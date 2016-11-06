 
 
 
Sunday 6 November 2016

Over 30 S. Sudanese students protest in Ethiopia, arrested

November 5, 2016 (RUMBEK) - 38 South Sudanese students were arrested after they staged a protest in front of their embassy in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa over delayed allowances.

JPEG - 63.4 kb
South Sudanese students at their embassy in Kampala, Uganda (ST/File)

Dut Makur Mapur, a representative of the students claimed their acting ambassador, Darious Garang ordered for their arrest.

The affected students were from the universities of Mekelle, Bardar, Jimma, Awasa and Technical Vocational Training Institute (TVET).

"There are two groups of students from South Sudan to Ethiopia, the first group was from 2012/ 2013 comprising of 23 students doing different departments in Mekelle university and the second group from 2014/ 2015 comprising of some students to Bardar, Jimma, Mekelle and Awasa universities and the target group is in technical vocational training institute known as TVET," said Dut.

The students are entitled to $100 monthly and a round ticket at the end of the academic year from South Sudan government.

"Up to now, we have almost four years without receiving our stipend, the same is true for the second group. They haven’t received [their stipend] for two and half years," stressed Dut.

The students’ representative called on South Sudan government to instruct its acting ambassador to avoid mistreating them over their rights. 

“I condemned that act and I urge immediate release and solution to their problems. I call upon the government to act wisely and instruct ambassador Darious Garang to get a better solution," said Dut.

(ST)

 

  • 6 November 08:06, by Midit Mitot

    MTN,
    Don,t compare Ethiopian government with your semi-government of JCE, don,t crying, your government had running short of cash since hahaahahahahahah!

    repondre message

    • 6 November 09:21, by jubaone

      Midit,
      All beneficiaries of govt. scholarships are jienges. They want to catch up with Equatorians who are way ahead in terms of education. Kiir and his jienges believe that they will dominate through education. But thanks to God, many just can’t make it and end up faking certificates or as end up as losers and dropouts. They leak exams to get best grades to be able to get govt scholarships

      repondre message

      • 6 November 20:28, by barbayo

        jubaone
        they demand their right , somebody like you who done not have paper are now crying

        repondre message

  • 7 November 12:45, by Dengda

    One thing those students should understand government has no money, imagine if the army and organised forces not pay for 4 months, monthly 800 SSP and you demand $100(7,800 SSP)Monthly allowance for study and one of 800 SSP for deadly mission. Think over it again, you are qualified for sponsor though, those years of conflict not represent the country, may be sentry Report by enough will look into.

    repondre message

