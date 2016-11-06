 
 
 
Sunday 6 November 2016

Wau State holds peace and reconciliation workshop

Section of participants during the Youth peace and reconciliation workshop in Wau on 5, November, 2016 (ST Photo)

NOVEMBER 5, 2016 (WAU) - Wau State Peace and Reconciliation Committee in collaboration with UNMISS Civil Affairs Department has launched a peace and reconciliation initiative workshop to restore peace among the state communities, after a conflict that displaced over 35 thousand people last June .

The one-day Popular Peace and Reconciliation Workshop is targeting youth in the state who are expected after the workshop to go and pass peace messages to the people sheltering at the camps and those in the isolated areas controlled by armed groups.

Speaking during the workshop, State Chairperson for Peace and Reconciliation Committee, Anthony Fada Ubur, said the works would collect the ideas on how people of Wau State could restore peace among themselves.

“We made this workshop for the youth , only for one day, we need the outcome of this workshop to give Wau communities hopes on how people can organize together and live together and forgive each other and apologize to one another,” said Ubur.

He further vowed to organize separate reconciliation workshops for chiefs and the women in Wau state to heal the suffering of war.

Wau state UNMISS Civil Affair team leader in Wau Mustapha Tesjan-Kella praised the efforts of the South Sudanese authorities to achieve reconciliation all over the Country.

“Basically what we are trying to do now is to complement the efforts of government both at the national and the state levels on the issue of peace and reconciliation in the states after these years of conflict,” he said.

“Any time there is conflict, it will end and when it end, people need to reconcile, they need to be seen working together again, to empress each other in the interest of peace, peaceful coexistence and for the ultimate development of the nation, so in this respect, we are working closely with the government and all our partners, civil society organization, peace organizations, political parties and so on in the state to make sure that in team of any series they are making toward peace and reconciliation are carried through,” he said.

(ST)

  • 6 November 12:47, by Whortti Bor Manza

    Damn; Sudan tribune has been infiltrated by these cohorts the Dinkas. The cowardice Antony Fada former NCP boot lickers. How on earth can peace be one sided? The aggressors are the Dinkas and the victims are the Fertits. How on earth can you ask the victim to go and preach peace. You cabal of the Dinkas. God cut your dirty throat.

  • 6 November 12:55, by Whortti Bor Manza

    This is a propaganda ploy by the Dinkas to attempt to derail the attention of the public from the atrocities they are committing against the Fertits people, and Antony Fada seems to endorse it. The Dinkas are the aggressors they came a long way to attack the Fertits in their places. Peace should be preached to the predatory savagery Dinkas. This is a cowardice acts.

  • 6 November 13:00, by Whortti Bor Manza

    Logically how can you preach peace to some one living in fear and in hiding from being killed by the Dinkas militiamen. Ya Antony Fada, go and preach peace to the aggressors the Dinkas your masters. Please think of other means to make money, not through the evil way.

  • 6 November 13:08, by Whortti Bor Manza

    I am immediately urging the WBG Lions to immediately get rid of these sellouts: Antony Fada, Gen. Tom El Nourishing, Antony Bawila, Col. Peter Masri, Arkangelo Musa, Riziq Zachariah, Gen. Awad Juma and many others. Kill them as soon as possible.

  • 6 November 13:08, by Whortti Bor Manza

    I am immediately urging the WBG Lions to immediately get rid of these sellouts: Antony Fada, Gen. Tom El Nourishing, Antony Bawila, Col. Peter Masri, Arkangelo Musa, Riziq Zachariah, Gen. Awad Juma and many others. Kill them as soon as possible.

  • 6 November 13:10, by Whortti Bor Manza

    I am immediately urging the WBG Lions to immediately get rid of these sellouts: Antony Fada, Gen. Tom El Nour Daldum, Antony Bawila, Col. Peter Masri, Arkangelo Musa, Riziq Zachariah, Gen. Awad Juma and many others. Kill them as soon as possible.

  • 8 November 14:56, by Wau son

    My bro,, this NCP Boat & Bottom liker will not succeed in his trial belief me.Who needs to reconcile with who in Wau? JCE sons & daughters wants to reconcile with Faratit because they had killed their sisters, sons and brother in cold bloods and they did not retaliate .so they are now fear the power of retaliation that are coming from the west so they need reconciliation.OK wait for it, and be rea

Latest Comments & Analysis


Final Stretch: UNSC to sanction South Sudan 2016-12-22 05:46:25 By Steve Paterno In a last ditch effort to exert some semblance of influence over South Sudan, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is finally bracing to table a US proposed sanctions (...)

Sudan: The bite of Civil Disobedience shifts the ballance 2016-12-21 13:03:33 By Trayo A. Ali The December 19 - 2016 Civil disobedience Action (CDA) called by the Internet Empowered Youth (IEY) has effectively earnestly and sucessfuly kicked off in time and across the (...)

South Sudan at a crossroads 2016-12-21 08:47:15 By Tobias Ellwood, UK Minister for Middle East and Africa In August 2015 I attended the signing of the peace agreement that we hoped would start to repair the damage of almost two years of civil (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Conspiracy, rumour mongering and power struggle behind alleged case of corruption in president’s office 2016-12-05 05:36:45 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 4 December, 2016 Legal Watch Associates South Sudan has been following up the alleged case of corruption in the Office of the Pesident. The case involved 16 people from (...)

Amnesty urges to investigate chemical weapons Sudan’s Jebel Marra 2016-10-12 12:52:01 Sudan: International chemical weapons investigation urgently needed into horrific Jebel Marra attacksAMNESTY INTERNATIONAL NEWSFLASH 11 October 2016 Sudan: International chemical weapons (...)

UNAMID JSR’s statement read to the media on peace in Darfur 2016-10-10 20:57:56 African Union United Nations Mission in Darfur Though the region of Darfur is relatively peaceful at this time, a small portion of Jebel Marra within Darfur continues to be intermittently (...)


MORE
