 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 6 November 2016

Activists demand sacking of South Sudan bank governor

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

November 5, 2016 (JUBA) - Leaders of the alliance of the civil society Saturday have issued a strongly worded statement calling on President Salva Kiir to immediately sack the governor of the central bank and take him to court to face justice.

JPEG - 53.1 kb
Kornelio Koriom, South Sudan’s Central Bank Governor addresses journalists in Juba, 11 September 2012 (ST)

The activists further threatened to mobilize the population and to take to the street in protest against the increase in the prices of basic consumer goods in the country if no immediate action is taken.

Keluel Agok Kuch, Secretary General and Spokesperson South Sudan Civil Society Alliance, called in a statement circulated in the media and addressed to President Salva Kiir to sack the governor of the central bank, and to dismiss from their positions undersecretaries in the ministry of Finance and planning.

The statement has called for “allowing presidential advisor on economics affairs, former finance minister, governor of the Bank of South Sudan to appear before court to face justice for misleading the nation as a result the citizens are suffering on daily basis and many have already died of hunger due to order of December 2015 on currency devaluation”.

Kuch warned that civil society groups may organize mass protests against the government which "has deprived the will of the people as it is the transitional constitution of the republic of South Sudan if it failed to relief the Governor of the Central Bank and his two deputies immediately".

As result of the fall of oil prices and the continuation of the three year conflict in the country, inflation reached over "300 percent- the highest level in the world - and the South Sudanese pound dropping 90 percent of its value since independence, the majority of working South Sudanese are now poorer than they were 10 years ago," said Oxfam in a report released last July..

The group called on the government to review the military spending and to rebuild the new nation. It further called on the international community to support South Sudan and provide funds to prevent disaster and promote economic development and long term reconciliation.

Kuch, called on the international community to immediately freeze money received from South Sudan, and place under the management of the Special Reconstruction Fund to save the life of the citizens of South Sudan.

He recommends to the Government to reconstitute the fixed exchange rate, saying the capacity of the people and the country is weak to manage the floating exchange rate regime and advise the telecommunication companies to be fair to the people by raising affordable tariffs.

The statement further called upon the government to take drastic measures against black market traders particularly businessmen owner of big companies allegedly hoarding dollars and pounds in their homes.

It further call upon the Government to immediately pay the salary of the working class and to establish large scale food corps farming, Government companies to sell commodities with lower prices, complete construction of the refinery to reduce the high fuel price in the country and to introduce deficit reduction programs of roles of the Government.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 5 November 22:40, by Mr Point

    Should activist Kuch face charges for this attack on the system and governance of South Sudan?

    It is well known that worker salaries can’t be paid, farming can’t be developed while the government sets the priority for the economy to support military action against all internal enemies, which could include civil society activists.

    repondre message

  • 6 November 04:59, by Eastern

    The government of South Sudan is now only Kiir. Anything that threatens the peace of Kiir is his priority; the rest are none of his business. This is the reality.

    repondre message

    • 6 November 08:06, by Redeemer

      The problem is that, even if they change the governor nothing will happen with incoming one, the country need to stop wars, hate followed by a peaceful change and the new government states the needed reforms in all the sectors

      repondre message

      • 6 November 08:58, by jubaone

        Redeemer,
        Koriom mismanaged the Ivory Bank while in Khartoum. Many technocrats have left the country to be led by incompetent half idiots. Kiir and co. think by sidelining Riak the war is over. No, the war can only stop once true peace with Riak is made. Kenya, Uganda or Ethiopia just want us to continue fighting so that when most Junubin are dead, they can resettle their people.

        repondre message

        • 6 November 10:23, by Hardlinner

          jubaone Riek is already a gone case. soon Kiir and all those against development shall follow peacefully. south Sudan does not want warmongers or those impeding on economy development.

          repondre message

          • 6 November 19:16, by jubaone

            Hardliner,
            John Garang dies but that didn’t stop the SPLM and South Sudanese to continue their vision of an independent country. Gatdet was "delivered" to Kiir but Kenyan criminal and money-hungry mafia scoundrels, but will not stop to remove the jieng Juba mafia. He is just one of the many martyrs on the path to remove the rotten system.

            repondre message

      • 6 November 11:09, by Joyuma John

        Thank to Redeemer for brilliant comment, ladies and gentlemen the causes of prices shooting is due to inflation and I hope most of us know causes of inflation, good example is war, even if u can remove koryom, still inflation can hit it’s way. What is so important is to stop ware so that, spending on activities which r nonproductive such military hardwares should be directed to productive one

        repondre message

        • 6 November 16:26, by Tilo

          At least people are coming up with good opinion, The best way to eliminate the economic crisis is to address the war and obtain peace and the economic crisis can be dealt with, Now South Sudan should learn from her experience. There is no more small scale farming in the country anymore due to the current war. South Sudanese need to elect their leader so that reform can engulf the country

          repondre message

  • 7 November 12:27, by Dengda

    You all of the same point except Hardliner, in fact he is hard learner. The problem are multiples, war top it, second mismanagement and corruption is the other one. Solution, Implement ACRSS with Riek and all guns will silence, investors will come, militarily expenditure will reduced. Neighbours countries need market and are not willing to see peace in South Sudan, so their businesses may work.

    repondre message

    • 7 November 12:34, by Dengda

      Off course, Kiir as head of state and lack education assuming, buying cement from Uganda to construct your apartment is development. Instead we should process the one in Kapoeta. Buying sugar from Kenya for business he assuming that it development, but should weproduce it Mangala instead, buying tea from Kenya and coffee from Ethiopia is development should grow and process it in Talaga or plataka.

      repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED

 
 

The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Final Stretch: UNSC to sanction South Sudan 2016-12-22 05:46:25 By Steve Paterno In a last ditch effort to exert some semblance of influence over South Sudan, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is finally bracing to table a US proposed sanctions (...)

Sudan: The bite of Civil Disobedience shifts the ballance 2016-12-21 13:03:33 By Trayo A. Ali The December 19 - 2016 Civil disobedience Action (CDA) called by the Internet Empowered Youth (IEY) has effectively earnestly and sucessfuly kicked off in time and across the (...)

South Sudan at a crossroads 2016-12-21 08:47:15 By Tobias Ellwood, UK Minister for Middle East and Africa In August 2015 I attended the signing of the peace agreement that we hoped would start to repair the damage of almost two years of civil (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Conspiracy, rumour mongering and power struggle behind alleged case of corruption in president’s office 2016-12-05 05:36:45 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 4 December, 2016 Legal Watch Associates South Sudan has been following up the alleged case of corruption in the Office of the Pesident. The case involved 16 people from (...)

Amnesty urges to investigate chemical weapons Sudan’s Jebel Marra 2016-10-12 12:52:01 Sudan: International chemical weapons investigation urgently needed into horrific Jebel Marra attacksAMNESTY INTERNATIONAL NEWSFLASH 11 October 2016 Sudan: International chemical weapons (...)

UNAMID JSR’s statement read to the media on peace in Darfur 2016-10-10 20:57:56 African Union United Nations Mission in Darfur Though the region of Darfur is relatively peaceful at this time, a small portion of Jebel Marra within Darfur continues to be intermittently (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2016 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.