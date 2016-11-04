Kenya to eject South Sudanese opposition politicians

November 3, 2016 (JUBA) – 11 Kenyan lawmakers visited the South Sudan capital, with assurance on Thursday that opposition politicians will be ejected from Kenya.

South Sudan President Salva Kiir waits for the arrival of his Kenyan counterpart Uhuru Kenyatta, in Juba on May 23, 2013. (Photo Reuters)

The MPs, led by security committee chairperson, Asman Kamama, met First Vice President Taban Deng Gai and the leadership of the South Sudanese Transitional National Legislative Assembly (TNLA) on Wednesday and Thursday.

Kamama told reporters at Juba International Airport that Nairobi has decided to disengage from South Sudan’s political game.

“We will discourage any one body trying to use any of our country as a launching pad for war. We are very categorical,” said Kamama at the end the visit.

As to whether Kenya reacted by arresting James Gatdet Dak, the spokesman for South Sudan rebel leader, Riek Machar, Kamama said no single individual was being targeted.

“We did not target a specific person but any leader from this region who is bent on trying to exert and trying to encourage people to go war; our country must not be used a laughing pad,” he said.

Kamama added that Kenya will seek support in the Eastern African region to halt hosting South Sudanese politicians promoting “violent politics.”

“What I will urge the people of South Sudan is that they should not listen to anyone inciting or trying to encourage them to take up arms or fight among each other. I think this country has high potential and if you maintain this peace, this country will prosper and it will even be one of the best countries in term of development in this part of the region,” he said.

According to family sources, Dak was deported to Juba on Thursday, a claim backed by Machar’s office. There is no confirmation in Juba on Dak’s arrival or his whereabouts.

(ST)