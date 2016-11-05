 
 
 
Home | News    Saturday 5 November 2016

Opposition leaders, German officials discuss Sudan’s dialogue process

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

SPLM-N chairman Malik Agar, NUP leader Sadiq al-Mahdi and SPLM-N SG Yasir Arman on the right, and German diplomats of African affairs at the Federal Foreign Office meet in Berlin on Friday 4 November 2016 (ST Photo)
November 4, 2016 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese opposition leaders held a two-day consultations meeting with German Foreign Ministry officials in Berlin to discuss ways to achieve a comprehensive humanitarian cessation of hostilities and an inclusive national dialogue process in the east African country.

The meeting comes after the failure of direct talks brokered by the African Union High Level Implementation Panel (AUHIP) last August and also after a informal discussions facilitated by the Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni last September.

The consultations with the German officials who facilitate the AUHIP activities intervenes after the end of the end of internal National Dialogue Conference last October where the ruling National Congress Party (NCP) and its allies endorsed the National Document.

In a statement issued on Friday, the National Umma Party (NUP) leader, Sadiq al-Mahdi and Sudan People’s Liberation Movement -North (SPLM-N) chairman Malik Agar said in a joint statement they briefed officials at the German Federal Foreign Office on the requirements of the cessation of hostilities and the humanitarian access to the civilians in the conflict affected areas.

The opposition leaders who were invited by the German government said they emphasized "the need for all the parties to commit themselves to Roadmap Agreement", and to "renew confidence in the AUHIP" to resume its efforts.

After the end of the internal dialogue conference, the opposition groups condemned the adoption of the final National Document to be implemented during a three-year transitional period. They said this text is a clear breach to the Roadmap agreement which provides to hold an inclusive meeting after the implementation of confidence building measures starting with the humanitarian truce.

The armed and political opposition groups, in turn, proposed to consider this meeting and its outcome as first step in the inclusive process prepared by the African Union mechanism.

In their joint statement, the two opposition leaders further called on the international community "to unit positions in support of peace and democratic transformation in Sudan".

Last October, the American administration called on the Sudanese government to consider the government-led dialogue conference a first phase, and to engage with the opposition for its participation in an inclusive process.

NUP leader plans to return to Khartoum by the end of this year, but he clearly indicated he would not compromise with the government on the signed Roadmap Agreement. He also vowed to mobilize opposition groups for an inclusive dialogue.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED

 
 

The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Final Stretch: UNSC to sanction South Sudan 2016-12-22 05:46:25 By Steve Paterno In a last ditch effort to exert some semblance of influence over South Sudan, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is finally bracing to table a US proposed sanctions (...)

Sudan: The bite of Civil Disobedience shifts the ballance 2016-12-21 13:03:33 By Trayo A. Ali The December 19 - 2016 Civil disobedience Action (CDA) called by the Internet Empowered Youth (IEY) has effectively earnestly and sucessfuly kicked off in time and across the (...)

South Sudan at a crossroads 2016-12-21 08:47:15 By Tobias Ellwood, UK Minister for Middle East and Africa In August 2015 I attended the signing of the peace agreement that we hoped would start to repair the damage of almost two years of civil (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Conspiracy, rumour mongering and power struggle behind alleged case of corruption in president’s office 2016-12-05 05:36:45 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 4 December, 2016 Legal Watch Associates South Sudan has been following up the alleged case of corruption in the Office of the Pesident. The case involved 16 people from (...)

Amnesty urges to investigate chemical weapons Sudan’s Jebel Marra 2016-10-12 12:52:01 Sudan: International chemical weapons investigation urgently needed into horrific Jebel Marra attacksAMNESTY INTERNATIONAL NEWSFLASH 11 October 2016 Sudan: International chemical weapons (...)

UNAMID JSR’s statement read to the media on peace in Darfur 2016-10-10 20:57:56 African Union United Nations Mission in Darfur Though the region of Darfur is relatively peaceful at this time, a small portion of Jebel Marra within Darfur continues to be intermittently (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2016 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.