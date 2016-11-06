Machar orders to protect Kenyans in South Sudan’s rebel held areas

November 5, 2016 (JUBA) - The office of the South Sudan’s armed opposition in Kenya Saturday said there would be no reprisal attacks against Kenyan nationals in the rebel controlled areas and announced that their leader Riek Machar ordered to protect them.

Machar speaks on a mobile phone after an interview with Reuters in Kenya’s capital Nairobi July 8, 2015

Several Kenyan working in different parts of the country particularly in the rebel held areas expressed fears after the deportation to Juba of James Gatdet Dak, the spokesperson of SPLM-IO leader, following a statement welcoming the decision of the UN chief to sack the Kenyan commander of the UN peacekeeping force in South Sudan.

"(SPLM-IO) Chairman and Commander in Chief, Dr. Riek Machar Teny ordered all our commanders and Generals to protect all Kenyans, Business people, Traders and NGO workers living and working in our control areas all return to their normal living conditions and do their normal activities. Because they are innocents and have no role in the deportation of Mr. James Gatdet Dak," reads a statement extended to Sudan Tribune by the SPLM-IO office in Nairobi.

The statement further said that Machar spoke on the phone with the commanders on Friday and Saturday to ensure the safety of Kenyans in Akobo which where some of Kenyan’s NGO workers Passports had been taken but they have been returned after the orders of the Chairman.

"The Kenyans who work for International Medical Corps (IMC) are requesting to leave voluntarily and are free to do so," further said the statement.

The SPLM-IO statement called on the Kenyan government to support the peace agreement adding that the historical relations between the two people "should not breakdown because of some brokers who were behind" Dak’s deportation.

Following the dismissal of the peacekeeping force, Kenya decided to withdraw its forces from the UNMISS peacekeeping force and to end its efforts for peace in south Sudan.

Kenya, Ethiopia and Sudan brokered the August 2015 Peace Accord of the conflict in South Sudan (ARCISS). Also, Nairobi remained actively engaged in the regional and international efforts to ensure its implementation.

