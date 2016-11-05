November 4, 2016 (JUBA) - The United Nation refugee agency (UNHCR) said it remains deeply concerned about the well-being of James Gatdet Dak, armed opposition spokesperson, who was returned to South Sudan from Kenya on 2 November.
- James Gatdet Dak, Riek Machar’s spokesperson ’Reuters photo)
Dak, the agency said, had previously been granted refugee status by Kenyan authorities.
"Mr Dak’s forced return is a violation of the principle of non-refoulement, which is the cornerstone of international refugee law," UNHCR said in a statement it issued Friday.
"We also regret that UNHCR’s interventions with the Kenyan authorities to stop Mr Dak’s forced return were not successful," it added.
Meanwhile, the UN refugee body urged the Government of South Sudan to ensure that Dak was treated in accordance with human rights law and standards.
South Sudanese officials have not released any statement in relation to Dak’s deportation, which coincided with a visit by a delegation of Kenyan lawmakers to the South Sudanese capital, Juba.
