IOM reports over 70 suspected cholera cases in Unity state

November 4, 2016 (JUBA) - The International Organization for Migration (IOM) says about 78 suspected cholera cases have been reported since 16 October within the United Nations protection of civilian camp in Unity state, with five cases already confirmed.

JPEG - 14.8 kb
A child receives an oral cholera vaccine dose in the South Sudan capital, Juba (Medair Photo)

“Immediately treating and halting the spread of cholera is critical in this site, where more than 101,500 internally displaced persons (IDPs) are living in very close quarters,” IOM’s health officer, Andrew Mbala said in a statement.

The agency, however, said it was able to conduct a site-wide oral cholera vaccination (OCV) campaign, completing two rounds of the OCV for at least 71,200 people.

Over 30,000 new arrivals have come to the site since the campaign was conducted, said IOM.

The agency further said it was managing oral rehydration points to treat patients presenting cholera symptoms at its two primary health care clinics in the site, while referring severe cases to the Médecins Sans Frontières clinic for in-patient care.

It further added that it has formed Handwashing Championship leagues, which bring students together from across the UN camp to demonstrate their hand washing skills.

(ST)

  • 5 November 19:45, by Midit Mitot

    My god save them well, those are very innocence people.

  • 7 November 12:51, by Nuer Ka Nguan

    Well done to all NGOs within Bentiu PoCs for the big Support for the Cholera Outbreak,it was appear since 2014.

