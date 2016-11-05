 
 
 
Home | News    Saturday 5 November 2016

UN says respects Kenya’s decision to withdraw peacekeepers

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

November 4, 2016 (JUBA) - The head of the Department of Peacekeeping Operation (DPKO) of the United Nations said the world body respects the sovereign position of the Kenyan government to pull its peacekeeping troops from South Sudan.

JPEG - 29.7 kb
The head of the UN peacekeeping mission, Herve Ladsous speaking in Juba (UNMISS photo)

"It is their sovereign decision but I respect that but of course I regret it and we are assessing what consequences this will have on the regional protection force that was recently decided upon by the UN Security Council that we are trying into existence as soon as possible,” said Hervé Ladsous,

Ladsous was speaking to the media at a press conference on Thursday evening at the headquarters of the United Nations in New York. He was reacting to Kenya’s rejection of the UN Secretary General’s decision in which he recommended the sacking of the force commander, who hails from Kenya, from the UN mission in South Sudan.

Kenya argued that failure of the mission was systemic to the individual commander.

The UN chief, Ban Ki-moon asked for the sacking of General Johnson Ondieki, after an internal investigation found that the mission failed to protect civilians in Juba in July.

The UN, Ladsous said, has established a task force to carry out the recommendations of the report, which include ensuring greater accountability of the mission’s leadership.

He said the recommendation of the internal report has already been approved for implementation and the world’s body will just continue with the implementation.

“The Secretary-General has approved these recommendations, so we will try to move things forward as quickly as possible,” he said, further stressing that the world body was also assessing what consequences the Kenyan government decision will have on the regional protection force its 15-member Security Council approved in September.

“That of course is something we are the first to regret very much because Kenya has been a solid contributor of troops and police to the peace keeping operations,” he added.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 5 November 06:59, by Ajongtar

    No regrets, I regreted for the UN mission in South Sudan of being without Head of mission and force conmernder.

    I urge Mr. Ki Moon to appoint Mr. Williams David Gressly to Head that fragile UN mission in South Sudan urgently be genocide takes its path.

    WAR Within.

    repondre message

    • 5 November 19:20, by Midit Mitot

      I,m always telling to the people that Kenyan are the business minded in Africa, they were even trying to invest on vulnerable people in Juba POCs, sorry! let them go in peace.

      repondre message

  • 5 November 07:15, by choldit

    Kenyan govt has betrayed its people by making this unpopular decision that based on lack of angry management. also on it tried out to get its angry by deporting James Gatdet Dak to u nresponsible govt in Juba though the govt of know its endangered the life of innocent man.the deportation is made to pleasant kiir-Taban govt and to angry splm IO so war will go on while Kenya gov’t withdraw its parti

    repondre message

  • 5 November 08:13, by White Nation

    Let Kenya play their dirty games and I hope at the long run they will regret.

    repondre message

    • 5 November 20:01, by jubaone

      Lt.Gen. Ondieki is a close relative of Pres. Uhuru. The office and luxury general can’t be compared with South Sudanese generals who have experiences of bush wars and are seasoned fighters. He is a pen-general and not a AK-47 general. So maybe he hid himself under his bed when fighting was really hot in Juba.

      repondre message

  • 5 November 09:42, by Son of Upper Nile

    I thought Makuei Lueth & Martin Elia said they won’t accept troops from our neighbors. What changed now begging Kenyans to keep their troops? was he lying as usual like his name. Kenyan troops are for dollars which they will lose due to Uhuru miscalculation. I would love troops who are brave & never compromise civilians safety. Ethiopians, Chadians are better than non principled Uhru troops

    repondre message

  • 5 November 10:37, by Dengda

    Kenyatta is on hotpot within Kenya politic and corruption against his government. "Anger management" indeed you are right. These decisions to pull out international body and deportation of opposition to enemy caught many Kenyans by surprise I guess. he knows he is going to lost election 2017. Also he want to appease Kiir-Taban to let his KCB restated after it operation suspended.

    repondre message

    • 5 November 19:12, by NyanDengdit

      Kenyan government has right to pull out their troops from South Sudan.
      UN are wasting time of peacekeeping that are not active in their duty.

      repondre message

      • 5 November 20:26, by jubaone

        Kenya should not be allowed to take part in any future AU or UN missions. It has absconded it’s responsibilities and I think Foreign Minister Amina Mohammed is not fit to be the next AU Sec. Gen. The AU Secretariat will turn into a mafia organization where money will be stolen in broad daylight.

        repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED

 
 

The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Final Stretch: UNSC to sanction South Sudan 2016-12-22 05:46:25 By Steve Paterno In a last ditch effort to exert some semblance of influence over South Sudan, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is finally bracing to table a US proposed sanctions (...)

Sudan: The bite of Civil Disobedience shifts the ballance 2016-12-21 13:03:33 By Trayo A. Ali The December 19 - 2016 Civil disobedience Action (CDA) called by the Internet Empowered Youth (IEY) has effectively earnestly and sucessfuly kicked off in time and across the (...)

South Sudan at a crossroads 2016-12-21 08:47:15 By Tobias Ellwood, UK Minister for Middle East and Africa In August 2015 I attended the signing of the peace agreement that we hoped would start to repair the damage of almost two years of civil (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Conspiracy, rumour mongering and power struggle behind alleged case of corruption in president’s office 2016-12-05 05:36:45 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 4 December, 2016 Legal Watch Associates South Sudan has been following up the alleged case of corruption in the Office of the Pesident. The case involved 16 people from (...)

Amnesty urges to investigate chemical weapons Sudan’s Jebel Marra 2016-10-12 12:52:01 Sudan: International chemical weapons investigation urgently needed into horrific Jebel Marra attacksAMNESTY INTERNATIONAL NEWSFLASH 11 October 2016 Sudan: International chemical weapons (...)

UNAMID JSR’s statement read to the media on peace in Darfur 2016-10-10 20:57:56 African Union United Nations Mission in Darfur Though the region of Darfur is relatively peaceful at this time, a small portion of Jebel Marra within Darfur continues to be intermittently (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2016 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.