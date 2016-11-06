 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 6 November 2016

Three S. Sudan governors sign cattle migration accord

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

November 5, 2016 (WAU) – Governors from South Sudan’s Tonj, Wau and Gogrial states on Saturday signed an agreement aimed at minimizing and controlling conflict among cattle keepers and farmers in the Greater Bahr-el-Ghazal region.

JPEG - 68.1 kb
Women from a cattle camp walk near Gogrial (Photo Tim Freccia/Enough Project)

Following the [meeting of] top politicians in 2013 to step up management of the implementation of the peace agreement between cattle keepers and farmers, the three governors of Wau, Tonj and Gogrial states met over these
controversial issues during the cattle migration season to lead their communities to peaceful co-existence and to solve conflict related to the movement of cattle in a peaceful manner,” partly reads the agreement.

At the beginning of this year’s cattle migration season, top leaders from the three states discussed and led members of their cabinets to finalize a policy that guides oversight of the implementation of peace accord between cattle
keepers and farmers in the sub-region.

According to the deal, the policy document and budget that
will allow it to be implemented is expected to be discuss by the council of ministers from the three states before end of year.

The agreement further states that the peace agreement between cattle keepers and farmers in Wau’s Bussere payam in 2013, was reviewed and agreed upon in 2014 and that will be debated on this month to see if it meets needs of the farmers and cattle keepers.

“The meeting in November will primarily aim to bring communities together to dialogue and to begin paving ways for an agreement on the
arrival time of cattle headers in Wau state,” reads the agreement.

The meeting, it is expected, will bring the conflicting communities on one point to agree over the level of compensation or damages caused by cattle.

The three governors also agreed on the control of small arms in hands of headers as well as protection of civilians and their properties.

Recently, the Tonj state governor started a campaign to disarm civilians who often carry fire arms while looking after their animals.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 6 November 10:26, by Midit Mitot

    MTN,
    You have only one payam in Wau and now you are claiming that Wau is your home land rather than Fertit. just take your fucken cattle’s away from Wau to give chances to the farmers which are the real people of the land.

    repondre message

    • 6 November 11:14, by Akeen Mangarthon

      Midit,

      You need to be professional when trying to comment than insulting. The mind you have can’t bring peace and stability if you don’t change your status.Is it your first time to hear Wau Achol Majok? The former HQrs of Bhar el Gazal is a shared land for everyone in greater Bhar el gazal.What governors are doing there is a step toward peaceful region.

      repondre message

      • 6 November 13:04, by Midit Mitot

        Akeen,
        What kind of professional do you mean? this is your problem you MTN, don,t need any one to tell fact in this country, Am sorry!

        repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED

 
 

The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Final Stretch: UNSC to sanction South Sudan 2016-12-22 05:46:25 By Steve Paterno In a last ditch effort to exert some semblance of influence over South Sudan, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is finally bracing to table a US proposed sanctions (...)

Sudan: The bite of Civil Disobedience shifts the ballance 2016-12-21 13:03:33 By Trayo A. Ali The December 19 - 2016 Civil disobedience Action (CDA) called by the Internet Empowered Youth (IEY) has effectively earnestly and sucessfuly kicked off in time and across the (...)

South Sudan at a crossroads 2016-12-21 08:47:15 By Tobias Ellwood, UK Minister for Middle East and Africa In August 2015 I attended the signing of the peace agreement that we hoped would start to repair the damage of almost two years of civil (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Conspiracy, rumour mongering and power struggle behind alleged case of corruption in president’s office 2016-12-05 05:36:45 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 4 December, 2016 Legal Watch Associates South Sudan has been following up the alleged case of corruption in the Office of the Pesident. The case involved 16 people from (...)

Amnesty urges to investigate chemical weapons Sudan’s Jebel Marra 2016-10-12 12:52:01 Sudan: International chemical weapons investigation urgently needed into horrific Jebel Marra attacksAMNESTY INTERNATIONAL NEWSFLASH 11 October 2016 Sudan: International chemical weapons (...)

UNAMID JSR’s statement read to the media on peace in Darfur 2016-10-10 20:57:56 African Union United Nations Mission in Darfur Though the region of Darfur is relatively peaceful at this time, a small portion of Jebel Marra within Darfur continues to be intermittently (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2016 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.