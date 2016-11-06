Wau State holds peace and reconciliation workshop

NOVEMBER 5, 2016 (WAU) - Wau State Peace and Reconciliation Committee in collaboration with UNMISS Civil Affairs Department has launched a peace and reconciliation initiative workshop to restore peace among the state communities, after a conflict that displaced over 35 thousand people last June .

The one-day Popular Peace and Reconciliation Workshop is targeting youth in the state who are expected after the workshop to go and pass peace messages to the people sheltering at the camps and those in the isolated areas controlled by armed groups.

Speaking during the workshop, State Chairperson for Peace and Reconciliation Committee, Anthony Fada Ubur, said the works would collect the ideas on how people of Wau State could restore peace among themselves.

“We made this workshop for the youth , only for one day, we need the outcome of this workshop to give Wau communities hopes on how people can organize together and live together and forgive each other and apologize to one another,” said Ubur.

He further vowed to organize separate reconciliation workshops for chiefs and the women in Wau state to heal the suffering of war.

Wau state UNMISS Civil Affair team leader in Wau Mustapha Tesjan-Kella praised the efforts of the South Sudanese authorities to achieve reconciliation all over the Country.

“Basically what we are trying to do now is to complement the efforts of government both at the national and the state levels on the issue of peace and reconciliation in the states after these years of conflict,” he said.

“Any time there is conflict, it will end and when it end, people need to reconcile, they need to be seen working together again, to empress each other in the interest of peace, peaceful coexistence and for the ultimate development of the nation, so in this respect, we are working closely with the government and all our partners, civil society organization, peace organizations, political parties and so on in the state to make sure that in team of any series they are making toward peace and reconciliation are carried through,” he said.

(ST)