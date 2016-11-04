 
 
 
Friday 4 November 2016

Kenya to eject South Sudanese opposition politicians

November 3, 2016 (JUBA) – 11 Kenyan lawmakers visited the South Sudan capital, with assurance on Thursday that opposition politicians will be ejected from Kenya.

JPEG - 15 kb
South Sudan President Salva Kiir waits for the arrival of his Kenyan counterpart Uhuru Kenyatta, in Juba on May 23, 2013. (Photo Reuters)

The MPs, led by security committee chairperson, Asman Kamama, met First Vice President Taban Deng Gai and the leadership of the South Sudanese Transitional National Legislative Assembly (TNLA) on Wednesday and Thursday.

Kamama told reporters at Juba International Airport that Nairobi has decided to disengage from South Sudan’s political game.

“We will discourage any one body trying to use any of our country as a launching pad for war. We are very categorical,” said Kamama at the end the visit.

As to whether Kenya reacted by arresting James Gatdet Dak, the spokesman for South Sudan rebel leader, Riek Machar, Kamama said no single individual was being targeted.

“We did not target a specific person but any leader from this region who is bent on trying to exert and trying to encourage people to go war; our country must not be used a laughing pad,” he said.

Kamama added that Kenya will seek support in the Eastern African region to halt hosting South Sudanese politicians promoting “violent politics.”

“What I will urge the people of South Sudan is that they should not listen to anyone inciting or trying to encourage them to take up arms or fight among each other. I think this country has high potential and if you maintain this peace, this country will prosper and it will even be one of the best countries in term of development in this part of the region,” he said.

According to family sources, Dak was deported to Juba on Thursday, a claim backed by Machar’s office. There is no confirmation in Juba on Dak’s arrival or his whereabouts.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 4 November 08:38, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

    That is a good cooperation.

    repondre message

  • 4 November 08:58, by Akol Liai Mager

    Great move! South Sudanese people have rejected Riek Machar’s tribal rebellion twice on his quest for the Country’s top seat and there was no need for the Kenyan government to support him in his 3rd and will never succeed journey on the hunt for Presidency. James Gatdet will have good and lengthy story to tell if he ever see light again.

    repondre message

  • 4 November 09:13, by Augustino

    Good move, Taban and Kiir are speeding in positive way to let the country use its potentials without violent, Kenya is an important member in Peace talks of Sudan and South Sudan and peace talks between South Sudanese alone. East African leaders now realised that their effort for peace is always being ignore by the members who usually chooses war. now no room for Riek at all.

    repondre message

    • 4 November 10:12, by Junubi

      Ayuiu & Augustino,
      Your politic is a child dish politic, STD will not bring Peace to our Country at all, He will waste the resources of our Country by bribing many Countries to Eliminate the IO supporters and he will fail. If you guys think for the peace to be in our country leave the act of terrorist that you are exercising in our country. If your govern kill Gatdet IO will still continue.

      repondre message

      • 4 November 10:59, by Akuma

        Junubi,
        Kenya have decided to deported all rebels officials who are using Kenya as their harboring zone. James Gatdet Dak deportation is just a beginning. Those of Dr. Majak, Lam Akol, Dr. Aduok Nyaba, Cirino Hiteng, Gier, Mabior Nyandeng, plus other keys oppositions figure who are sabotage South Sudan peace will soon be deported. Other regions will join the Kenya too. SPLM-IO is totally dead

        repondre message

      • 4 November 15:16, by BM-21

        Junubi, bad behaviors to call your leaders, Sexual Transmitted Disease.
        Which is (STD)President Salva / Taban Deng, my friend these two leaders + their cabinet are capable of bringing peace in this beautiful country.

        repondre message

  • 4 November 09:24, by Agany Malim

    In the moment kenya is going to be bounden by s.sudanese politicians who used it as a field for declaring war against the government of s.s. Let the rest of neighbor countries do the same thing.

    repondre message

  • 4 November 09:55, by TRUE WATCHDOG

    There’s now a very strong political developments between Kenya and South Sudan and hopefully in the region as whole.This should have been operationalised initially. Nonetheless,it is not too late by now.We need our region to have zero tolerance to terrorism and non-consitutional leadership stepping.I didn’t despair that Kenya won’t make it so great as of now since the MPs meeting last month

    repondre message

  • 4 November 10:35, by Equatoria1

    The public money that were suppose to build roads, hospitals & schools are the one getting some short sided countries like Uganda, & now Kenya intoxicated. A country who is looking for future stability don’t go for short terms gains as such. They look at strategic goals & in foreign relations you don’t need to middle but always balance. Anyway, they are all experimenting & they will learn from it!

    repondre message

    • 5 November 06:04, by Ajongtar

      Equatoria I. Don’t mind them, for ur information we are fighting in South Sudan, we are not going to fight the failed Regime of Dinkasm in Kenya.

      WAR Within is our MOTO.

      repondre message

  • 4 November 11:27, by Kalo

    African leaders are very complicated, they don’t values human brings,some play games,God save Africa.

    repondre message

    • 4 November 12:40, by J P Puok

      my thoughts now goes to the poor Kenyans doing business in SS, working for UN and international and national NGOs who had been enjoying neutrality privileges in SS unlike Ugandans. Kenyan government acts will not go unpunished like the case of Abdallah Uculan of PKK whom the handed over to the enemy because of money. the one million dollar that kiir paid them for James Gatdet blood will haunted...

      repondre message

      • 4 November 12:46, by J P Puok

        Kenyans in general and Kikuyu in particular. those thugs who flogged to Juba have something to answer. everywhere the Kenyan and Ethiopians were viewed as innocents whenever cornered with the rest of the east African citizens. whenever the leader misbehave nobody will cared whom they are. Kikuyus are bending low to the corruption in Juba and they wanted to joined in

        repondre message

    • 4 November 12:50, by Redeemer

      Equatoria 1
      That is why we are against those who are in siding the war as a shortcut to regime change,like what Emmanuel Jal was calling us for. We have totally refused to start a change with force in our country, such that any who comes in through votes will not have opposition arms struggle, that is our difference

      repondre message

  • 4 November 13:15, by Posok Pape from Inside

    Next One, next one. No more hands no more voting.

    repondre message

  • 4 November 14:16, by Freedom Advocate

    Kiir and Taban have sold south sudan out to Kenyan thugs who manage even to suggest, decide and implement the affairs of this nation.
    God have mercy!!

    repondre message

  • 4 November 21:19, by Masta Min Kuol

    The Republic of Kenya should be applauded for the courageous move to deport number one war monger & propagandist in the history of South Sudan. Inciting violence should be criminalised and punishable in the court of law.

    @Masta Jok Min.

    repondre message

  • 5 November 01:31, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    There is no moral justification for Kenya to take one side of the conflict for support by denying the other side for being peaceful while it tribalizes the institutions of government, it encourages those in uniform to rape women, kill innocent citizens under their sovereignty. In this Kenya has joined Uganda to kill South Sudanese for financial resources and that is regrettable. No to immorality.

    repondre message

  • 5 November 05:26, by William Atak Garang.

    Thanks Kenya lawmakers for the decision the have taken to discouraged any politicians trying to mutiny against the new born State if Uganda, Ethiopia & Khartoum could follow that spirit of friendship, I think the War will come to an end. Whoever is interesting to be a president of S. Sudan should put down the gun and wait for the upcoming election

    repondre message

Comment on this article



