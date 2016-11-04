 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 4 November 2016

Sudan raises fuel and electricity prices

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Drivers queue up in their vans for fuel at a gas station in the Sudanese capital Khartoum on December 21, 2013 (Photo AFP /Ashraf Shazly)
November 3, 2016 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese government on Thursday scrapped fuel subsidies and increased electricity price in a bid to stop the surge in inflation and control the fall of Sudanese pound in the black market.

The move, which takes effect at midnight local time on Thursday, comes as part of a series of austerity measures to reduce the trade deficit following the collapse of oil prices and as the economy of east African country is already affected by the U.S. economic sanctions.

In a press conference held on Thursday evening, Finance and Economic Planning Minister Badr al-Din Mahmoud announced the liberalization of fuel prices removing a subsidy that will allow his government to reduce its expenditures and save hard currency reserves.

Accordingly, the price of gasoline will rise to 6.17 pounds per litre, (27.5 per gallon) while the litre of diesel will rise to 4.11 pounds (18.8 pounds per gallon).

The government also, increased electricity tariff for consumers of more than 400 kilowatts, it order to not affect low-income households who are classified as low energy users.

In September 2013 following the government’s decision to lift fuel subsidies, demonstrations broke out in several Sudanese states. Rights groups said that at least 200 people were killed but the government put the death toll at 85.

The full drop of fuel subsidies was announced after a recent briefing by President Omer al-Bashir to the Shura Council of the ruling National Congress Party where he said the government has no choice but take these tough economic measures.

The new austerity plan was endorsed by the government in a meeting of the cabinet chaired by President al-Bashir earlier during the day.

In its weekly meeting, the Council of Ministers also decided to increase salaries by 20%, as part of the government measures to support low-income families and reduce poverty.

In press statements after the cabinet meeting, Mahmoud said salaries and per diems will be increased by 20%, increase the spending on social security, employees will receive one-month salary bonus to cover the needs of Eid al-Fitr and a two-month salary bonus for Eid al-Adha.

Additional allowances are decided in favour of public employees to cover fees of wearing and meals. Also retreat pensions will be increased.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED

 
 

The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Final Stretch: UNSC to sanction South Sudan 2016-12-22 05:46:25 By Steve Paterno In a last ditch effort to exert some semblance of influence over South Sudan, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is finally bracing to table a US proposed sanctions (...)

Sudan: The bite of Civil Disobedience shifts the ballance 2016-12-21 13:03:33 By Trayo A. Ali The December 19 - 2016 Civil disobedience Action (CDA) called by the Internet Empowered Youth (IEY) has effectively earnestly and sucessfuly kicked off in time and across the (...)

South Sudan at a crossroads 2016-12-21 08:47:15 By Tobias Ellwood, UK Minister for Middle East and Africa In August 2015 I attended the signing of the peace agreement that we hoped would start to repair the damage of almost two years of civil (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Conspiracy, rumour mongering and power struggle behind alleged case of corruption in president’s office 2016-12-05 05:36:45 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 4 December, 2016 Legal Watch Associates South Sudan has been following up the alleged case of corruption in the Office of the Pesident. The case involved 16 people from (...)

Amnesty urges to investigate chemical weapons Sudan’s Jebel Marra 2016-10-12 12:52:01 Sudan: International chemical weapons investigation urgently needed into horrific Jebel Marra attacksAMNESTY INTERNATIONAL NEWSFLASH 11 October 2016 Sudan: International chemical weapons (...)

UNAMID JSR’s statement read to the media on peace in Darfur 2016-10-10 20:57:56 African Union United Nations Mission in Darfur Though the region of Darfur is relatively peaceful at this time, a small portion of Jebel Marra within Darfur continues to be intermittently (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2016 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.