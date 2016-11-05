 
 
 
UNHCR concerned over rebel official’s deportation to S. Sudan

November 4, 2016 (JUBA) - The United Nation refugee agency (UNHCR) said it remains deeply concerned about the well-being of James Gatdet Dak, armed opposition spokesperson, who was returned to South Sudan from Kenya on 2 November.

JPEG - 23.6 kb
James Gatdet Dak, Riek Machar’s spokesperson ’Reuters photo)

Dak, the agency said, had previously been granted refugee status by Kenyan authorities.

"Mr Dak’s forced return is a violation of the principle of non-refoulement, which is the cornerstone of international refugee law," UNHCR said in a statement it issued Friday. 

"We also regret that UNHCR’s interventions with the Kenyan authorities to stop Mr Dak’s forced return were not successful," it added.

Meanwhile, the UN refugee body urged the Government of South Sudan to ensure that Dak was treated in accordance with human rights law and standards.

South Sudanese officials have not released any statement in relation to Dak’s deportation, which coincided with a visit by a delegation of Kenyan lawmakers to the South Sudanese capital, Juba.

(ST)

 

  • 5 November 07:44, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    Compassion, humanity and fair judgement of critical situations have run out of window in Kenya. No one could have thought Taifa la Kenya would lower herself to that level. It looks like Kenya has picked bloody dollars of J1 for their stand against freedom fighters of South Sudan. It also means yes to rape, maiming and mass murder of South Sudanese by Kiir’s forces for money. What a country!!

    repondre message

    • 5 November 19:56, by Midit Mitot

      Jur,
      this is second time for Kenyan government to kidnaps Dr Machar element, in 19990s Kenyan government was picked Dr Riek wife and crashed her along the public road in Nairobi. let us take care guys, Kenyan are short paranoia minded.

      repondre message

  • 5 November 10:28, by Dengda

    The pay check was the one ruling, even God attempt would have been denied, Kenya love money and I don’t believes anyone or body would stop that pay check.

    repondre message

    • 5 November 12:29, by Akook

      In all nutshell, we as South Sudanese must learn from these experiences. This Kenyan government can do anything to anybody or any faction in South Sudan so long money will be there. No wonder Uganda hates Kenya’s attitudes so much!

      We must reconcile ourselves as South Sudanese alone and take back our pride and resume our intentions of becoming an economic hubs of Africa.

      repondre message

      • 5 November 12:34, by Akook

        These cowards, poor and heartless hyenas in the region are taking advantage of us simply because we are at war with each other. They think we are their cow to be milked despite our suffering in our own hands.
        We must through local initiative and dialogue come together and put back our country on track. IGAD thing is nothing but bullshitting. After all we have great people’s relations with West.

        repondre message

        • 5 November 13:33, by Dinka Aliap Chawul

          Akook!

          At last u are a changed man,they language u talks,the points u presented and your analyst fit very much with what’s happening today in s.Sudan in relations to Igad,UN and the west, however RIAK is a pure criminal dear country man,a national leader must not favour and support killings of innocent civilians, mass,sicks,blinds and deaf because they’re not of his tribes.Let’s come together.

          repondre message

          • 5 November 15:28, by beny gaar

            it is very unfortunate and disgrace act done taken by Kenyan government to deport Dak.although i am a fierce critic of spla-io , i do not concurred with irrational decision taken by Kenyan government. it is defaming their image as regional leader.
            how can you hand in a person like Dak to Juba government which it,s intention are unpredictable. just because of the money.it is warning to our people.

            repondre message

  • 5 November 15:35, by beny gaar

    — - the saying "money can talk in kenya" is now on the effect.so be-careful with the kenya current regime .thanks God we achieve our independent before this money lovers takeover the power. i do understand now president daniel moi and kibaki where good leaders. otherwise if could had been this current leaders the CPA could had been sold out to jalaba .this guys are truly money lovers.

    repondre message

  • 5 November 15:38, by South Sudan for all 64 tribes

    This act of brutality has once again proven the long held view on Kenya and Kenyan people insatiable love for money. They have just exchanged a human life for monitory gain. Not sure any South Sudanese apart from the Jieng who celebrate killing their fellow citizens will trust any Kenyan.

    repondre message

    • 5 November 16:48, by jubaone

      Someone who lived in Kenya in the years of liberation once said, in Kenya you can by everything even men and women. I first didn’t understand that. What he implied was that Kenyans could do anything for money. Now I understand how Ocalan of the PKK, how Osama got in, how Alshabab keep hitting them cos they are buyable and sellable.

      repondre message

      • 5 November 19:45, by Lango2010

        Sop rubbishing around you blind supporter.
        Kenya has so far done the best move in the Eastern Africa region. deporting these rebels will reduce the rate of rebellion, massing killing in the Country. if there is where to hide than true peace will come to us.

        repondre message

        • 5 November 19:50, by Lango2010

          if UNHCR value humanity than it should have stop Dak from trading his useless propaganda that had damage our nation in the eye of International communities and stay as refugee. let him follow the lawsuit and all the consequences he had preach to the world.

          repondre message

  • 6 November 01:08, by Dinka-Defender-General

    Well, UN should stay away from South internal affairs. James Gatdet is not innocent man. He killed thousands and thousands of people with his propaganda and tribal ideology. He will face punishments for his crime. He is fine. However, he will spend 10 to 15 years in federal penitentiary. Now, everything is quite since he is in prison. Furthermore, this is a great lesson to other Machar supporters.

    repondre message

    • 6 November 15:25, by Hardlinner

      dinka general i was really tired of countless lies manufactured by Gatdet Dak. just put him safe detention until peace is achievement. he is anti peace.

      repondre message

  • 6 November 11:19, by South Sudan for all 64 tribes

    Dinka whatever you call yourself. Every struggle for the right course requires the highest sacrifice possible. Jesus did it by dying on the cross and today’s Christians are saved. You Dinka can kill Gatdet since that is what you enjoy doing against South Sudanese from other tribes but, his blood will save the millions remaining. Go ahead with what u r good at.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



