for this to happen we need to look at the root causes of the problems we are going through today. Contributions are requested to cause make peace in this country. Emotional comments are not helpful.

      repondre message

      • 7 November 12:41, by S. Sudan Nationalist

        I start here. The history of South Sudan is full of disagreements between two or more leaders not because of policy differences but just because of struggle over power. Good example is the power struggle between SANU leaders, Joseph Oduho, Aggrey Jaden, William Deng etc... during Anyanya 1. Then we have the worst split of the kokora which transfered from top leadership to communities in the 1980’s

        repondre message

  • 7 November 09:22, by TRUE WATCHDOG

    The genocide they’re preaching for may not be far from their houses doors if they’’Warmongers’’ don’t cease targeted killings.Dinkans are naturally created in a way of allowing things to happen repeatedly and once they take action,it can be a deal of a day and full stop.Let’s all avert it not outsiders.I doubt activists mentioned are the perpetrators of the situation.Nothing people may gain in it

    repondre message

  • 7 November 09:55, by Equatoria1

    We are working tirelessly to expose the Jenge evil plan against the none Dinka specially the planned use of CHEMICAL WEAPONs in Equatoria, Yei in particular. Once exposed/proven the whole evil plan will backfire & the word ’regime change’ will be chanted by the International Community. The so called Jenge Development Plan was leaked & handed over to actors for studies. They are on radar. Konkoch

    repondre message

Comment on this article



Sudan Tribune

Latest Press Releases


