Machar orders to protect Kenyans in South Sudan’s rebel held areas

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
November 5, 2016 (JUBA) - The office of the South Sudan’s armed opposition in Kenya Saturday said there would be no reprisal attacks against Kenyan nationals in the rebel controlled areas and announced that their leader Riek Machar ordered to protect them.

JPEG - 23.7 kb
Machar speaks on a mobile phone after an interview with Reuters in Kenya’s capital Nairobi July 8, 2015

Several Kenyan working in different parts of the country particularly in the rebel held areas expressed fears after the deportation to Juba of James Gatdet Dak, the spokesperson of SPLM-IO leader, following a statement welcoming the decision of the UN chief to sack the Kenyan commander of the UN peacekeeping force in South Sudan.

"(SPLM-IO) Chairman and Commander in Chief, Dr. Riek Machar Teny ordered all our commanders and Generals to protect all Kenyans, Business people, Traders and NGO workers living and working in our control areas all return to their normal living conditions and do their normal activities. Because they are innocents and have no role in the deportation of Mr. James Gatdet Dak," reads a statement extended to Sudan Tribune by the SPLM-IO office in Nairobi.

The statement further said that Machar spoke on the phone with the commanders on Friday and Saturday to ensure the safety of Kenyans in Akobo which where some of Kenyan’s NGO workers Passports had been taken but they have been returned after the orders of the Chairman.

"The Kenyans who work for International Medical Corps (IMC) are requesting to leave voluntarily and are free to do so," further said the statement.

The SPLM-IO statement called on the Kenyan government to support the peace agreement adding that the historical relations between the two people "should not breakdown because of some brokers who were behind" Dak’s deportation.

Following the dismissal of the peacekeeping force, Kenya decided to withdraw its forces from the UNMISS peacekeeping force and to end its efforts for peace in south Sudan.

Kenya, Ethiopia and Sudan brokered the August 2015 Peace Accord of the conflict in South Sudan (ARCISS). Also, Nairobi remained actively engaged in the regional and international efforts to ensure its implementation.

(ST)

  • 6 November 07:22, by Redeemer

    Dr. Riek you have been preaching all this time that peace is dead, so which peace are you calling Kenya to support? Be clear in your statement to mention support to Taban’s government. Because you with your Kiir have failed permanently, let us give Taban a chance, you have wasted your time smartly, leaders go and leaders come that is the message for you Dr. We have closed your page

    repondre message

    • 6 November 07:58, by Midit Mitot

      Redeeming,
      Your hostage government will not performances because it,s deporting South Sudan citizen who have hiding themselves in the neighbor countries because of their life. Sorry for your defending this dead regime, all of you will wow down on Dr Machar knee soon not less than three months.

      repondre message

      • 6 November 10:44, by Joyuma John

        Mittot , death is always not felt by dead person, like wise those who are supporting the fool can not feel his stupidity, if we can apply this principle here, it is hard to tell you kneeing before Riek machar is something of the past, instead u and your master must do the opposite. If they bring your io diehard to Juba a live what do u think next, we are told that dropping of yellow leave is ?

        repondre message

  • 6 November 08:04, by Eastern

    I blame Dr Machar for his political woes. The man is VERY SLOW and INARTICULATE especially when he speaks in the English language. Dr Machar is allergic to the international media. Dr Garang made his case in the global forum; he didn’t keep to himself like what Machar is doing. A lie told over and over by your oponent will be taken as the truth! Dr Machar needs to watch out!

    repondre message

    • 6 November 08:24, by Dinka Aliap Chawul

      What kind of English is that Mr Mitoot? I think it’s a new invented one for Spla-io.

      Redeemer, you save my times, coz u exactly question what I was supposedly to ask Mr Criminal.

      repondre message

    • 6 November 09:33, by jubaone

      Riak is right in his diplomatic charm. Killing innocent Kenyans in SPLA-IO controlled areas would put him on same level as the tailless monkeys and devils in Juba. What would he achieve? nothing. SPLA-IO with or without Gatdet is doing good jobs in all warfronts in Equatoria read (southsudanliberty.com). Just be vigilant. Gatdet is one of our martyrs on freedom path. We shall get there soon.

      repondre message

  • 6 November 09:24, by Akeen Mangarthon

    One Month only to clear Akobo and Pagak.After that Gen.Taban Deng and President Kiir will set to tour greater Upper Nile to mark the end of rebellion and transition to peace.

    South Sudan government and its people are for peace and development.

    repondre message

    • 6 November 09:43, by jubaone

      Akeen,
      Kidnapping Gatdet has made the SPLA-IO more determined to fight and Kiir is losing in all war fronts in greater Equatoria (southsudanliberty.com). Remember when Garang died, did the SPLM stop to exist? No. Just tell our readers what Kiir and Taban have attained since July? No cantonment, Taban has not brought in his soldiers if any, hunger, refugees, inflation, no investors etc.

      repondre message

  • 6 November 10:15, by Philosopherking

    If this was Kirr’s tribal militia, many kenyans would be dead already!

    repondre message

    • 6 November 10:57, by Akeen Mangarthon

      Do you want to deny the fact that it is a result of Kiir and Taban diplomatic work with Kenyan government?

      You may not believe when Dr. Riek will also be deported to Juba and handed to government like his spokeman. Only that Riek is following his treatment silently and that spare his chance to stay abroad.

      repondre message

  • 6 November 10:54, by S. Sudan Nationalist

    You South Sudanese, let us discuss the problems of this country with open minds. Emotions and insults will not help us. Let us also be objective in our discussions. The political problems of South Sudan are historical and have build themselves over time. We have to look back for solutions. I would say there has been political greed on the part of our leaders.

    repondre message

  • 6 November 11:39, by Kalo

    That is Riek but his commanders will not respect his order just wait,all Kenyans in SPLM/io areas will be kidnapped and Killed by rebels,those who said innocents Kenyans are lairs,why did you kill the Darfurian traders in Bentiu? S.Sudan rebels have bad records of revenges,tribal killings,Before it was Dinka,Uganda,Darfur& Nuba,now Kenya next will be Ethiopia targeting final IO will Be like LRA

    repondre message

    • 6 November 11:47, by Kalo

      Eastern,you begun hating your boss Riek again,you are green in politics,you know nothing about the revolutionary,keep on looting,kidnapping and killing the civilians on the roads,i don,t trust all those Equatorian claiming to be SPLM/io,you see in the last minutes all their civilians flee to Uganda,what are you going to liberate? you follow Nuer with out objectives claiming Nuba supporting kiir lo

      repondre message

      • 6 November 11:51, by Kalo

        correction,term kiir io,i mean they claimed Nuba was supporting Kiir to fight SPLM/io

        repondre message

      • 6 November 12:02, by Kalo

        To my neigbor brothers Nuer,Equatoria will never be permanent friends in your struggling,at the end all of you will follow apart,including Chollo kingdoms,they will be concentrated along the River Nile,final Chollo will fight with Nuer for revenge coz Nuer killed them when they captured Malakal 2013,Olony joined Riek for only tactics ally.

        repondre message

  • 6 November 18:41, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

    Riek Machar, is lying, there are no majors towns or areas being controlled by rebels in the country.
    The amendment of relationship between him and Kenyan shouldn’t be dramatizes by nonsense.

    repondre message

  • 6 November 18:43, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

    Riek Machar must be termed as a propagandist politician in the South Sudan.

    repondre message

  • 6 November 18:48, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

    Riek Machar, should be removed in the history of the country as he killed half a million of South Sudanese in 1991, 2013 and 2016 July 8th-11th. Therefore that dedicated the Riek Machar as a terrorist in new nation.

    repondre message

  • 7 November 09:25, by Nuer Ka Nguan

    Absolutely nice to forward the order into social media for all Kenyans around South Sudan not be hurt bcoz they are so innocent for the deportation of CDE James Gatdet to Juba, meanwhile they are just the route cause but they didn’t pick money from their Own Bank in order to be used for the deportation, The Corrupted Gov’t Of South Sudan for Killing of Civilian are the One Sending the Money.

    repondre message

  • 7 November 12:13, by Dengda

    Appreciate and thanks should be place where it belong. Whether we like or hate Dr Riek. This statement should be welcome by all, because those Kenyans working NGOs are not politicians, they are civilians pursuing their career.
    Second, compare the time of Riek and FVP and Taban as FVP in term of security and listen to the government security report and will judge by yourself. Denial and deception.

    repondre message

    • 7 November 13:40, by Akook

      Bring Riek back to Juba and you will see peace all over the country with citizens about freely doing their own things.

      Kiir’s seat of presidency will be in a very hot soup from Riek!

      Damn NO! Better the whole country is fucked up like what is happening now, and Kiir’s seat to remain safe.
      End of Story!!!!

      repondre message

