South Sudan president holds back creation of new states

November 3, 2016 (JUBA) - South Sudan President Salva Kiir has halted a decision to create more new states in the country, underscoring the level of limited involvement of the community in the decision making processes.

PNG - 120.4 kb
The South Sudanese government under the leadership of president Salva Kiir has been battling to contain an armed rebellion in the country since December 2013 (Photo: Reuters/Tiksa Negeri)

According to a presidential order in late October, President Kiir formed a committee under the chairmanship of his controversially appointed First Vice President Taban Deng Gai to quickly carry out consultations with communities and prominent figures in the newly created two states of Lol and Eastern Nile to find their views and come out with recommendations to managing disputes.

Presidential sources told Sudan Tribune in a series of interviews on Thursday that the president was initially intending to make Raja a separate state from the two counties of Aweil West and North and an additional state out of Eastern Nile. However, this idea has been met with difficulties, according to several of the highly placed official at the presidency.

Many community members have expressed different viewpoints against the proposal.

In Lol, according to a committee member, Raja communities are advocating for a return to Wau or remain with the two counties in Aweil on the condition that the headquarters of the new state is removed in the area.

They prefer the administrative headquarters of the state to be away from them. The reason is to reduce exodus movement of ethnic Dinka into the area in pursuit of better living conditions and employment as a means to extending their influence to the area as well as source of grabbing land.

In Eastern Nile, members of the Padang community have threatened to take up arms if the state is again divided, saying they were comfortable with the current status and do not need a new state to be carved out of the new state.

To overcome the existing challenges President Kiir thinks it would be wise to give amply time to the people to consult among themselves so that they come up with a solution in which they will play a role in the implementation, the source told Sudan Tribune on Thursday.

"The outcome should be a people led decision. It should not be seen as if it was a decision of the President," he stressed.

However, Presidential Advisor on Decentralization and Intergovernmental Linkage, Tor Deng Mawien watered down the significance of the delay, adding that a decision would be taken soon.

"Consultations are still continuing with the communities before a decision could be made," he told Sudan Tribune on Thursday.

(ST)

  • 3 November 21:22, by Mr Point

    The country is bankrupt.

    What it needs is more states, more state governments and more politicians who can be paid out of taxes.

    repondre message

    • 4 November 05:58, by Native Boy

      @Mr. Point
      Leave alone bancrafcy, if you carefully analyze the story, the consultation is one-sided. A side speak on behaf of others. Just like you are in a court and your accuser testifies on your behalf. What results can you obtain? Wound is treated by creating another skin from a friend just to obtain cheap support. "What a self-interest group game!" LORD HAVE MERCY!!

      repondre message

    • 4 November 06:24, by Midit Mitot

      Kiir government gangs don,t think like a human being at all, how can you add more states while even the existing 10 states communities are dying day and night off hunger? any way, just create more symbol states for your own interest, but they will not help your idiot leadership.

      repondre message

    • 4 November 06:24, by Akuma

      Mr. Point,

      I will be going to lobby for my Kachipo State to be different state from Boma now, otherwise this is unbecoming....

      repondre message

      • 4 November 09:48, by nobets wanis

        Akuma they should create a third more states

        repondre message

        • 5 November 05:37, by NyanDengdit

          Let go with 90 States budgets will come alone. No need to worry of budget president Kiir is tired of complaining war and more states. Now take many states as you want.

          repondre message

  • 4 November 05:56, by Gabriel KK

    I am not against the creation of new states but, I think we should first show a good model of governance with current 28 states. Some of the current Governors don’t have cars or adequate resources to support their development goals let alone creating new states. More states more problems!

    repondre message

  • 4 November 07:05, by Nuer Ka Nguan

    Creating of New States in the Country will lead to the continuation of War,Hunger,Dying all the time like flies & Citizens will live like the slavery,Foreigner while it is their own Country likewise,many Civilians live in UNMISS Camp around South Sudan for four4 years Up to date.

    repondre message

  • 4 November 07:23, by TRUE WATCHDOG

    The issue of Lol State according to the article body is not so complicated since Raja County citizens’ advocacy is shifting of the headquarters from there.I personally support their decision and hope that the hqs will be taken to Nyamllel or Gokmachar and still all of them are welcomed to reside there as citizens because nowhere across the nation a south Sudanese may not have right to stay.

    repondre message

  • 4 November 07:36, by TRUE WATCHDOG

    Regarding the matter of Eastern Nile State,there’s no any logic ground for Padang young to refute the fragmentation of the state into two if their fellow citizens from other tribe(s) have exuded their discontent with being in one state together.Let those who want to go,go and remain pure.You can’t say these are fewer then us and so forth otherwise we south Sudanese wouldn’t have seceded from sudan

    repondre message

  • 4 November 09:23, by Freedom Advocate

    State, states, that’s only Kiir’s politic.
    There will be no stability in south sudan because everyone is given his own land as his state or otherwise.
    In other hand, the decision should not always in favour of dinka as an ethnic group.
    Count down, your days are numbered.
    Kiir and his chronic STD must GOOOOO!!!!!!!!!!

    repondre message

  • 4 November 09:31, by Dengda

    Good idea is not cheaper and for one day. It’s take hard thought. If I were the one to make that decision, I will combine Easter and western Nile state to form one state call Upper since the problem is Malakal and they accept to live peacefully and co-exist as us used to be. I will also Combine Raja with wau state and the remain them as western BG state since they are happy to joint Wau.

    repondre message

    • 4 November 09:39, by Dengda

      Kiir want to make sure he destroy the country before his 6 months doctor warning expire and go for lengthy treatment in China or Germany, Indian which are now become new heaven.
      Dr John Garang has to blame for Keeping this lunatic as his right hand man. But it was for purpose to win war as majority are Bareghzal. When he released he need strong person to replace, in case of any Kiir rebelled in 20

      repondre message

    • 4 November 12:00, by nobets wanis

      News reporter taking pride great zimbabwe civilisation an south africa own legend nelson mandela Of xho tribe stood up to britis rule I think coloniols took over sudan wrote your history youve been brainwashed lies cunnin look meroe painting wall with lines south rewrite its history or create new 2000 year legacy based on john garang 2011 for south denga we south africa foward sandton city rich me

      repondre message

    • 4 November 12:07, by nobets wanis

      South don’t listen to lies muhammed ali conquered sudan especially south looking for a black army and gold not servants coloniol brainwashed lies its easy to fool someone look at egyptian and sudanese flags white yellow but the mahdist defeated ali in 1885 fall of khartoum and azamde leader gbduwe of equatoria that stood up to british rule south create a new 2000 legacy based on garang and 2011

      repondre message

  • 4 November 09:45, by nobets wanis

    What’s the points holding back creation new states create more now

    repondre message

  • 4 November 10:54, by madut magok

    this is mr kiir time, you people should wait for your time to rule ,he knows what he is trying to do with this more state,you are same people who complaint about state and later say you don’t want, what do you want kiir to do for you.

    i welcome the creation of more state.
    thanks mr president, go ahead with your work

    repondre message

    • 4 November 11:40, by S. Sudan Nationalist

      I do not know what South Sudanese want since no one seems to think of reducing the number states only increasing. For me I would go for abolishing all of these states, form provinces and have a strong central government under President Salva Kiir. No more states and no more federalism. Let this lean government then focus on addressing the problems of the country: education, health, roads, agric et

      repondre message

  • 4 November 14:37, by Posok Pape from Inside

    More states or no states; @ point b next to you house think of what to eat tomorrow.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



