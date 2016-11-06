 
 
 
Peace dialogue with political parties ends in Wau state

November 4, 2016 (WAU) – A five day peace dialogue with various political parties successfully ended in South Sudan’s Wau state.

Residents of South Sudan’s Jonglei state march through the streets in Bor on 19 December 2014 calling for peace (ST)

Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO) organised the occasion in collaboration with the National Democratic Institute (NDI).

The dialogue, according to the organisers, aimed at sensitizing citizens in communities on the need for peace and stability.

Over 50 representatives from different political parties took part in the dialogue, including women groups, traditional chiefs and elders from various regions.

CEPO’s state director, Stephen Robo said the dialogue involved several communities as part of efforts to restoring peace and stability among the youth in South Sudan after the divisions that resulted from the civil war.

“We are really focusing on how can political parties, elders and
chiefs in the communities could work together and support the youth in restoring the broken relationship among themselves,” said Robo.

During the dialogue, he said, participants communities agitated for dialogue between youth and the army so that the lost trust could be rebuilt.

Robo said appeals were made to the government to build boarding schools, which they argued could bring together all tribes in South Sudan to interact with other in promoting peace.

“This call falls under our objectives, we were throughout advocating for a peaceful environment that people of this country could have. We need our young generation to have a political will and responsibility that base on uniting the people of South Sudan,” stressed Robo.

Meanwhile, Julio Bandas from Peoples Congress Party (PCP) said such peace dalogues will bring back trust among the communities in South Sudan.

He, however, acknowledged that the conflict has divided people, making them suspicious of each other.

"CEPO is doing a lot to re-unite people through peace building dialogues", said Bandas.

(ST)

  • 6 November 07:57, by Whortti Bor Manza

    Damn Robo.
    You cannot make peace with your self. Who are the real protagonists in these conflict? You have to preach this peace of yours to the Dinka who are on the offensive side killing innocent Fertits in their own lands.
    This is pure political masturbate and has no logic.

    repondre message

  • 9 November 08:34, by Wau son

    Your not far from truth bro, yes you can’t make with yourself. Let them put in their mind that nor matter what happen in the night the morning must come & all the oppress will face what he or she deserves. This JCE don’t the meaning cheats called dialogue or reconciliation they know only the bullets and its sounds.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



